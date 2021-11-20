Wolves vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

After an outstanding start to their season on all fronts, West Ham will hope to continue their fine Premier League form as they travel to Molineux for a meeting with Wolves.

David Moyes’ side have surged up to third in the Premier League with four successive wins, signing off before the international break with an impressive victory over Liverpool.

Their opponents conversely had a five-game unbeaten run ended at Crystal Palace last time out, with Wolves now eighth.

Striker Raul Jimenez was away with Mexico during the international break and after a long, late journey back could miss out but Bruno Lage’s side will be confident that they can end West Ham’s recent charge.

The visitors may also have half an eye on next Thursday’s Europa League visit to Rapid Vienna — a fixture for which no away fans will be permitted to attend after sanctions from UEFA.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The match at Molineux is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Where to watch Wolves vs West Ham

Due to the 3pm blackout across football in England, fans will be unable to watch the game live.

However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day, broadcast at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Wolves vs West Ham team news

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

Wolves vs West Ham prediction

This could be a tricky fixture for West Ham against a side that have begun to settle in well under Bruno Lage. West Ham’s winning run could come to an end but they are now a side of great quality, and a draw seems reasonably likely.

Wolves 2-2 West Ham

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 22

Draws: 14

West Ham wins: 31

