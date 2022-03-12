Womadelaide’s unforgettable moments: ‘They didn’t know what to expect’

Walter Marsh
·5 min read

It’s hard to forget the sight of Joanna Newsom being attacked by a swarm of crickets onstage.

Back in March 2011 Adelaide had been beset by a freak cricket plague, and the American songwriter’s Womadelaide set saw insects ricochet off her hair and harp strings as she valiantly held it together in front of a small orchestra.

“Y’all there are bugs up here,” she exclaimed, telling the crowd they were flying into her mouth and eyes before battling on with a smirk.

While the crunchy chaos of that night has never quite been repeated, such unexpectedly memorable moments have become par for the course over Womadelaide’s 30 year history.

There were no guarantees the festival would even make it that far when it debuted. Launched as part of 1992’s Adelaide festival program, it was to be the first Australian offshoot of the UK-based Womad festival series, founded by Peter Gabriel in 1980 as a unifying response to the fear and division of the Cold War.

Even the festival’s Botanic Park location, whose outdoor charm – and in recent years, colony of shrieking fruit bats – have become key to Womadelaide’s character, was a last minute fix. A plan to hold it in a national park in the Adelaide hills came unstuck when festival director Ian Scobie noticed the approaching bushfire season.

“I thought, ‘Hmm, I wonder what happens if there’s a fire ban?’” Scobie tells Guardian Australia. “I rang our contact and he said, ‘Oh, the park would close — no ifs, no buts’.”

With the programs already printed, and Scobie feeling increasingly “green about the gills”, he scrambled to find an alternative. “I got in my car and drove around; I looked at Gregory’s street directory — it had all the green areas of the city — and I thought I’d just circle around and see if there’s anywhere.”

The show went on, with a 26-act lineup led by Crowded House, Paul Kelly, Archie Roach, Senegal’s Youssan D’or, and Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

They’ve all returned to the festival over the years, part of an extended family of legacy performers that helped cement a formula of the familiar and the unexpected – for both audiences and artists.

“[International artists] knew of Australia, but for many of them it was a complete revelation to finally get here,” Scobie says of the early days. For audiences, Womad offered an uncommon opportunity to experience a global cross-section of styles and artistry rarely found in one place. “People didn’t have YouTube, they didn’t know what to expect — that was a fascinating thing, to see that exchange develop.”

The festival returned in 1993 as its own standalone biannual event, this time headlined by Gabriel and Yothu Yindi. For a time, the off-years were filled by an eclectic run of spinoff events: archival photos, dusted off for the 30th anniversary, recall a Womad Indian Pacific train tour held during Barrie Kosky’s 1996 Adelaide festival, in which Roach and Kelly led a dozen artists on a 2,000km trip across the Nullarbor.

They finished up in Pimba, 480km north of Adelaide, where an all-star passenger list including Tanzanian guitarist Remmy Ongala, India’s Purna Das Baul and Cameroon’s Francis Bebey performed on a makeshift stage outside Spud’s Roadhouse.

Roach remembers the trip fondly: “What I loved … was when we stopped at Pimba to perform a concert. It was not far from Woomera. A lot of Ruby’s family came to that show,” he says, referring to his late partner and collaborator Ruby Hunter.

“When we were getting off stage all these old people swamped Ruby. They told her they were family through her grandfather — I thought that was beautiful. Ruby was overjoyed meeting her Pitjantjatjara and Kokatha family.”

Over the years the festival has welcomed a long list of music legends, some of whom, like Hunter and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, are no longer with us. There were Yolŋu songwriter Gurrumul’s two appearances, American protest poet Gil Scott-Heron, influential Sierra Leone guitarist S.E. Rogie, and US country great John Prine. Others, like Salif Keita, Angélique Kidjo, Richard Thompson, Jimmy Cliff and Mavis Staples have kept coming back.

It also played host to a 90-year-old Ravi Shankar and his daughter Anoushka, as the master sitarist bid farewell to Australia shortly before his death (Anoushka later returned in 2018 to keep the tradition alive). In 2018, French circus troupe Gratte Ciel’s aerial piece Place des Anges saw a tonne of white duck feathers dropped onto the crowd each night by zip-lining acrobats. A beautiful, hectic sight, it nonetheless courted minor controversy among vegans and asthmatics — and left the park looking like the scene of an avian massacre come morning.

Another memorable moment came in 2019, when First Dog On The Moon appeared in the Planet Talks program and playfully outlined how swiftly a new pandemic might spread around the globe.

On Friday, the festival returned to Botanic Park for the first time since March 2020 (last year Roach led a seated, Covid-safe concert series at an alternate venue). While its overseas Womad counterparts have been virtually mothballed, this proudly internationalist music festival has pushed on by embracing the diversity within Australia’s borders. The 2022 headliners include perennial Womadelaide favourites such as Paul Kelly, Baker Boy and the Cat Empire, but the weekend will also include appearances from South Sudan’s “King of Music” Gordon Koang, Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa, and Punjabi Australian singer Parvyn.

But on Friday night, over on a smaller stage, Melbourne-based trio Glass Beams played in Adelaide for the first time. As the masked group mined a vein of ethereal dance music inspired by Shankar and 70s Indian disco, something happened to the crowd; at first they were sprawled out on the grass, but then a few people near the front tentatively rose to their feet. Then a few more, and a few more.

State government restrictions on dancing expired at midnight, but the festival had been given a few hours’ head start — allowing it to once again live up to the promise of its acronym: World of Music and Dance.

As fruit bats circled overhead, the park turned into a dancefloor — and that 30-year-old dream was alive again.

  • Womadelaide continues until Monday, 14 March as part of Adelaide festival

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Scottie Barnes says he's growing more and more comfortable in the post

    After a dominant second half versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discussed his improved post play and how much it means to have Fred VanVleet back out on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;