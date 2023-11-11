Wolves vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham head to Wolves this lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League while juggling a defensive crisis.

An utterly chaotic 4-1 home loss to Chelsea on Monday night ended Spurs' unbeaten run but, more damaging to the squad was Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie both being sent off and Micky van de Ven suffering hamstring injury. James Maddison has also been ruled out, putting pressure on the squad players at Spurs.

The perfect response for Tottenham will be picking up three points at Molineux in their final game before the latest international break, but the makeup of Ange Postecoglou's squad is likely to give the hosts reason to be confident.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday November 11, 2023.

The match will take place at Molineux.

Tottenham have a decent record away against Wolves at Molineux (REUTERS)

Where to watch Wolves vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Wolves vs Tottenham team news

Wolves have suffered no fresh injuries ahead of the game, though Neto remains sidelined until after the international break along with Hugo Bueno. Joseph Lodge is a longer-term absentee.

Tottenham are counting the casualties from Monday with Van de Ven and James Maddison ruled out until the New Year.

Eric Dier will be handed his first start of the season to cover for Van de Ven, while right-back Emerson Royal, left-back Ben Davies or midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could deputise for the suspended Romero. Davies is also an option to cover for Udogie, who is similarly suspended, after returning from an injury of his own.

With Maddison absent then Giovani Lo Celso could come in. Brennan Johnson should again start in attack after an eye-catching cameo against Chelsea before being sacrificed after Romero's red card. Richarlison has undergone groin surgery and will be missing for a few weeks.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is expected to be sidelined for a while with a hamstring injury (Getty Images)

Wolves vs Tottenham prediction

Wolves will fancy their chances of pulling off a result against Spurs given their absentees, and Molineux is never an easy place to visit.

Manager Gary O'Neil will have his players ready, and it will be up to Postecoglou to do the same by lifting their spirits.

Honours even at Molineux, 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 31

Draws: 21

Tottenham wins: 52

Wolves vs Tottenham match odds

Wolves to win: 9/5

Draw: 2/1

Tottenham to win: 11/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).