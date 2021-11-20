Wolves vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wolves vs West Ham - LIVE!

David Moyes’ side went into the international break on a huge high, after their 3-2 win over Liverpool at the London Stadium.

That took them into third in the table, just three points behind league-leaders Chelsea, and the Hammers will be hoping the fortnight away from Premier League football has not stalled their momentum.

Michail Antonio scored his first two international goals for Jamaica during the break, both of which came in stunning fashion, and the club provided a private jet to ensure they got their striker back in time.

A rare negative for West Ham this season is Angelo Ogbonna’s absence, with the defender requiring surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Wolves lost to Crystal Palace last time out but they sit eight in the table, and have made a reasonable start to life under Bruno Lage.

Kick-off: 3pm GMT at Molineux

West Ham: The set-piece masters

14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes keen to remain calm in the transfer market

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

“The club spent a fortune a few years ago and it didn’t go right. There has got to be a way to think how is it best to do this, maybe invest in other things that are more important. New seats in the stadium and bigger crowds, maybe new things at the training ground. I don’t know where the new investment will exactly come but it is always too easy just to say it will be for players, maybe in the future it will be but we’ve got to watch that we don’t go daft and do something we regret.”You can read David Moyes’ full thoughts on the new money at West Ham here.

14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Prediction

13:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

This could be a tricky fixture for West Ham against a side that have begun to settle in well under Bruno Lage. West Ham’s winning run could come to an end but they are now a side of great quality, and a draw seems reasonably likely.

Early team news

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Declan Rice is expected to be available for West Ham despite the midfielder’s withdrawal from the England squad after an illness.

However Angelo Ogbonna will be absent for at least the next few months having suffered an ACL injury against Liverpool. Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko are back in contention to boost David Moyes’ attacking midfield options.

Having left Raul Jimenez on the bench after the Mexican striker’s late arrival back from international duty earlier in the season, Bruno Lage will have a decision to make on his key central forward prong.

How to watch

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Due to the 3pm blackout across football in England, fans will be unable to watch the game live.

However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day, broadcast at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

12:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT