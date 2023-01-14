Wolves vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

West Ham continue to face questions over a potential relegation battle as they head to Wolves today.

Where it was the Hammers’ win at London Stadium back in October that cost Bruno Lage his job, it is David Moyes who is struggling to convince heading into Saturday’s reverse fixture at Molineux.

While the Scot might not be under quite as an immediate pressure as his former counterpart, a defeat would only ramp up the noise around him.

It has been a difficult season for the club following a huge summer spend, although they did at least stop the rot away at Leeds in their last Premier League outing.

Wolves, meanwhile, have showed green shoots of recovery under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui. Though they remain in the relegation zone, three points would see them overtake the Hammers.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday 14 January, 2023.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host.

Where to watch Wolves vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to it taking place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing analysis, ratings and reaction from the ground.

Wolves vs West Ham team news

Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Diego Costa are all carrying knocks at this stage.

“At the moment, we don’t know what the squad list will be and we’ll have to think a little bit more about this,” said the Wolves boss. “We are going to make the decision in the next few hours and after this, of course, the line-up.”

Vladimir Coufal may return to the squad after missing the FA Cup win over Brentford, while Kurt Zouma could also feature.

Lukasz Fabianski will also continue in goal but if Coufal is still struggling with a knee problem, Thilo Kehrer could feature at right-back.

Wolves vs West Ham prediction

The home side are certainly looking much better under new management and there is a feeling that things will soon click.

Wolves to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 23

Draws: 14

West Ham wins: 33

Wolves vs West Ham latest odds

Wolves to win: 13/8

Draw: 21/10

West Ham to win: 17/10