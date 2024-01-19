Wolves Women call off Black Country derby after post-match food poisoning

Wolves won 2-1 in last Sunday's FA Cup tie against Reading at Aldershot's Recreation Ground

Wolves Women have been forced to call off Sunday's Birmingham Challenge Cup semi-final with West Bromwich Albion, due to suspected food poisoning following their previous game.

Wolves said that 14 players and four coaching staff were taken ill and have been unable to train following Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at Reading.

Wolves said that members of the Reading staff were also affected.

Reading's home game with Birmingham on Sunday has also been called off.

Championship leaders Blues said on X on Friday that the game had been "postponed due to an illness in the Royals camp."

Wolves academy manager for operations Laura Nicholls said: "Unfortunately, following the FA Cup victory at Reading on Sunday, a high percentage of our squad have fallen ill which we've aligned to the post-match food they received, because it's also affected Reading.

"Fourteen of the playing staff and four of our coaching staff have been affected. We've not been able to train this week or complete any preparation.

"We spoke with the County FA to get some support to cancel the game because we need to put the health of the players first.

"We're all really disappointed. Sunday was a fantastic victory for us and we wanted to take that momentum into another high-profile game - a Black Country derby in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup which we want to retain.

"We won the competition last year and it's something we're keen to progress and do well in.

"Originally we had 10 or 11 who reported they were ill on Monday and Tuesday. Then we have had four or five more since then across the players and staff. And I know Reading are in a similar situation. It's taking a bit of time for some people to see the effects.

"We'll work with West Brom to find a date that works for both of us alongside our league fixtures."

West Brom and Wolves both play in the third tier of English women's football.