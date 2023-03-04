Wolves vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham need to bounce back from their midweek disappointment as they travel to face Wolves this afternoon. Defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup saw Spurs crash out of the competition at the fifth-round stage for the fourth season in a row, and leaves them facing another trophyless campaign unless they can produce a shock Champions League run.

Cristian Stellini will be in charge in the dugout once again, for the final time before Antonio Conte returns. Despite their inconsistent form across all competitions, Spurs have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League, a run that sees them sit fourth in the table.

Wolves are without a win in three matches, which has somewhat halted the momentum picked up under Julen Lopetegui. They are 15th going into the weekend but just three points off the relegation zone, and only Everton have scored fewer League goals this season. Follow Wolves vs Tottenham LIVE below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux.

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Molineux

Here come the players!

14:57 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane and Ruben Neves lead the two teams out at Molineux.

Tottenham out to bounce back

14:55 , Marc Mayo

Much has been written of the midweek defeat in the FA Cup but Spurs can turn the page on it with a win today.

Their last Saturday 3pm kick-off was the 4-1 disaster at Leicester - which followed a seven-game winning run in these games.

A huge game for Wolves

14:52 , Marc Mayo

The Black Country club racked up back-to-back home wins in their fight against relegation before a shock in Bournemouth’s recent visit to Molineux.

They are unlikely to end the weekend back in the dropzone if they lose today but things don’t get much easier from here with a trip to Newcastle next week.

Wolves vs Tottenham: Countdown to kick-off

14:49 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are complete at Molineux with this meeting of fourth and 15th due to begin in just ten minutes’ time...

Will Diego Costa be back to haunt Spurs?

14:46 , Marc Mayo

As a Chelsea player, Costa won three of his six encounters with Tottenham and grabbed one of his two goals in the 2015 Carabao Cup final.

Leading the line for Spurs that day: Harry Kane...

John Terry opens the scoring and Diego Costa doubles our lead as Chelsea go on to defeat Tottenham 2-0 in the Capital One Cup Final, March 1, 2015.

Wolves vs Tottenham video preview

14:42 , Marc Mayo

"Today's line-up does suggest Conte and Stellini have an eye on Milan"@Dan_KP delivers his Tottenham preview from Molineux 📹



"Today's line-up does suggest Conte and Stellini have an eye on Milan"

A huge day in the Premier League

14:33 , Marc Mayo

In the lunchtime kick-off, Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 in a good result for Tottenham and their top-four hopes.

Arsenal host Bournemouth, West Ham head to Brighton, Aston Villa take on Crystal Palace and Chelsea face Leeds in the other 3pm games today.

Later on, a clash at the bottom pits Southampton against Leicester.

The 20 acts in Matchweek 26's line-up

14:28 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are underway at Molineux with just over half an hour until the game begins.

Head-to-head record

14:22 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham have won four of the last five meetings between these two sides, including a 1-0 victory on home soil back in August when Harry Kane scored his 250th goal.

Wolves claimed a win in north London last February, when Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker were on target to punish a sloppy display from the hosts.

Wolves wins: 30

Draws: 21

Spurs wins: 52

Tottenham thinking of Milan?

14:18 , Marc Mayo

Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick is at Molineux today, he’ll be firing in expert analysis during the game with Marc Mayo on the play-by-play calls. Keep an eye out for Dan’s player ratings later on too!

If Sheffield United was a lineup with today in mind, this looks like a lineup with Milan in mind. Lenglet in the middle, where he will likely play on Wednesday (when Dier's suspended) & Porro & Perisic preferred at wing-back. Son over Richy.

Diego Costa starts for Wolves

14:13 , Marc Mayo

Julen Lopetegui makes three changes to his Wolves XI with Diego Costa replacing Raul Jimenez up front.

Joao Moutinho drops out for Pedro Neto in a 4-3-3 formation that also features Jonny at left-back.

Five changes for Spurs

14:10 , Marc Mayo

A few surprises in the Tottenham XI as Emerson Royal is back on the bench after injury, keeping Pedro Porro in the line-up.

Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier drop out in defence so Clement Lenglet will line up alongside Ben Davies and Cristian Romero.

Oliver Skipp, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski return as expected with Heung-min Son beating Richarlison to the final spot up front.

Here's how we line up this afternoon 📋



Here's how we line up this afternoon

Let's go!

Today’s Wolves team

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Jonny; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Sarabia, Costa, Neto.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Cunha, Toti, Moutinho, Gomes, Traore.

How Spurs line up

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Sarr, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma.

13:57 , Marc Mayo

Not long now until we get the starting XIs for both teams confirmed...

Spurs are in the house

13:52 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham arrive at Wolves.

Hosts have arrived!

13:48 , Matt Verri

Traore to step up?

13:42 , Matt Verri

Feels like Adama Traore is linked with a move to Tottenham every transfer window. It’s never happened though, and he’ll be looking to produce another telling contribution against Spurs here.

A strike like this would be very welcome for Wolves... only Everton have scored fewer goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Lopetegui labels Conte one of the best

13:32 , Matt Verri

Julen Lopetegui won’t go up against Antonio Conte this afternoon, but the Wolves boss has still been full of praise for the Italian in the build-up to this match.

“I wish the best for Antonio because he’s an incredible coach and I have a big respect for him, as a coach and as a person too,” Lopetegui said.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world and his career has always seen him at the top, so I hope that he is ready, as soon as possible, to start working again. This is the main thought.”

Stellini: Top four a success

13:25 , Matt Verri

Tottenham stand-in boss Cristian Stellini has insisted that finishing in the top four would make this season a success and says the squad must build a stronger mentality to challenge for trophies.

Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup with a dismal fifth-round defeat by Sheffield United midweek, likely extending their trophy drought into a 15th season, barring a miracle in the Champions League.

Asked if a top-four finish alone would be a success for the club, Stellini said: “Yes, yes. You have to believe in that. You have to believe in that, believe in yourself and you can change the season in every moment like we did last season.

“Everyone wants [a trophy],” he added. “We have to react immediately because that [Sheffield United] game was not good enough and we don’t want to be like this again.

“We don’t want to show this to the fans again but we have to create a good mentality in the reality, not only when we speak. Sometimes I feel that we speak too much about trophies and less about the mentality.”

Conte nearing Spurs return

13:15 , Matt Verri

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is set to return to work this weekend, but won’t take charge of the team at Molineux.

Conte is expected to be back in London on Saturday night and should return to Hotspur Way on Sunday before being in the dugout for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 decider at home to AC Milan, with his side trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

“I said he would come back this week and straight after the match against Wolves he will be in London and in charge again from Sunday,” his assistant Cristian Stellini said on Friday. “The doctors decide this.”

Conte has been recuperating at home in Turin on and off since emergency gallbladder surgery on February 1.

Stage is set!

13:08 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

12:59 , Matt Verri

Spurs’ sheer inconsistency will be infuriating for supporters - with excellent results against Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea over recent weeks mixed in with defeats by Leicester, AC Milan and Sheffield United.

It seems that every time they appear to be making positive progress towards their aims, along comes a really poor performance and result to throw a spanner in the works and dampen any budding enthusiasm.

They will be favourites to get back on track at Molineux, though will have to be careful with Wolves, despite their struggles, more than capable of brushing aside big teams lacking in performance.

I’m expecting a low-key and attritional affair, with Tottenham to narrowly come out on top.

Tottenham to win, 1-0.

Tottenham team news

12:53 , Matt Verri

Emerson Royal will be back from injury for this afternoon’s clash.

The Brazilian missed the FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Sheffield United in midweek with a minor knee problem but is likely to return to the starting XI at Molineux this afternoon in place of January signing Pedro Porro.

Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte made six changes at Bramall Lane but are also set to recall Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane here.

Davinson Sanchez, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Moura and one of either Heung-min Son or Richarlison are set to drop out, with Stellini insisting on Friday there were no fresh injury concerns.

Ben Davies is also likely to switch from centre-half to left wing-back, where he was steady in the wins over West Ham and Chelsea, with Clement Lenglet returning to the back three and Ivan Perisic dropping to the bench.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane.

12:46 , Matt Verri

Wolves are being troubled by a number of injury concerns at present, though will hope that January signing Matheus Cunha is quickly able to return from an ankle issue.

Malian midfielder Boubacar Traore should also be back soon after a groin problem, though striker Hwang hee-Chan is still out with a hamstring injury.

Winger Chiquinho is in the early stages of his comeback from knee trouble, with Sasa Kalajdzic a long-term absentee and Spanish full-back Hugo Bueno forced off in the first half at Anfield in midweek with a hamstring issue.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK due to ongoing 3pm blackout restrictions in English football. However, highlights are available on Match of the Day tonight, starting at 10:20pm on BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the highlights live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action here, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Tottenham!

FA Cup disappointment for Spurs in midweek - they need to swiftly put that behind them and respond this afternoon as they look to maintain their top-four push.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from the Molineux.

Stay. Tuned.