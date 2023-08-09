Woman, 19, arrested after Julian Ebanks-Ford stabbed to death in Lewisham

Victim Julian Ebanks-Ford (Met Police)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, was stabbed to death in Lewisham, south London.

He was found with knife injuries on Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, on Friday just before 1am and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

He died later that afternoon.

A murder investigation was launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Last week Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said local residents were “shocked” by the death.

“I am saddened to see another young life lost needlessly to knife crime in our city, another family devastated by loss - my thoughts are with the young man’s loved ones,” he said.

On Monday a woman, 19, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and taken into custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Saturday August 5 a man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to piece together the events leading up to Mr Ebanks-Ford’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, said: “Although we have now made an arrest, I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Kender Street to come forward and speak with us. We need to know what happened in the moments leading up to Julian being stabbed.”

He added: “Were your there? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Please get in contact as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Ebanks-Ford’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 265/04Aug. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.