More acts have been revealed for Womad Festival including 47 Soul, The Jungle Brothers and Tank and the Bangas.

This year's World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival takes place across this weekend in Charlton Park, Wiltshire.

Organisers said it was their most "eclectic line-up" yet of captivating acts from around the world.

The festival, started by musician Peter Gabriel in Bath and West Showground in 1982, has also previously taken place in various countries.

Womad will also feature artist Luke Jerram, whose work regularly features in Bristol, soundscapes, a global food market, the "much loved" children's parade and local talent from The Malmesbury Schools Project.

Returning to Womad, renowned band and voice on social issues 47Soul, from Palestine and Jordan, will showcase a blend of electronica, hip-hop, and traditional dabke music as well as rapper Ana Tijoux from Chile and France .

Grammy Award winning group Soul II Soul, The Cinematic Orchestra and Bombay Bicycle Club have also been confirmed for this year's line-up.

Organisers plan to showcase a balance of female artists including MC Yallah Debmaster from Uganda and all female and teenage group from Benin, Star Feminine Band.

