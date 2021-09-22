Wolves vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Two successive Premier League defeats have put the spotlight on Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs resume their long quest for silverware in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Tottenham face Wolves at Molineux tonight, having reached the final of last year’s competition where they were beaten by Manchester City as their trophy drought extended to 13 years since they lifted this cup in 2008.

The fixture will see Nuno return to face his former club for the second time already, Spurs having earned a 1-0 win at Wolves in the Premier League only last month.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, Septmber 22, 2021.

Where to watch Wolves vs Tottenham

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Wolves vs Tottenham team news

Nuno will still be without Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn but Japhet Tanganga is available again after suspension and could come in at right-back or centre-half.

Davinson Sanchez could also return to the side, with Cristian Romero and Eric Dier likely to be saved for the visit to Arsenal on Sunday after starting the defeat to Chelsea despite limited time on the training pitch last week.

Spurs are short of options in forward areas but Bryan Gil is likely to be handed another start, while Tanguy Ndombele or Giovani Lo Celso could play in midfield as they continue to work towards full fitness.

Harry Kane is yet to score this season but, in the absence of Lucas and Bergwijn, can expect to lead the line again.

Wolves vs Tottenham prediction

There seems unlikely to be much between these teams but Nuno ought to take this competition particulalrly seriously, given the significance silverware of any kind would have in his first season in charge in north London.

Tottenham to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 29

Draws: 21

Tottenham wins: 50

Betting odds and tips

Wolves to win: 29/20

Draw: 11/5

Tottenham to win: 21/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

