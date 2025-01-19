Wolves Working to Finalize Details for €70M-Rated Arsenal, PSG-Linked Talent’s Extension

Matheus Cunha quickly became a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers, demonstrating his versatility in various attacking roles.

The Brazilian adapted seamlessly to the Premier League, excelling as an attacking midfielder, supporting striker, or even leading the line as a center-forward.

Cunha’s standout performances didn’t go unnoticed. According to Fichajes, top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain were keeping a close eye on him. Despite his success at Wolves, there were reports suggesting the club might be willing to sell if a bid above €70 million came in.

Arsenal appeared to be the frontrunner, but Mirror Football reported that Wolves are determined to keep their star unless a substantial offer forced them to reconsider.

Wolves are close to keeping Matheus Cunha long-term

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cunha has verbally agreed to a new deal with Wolves, but Fabrizio Romano reports that the final details are still being worked out.

If the Brazilian doesn’t sign the new contract, several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, could make a move. Cunha joined Wolves on loan in January 2023, with the move turning permanent a few months later.

🚨🇧🇷 Matheus Cunha situation, still one to be monitored as Wolves insist to get new deal signed. After verbal agreement two weeks ago, there are still final details to clarify in order to sign. 👀 Arsenal have had Cunha on their list for months, more clubs are also attentive. pic.twitter.com/sYWRaUtI0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2025

Recently, French football expert Robin Bairner stated there’s a strong possibility that the attacker will move in 2025.

“I don’t think Wolves will be selling at this point in the season,” Bairner said. “The signs are that Cunha isn’t pushing to leave. If he’s not pushing to leave, it’ll be very difficult to get Wolves to sell him because their priority is to remain in the Premier League. He’s such an integral part of their attack.

“Can they afford to sell him? Probably not. Not unless you offer something astronomical. If they were to get relegated, they would inevitably have to sell because he would be pushing to leave, in which case I think they would struggle to get 50 or 60 million for him.

“But if they were to stay up and he decided he wanted to move on, which is a strong possibility next summer, then I think you’d probably be looking at that ballpark figure.”