Woman, 24, found stabbed to death at home in Canning Town

Burrard Road, Canning Town (Google)

A 24-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death at home in east London.

Police were called to reports of an assault at a residential address in Burrard Road, Canning Town at 6.25am on Thursday.

Officers attended with paramedics and discovered the victim with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers are working to identify and inform the woman’s next of kin. The investigation continues.

It is the second fatal stabbing of a young female in London this week.

Ania Jedrkowiak, 21, was found with multiple knife wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing shortly after midnight on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her former partner Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, has been charged with the murder.

Akpomedaye, from Newport, South Wales, remains in custody and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.