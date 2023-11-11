Wolves vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head to Molineux having lost their unbeaten Premier League start, two key players to injury and two more to suspension after a remarkable home loss to Chelsea. Ange Postecoglou will be keen to head into the international break on a high and a win will take them top, albeit potentially only for a day or so.

Eric Dier is expected to come in for his first start of the season, in any competition, with Cristian Romero out, and is likely to be partnered by team-mate not used to playing at centre-back with Micky van de Ven injured. Further up the field, it's up to Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and the exciting Brennan Johnson to step up in James Maddison's absence.

Wolves, meanwhile, have no fresh injuries but will have been licking their wounds after becoming the first team to lose to Sheffield United last time out. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux.

Wolves vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT, Molineux

How to watch: TNT Sports

Wolves XI: Two changes for hosts

Tottenham XI: Four changes

Score prediction: Honours even at Molineux

13:01 , Alex Young

28min: Kilman now climbs all over Johnson to give away a foul. There's not much in the way of football being played at the moment.

12:59 , Alex Young

25min: Porro with a tough tackle on Ait-Nouri for a clear foul. I'll stop just going on about Porro shortly.

12:58 , Alex Young

24min: Porro is now getting booed by the Wolves fans. Spurs trying to calm things down and slow down the play.

12:55 , Alex Young

23min: Porro is back on and jogging around as Wolves continue to probe the Spurs defence.

12:54 , Alex Young

22min: Porro is back up but limping. He looks like he will try to continue.

12:53 , Alex Young

20min: Porro yelps in pain as he is caught on the ankle by Gomes. He looks in agony, the Spurs defender. The last thing they need is another injury.

Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux

12:50 , Alex Young

Story continues

As Postecoglou promised, Spurs are still playing their football but it is Wolves who have looked more threatening since the goal.

When Wolves threatened to get behind the high defensive line, however, Davies got back to block Ait-Nouri's shot.

12:49 , Alex Young

16min: This is where Spurs are going to struggle. Wolves do very well to work the ball in, out and around the penalty area as Spurs struggle to get the ball clear.

They win a corner but fail to beat the first man.

12:47 , Alex Young

14min: Kulusevski takes the ball well down the right flank and skips into the area, tries to cut inside but is soon stopped.

12:46 , Alex Young

14min: And he is fine. Drop ball to resume.

12:45 , Alex Young

11min: Break in play as Lemina is getting treatment after a challenge by Hojbjerg. He'll be fine.

12:43 , Alex Young

9min: This is already turning into a bit of a battle, with Wolves the aggressors. Davies and Johnson on the wrong end of tough tackles already.

Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux

12:41 , Alex Young

No Maddison, Van de Ven, Romero or Udogie, and no problem so far for Spurs. Wolves have barely had a kick and Johnson's goal was a thing of beauty. It is early days yet but Spurs appear determined to put on a show at Molineux.

(AFP via Getty Images)

12:39 , Alex Young

5min: Spurs enjoying plenty of the ball following the goal. Wolves chasing shadows somewhat.

GOAL!

12:36 , Alex Young

3min: A perfect start for Spurs! Johnson nips in to tuck home Porro's low whipped cross.

Spurs lead after less than 150 seconds!

12:34 , Alex Young

2min: So it's Dier and Davies as the centre-back pairing, while Sarr is the more advanced of the midfield three.

Kick-off!

12:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

12:25 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

12:19 , Alex Young

Not long to go now. Kick-off a little over 10 minutes to go.

[object Object] (AP)

More from Postecoglou to TNT Sports

12:13 , Alex Young

"To be honest the players that aren't here aren't in my head. We're not going to replace James Maddison as a player, because there isn't another one like him.

"What we have done is put out a lineup that can still play our football, make sure we are on the front foot and keep growing as a football team.

"[Wolves] are a good side, particularly here at home, and are very good on the counter. Irrespective of the lineup we would have had to be mindful of that threat, we can certainly negate that by making sure we impose ourselves on the game."

Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux

12:05 , Alex Young

Our man is in position.

I feel like the last 4 years at Spurs can basically be condensed into a culture war between ‘there’s nothing this proven winner can do with these players’ vs ‘the players are fine but the coach isn’t progressive’. So intrigued to see how Dier, Davies, Skipp, PEH etc do under Ange — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) November 11, 2023

O'Neil to TNT Sports

12:03 , Alex Young

"I don't think today will be straightforward. Tottenham were top of the league and hadn't lost a game until they went down to ten and then nine men against Chelsea, so it will be a tough test for us.

"Tottenham aren't just going to lose a few players and completely collapse, they have build a good squad over a number of years. If you ask me would I rather face them without Maddison, van de Ven and Romero of course the answer is yes.

"[Spurs' high line] is not as easy to exploit at you would think. We have some ideas with how we can exploit it, and how to go about beating it. Chan has been in good form this season so hopefully he can help us with that."

Postecoglou to TNT Sports

11:53 , Alex Young

"They are the only available defenders we've got, so it's been an easy selection. It's been a challenging week, but it's what football is all about.

"Pierre [-Emile Hojbjerg] isn't Madders, but he's done well for us this year. The football doesn't change. What changes is different players bring their own qualities.

"We worked really hard this week to maintain our belief in our football and that's what we will try to do today."

11:42 , Alex Young

Right, so it's four changes for Spurs as Davies, Dier, Emerson and Hojbjerg come in for Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie and Maddison.Teenage summer signing Phillips is an option off the bench to make his debut, along with youngsters Donley and Dorrington.

It's two changes for Wolves as Bellegarde and Gomes come in for Doyle and Kalajdzic, who drop to the bench.

Bueno has shaken off a hamstring injury to be named among the substitutes.

(PA)

Team news in full

11:39 , Alex Young

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti Gomes; Lemina, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde; Hwang Hee-chan, Ait-Nouri; Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Jonny, Doyle, Sarabia

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Subs: Forester, Dorrington, Phillips, Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Bryan, Donley, Veliz

Wolves XI

11:33 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

✌️ Two changes from #SHUWOL

➡️ Gomes & Bellegarde into the XI



How we line-up to take on @SpursOfficial.



🐺📋 @AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/BseqOiHS9f — Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2023

Tottenham XI

11:30 , Alex Young

Here's how Spurs look!

11:13 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Does Dier start, and how partners him at centre-back? Who will be a left-back and who deputises for Maddison?

The stage is set

11:02 , Alex Young

Not long now.

[object Object] (REUTERS)

O'Neil on VAR

10:47 , Alex Young

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil wants VAR to take more control of controversial decisions after holding talks with referees' chief Howard Webb.

The Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel ruled 5-0 that Sheffield United's last-gasp match-winning penalty should not have been given. The five-person panel also voted 5-0 it also should have been overturned by VAR.

O'Neil has challenged his players to channel their frustration into an energetic performance against Spurs after several incorrect decisions this season.

"I understand the players feel aggrieved, we have four decisions which have gone against us which is a lot in 11 games," said the manager, who remains without the injured Pedro Neto.

"You can be unlucky in matches and spells, that's all it is. We can't control that. Bad luck is part of the game.

"Let's not waste any energy on it. We have discussed our reaction to it."

(Getty Images)

Postecoglou dismisses 'first real test' talk

10:40 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham have already passed plenty of tests this season - but he will not let the absence of nine first-team players at Wolves offer up an excuse for a dropoff in performance.

"The first test? Losing the greatest ever player in this competition the day before the start of the season? Nah, piece of cake," Postecoglou pointed out.

"We lost players to almost season-ending injuries. Nah, don't worry about it. Mate, there are tests all the time.

"In my whole career, I figured out there are only two states of being as a manager: under siege, or it's coming. I'm well aware that every day nothing runs smooth. There's always challenges out there.

"I just try and make sure I don't change my state of being. It is what it is.

"I try and focus on what's important. We're still building a team and an environment where people want to win. It's not going to change from week to week.

"It's fairly extreme even for a person of my experience to lose five players in one game, but that doesn't mean it's any worse than anything we faced so far and it's being a bit disrespectful to this group of players to say that everything has gone their way because it hasn't.

"From day one there's been a real resilience and character in the group and they're going to have to show it again.

"We've had plenty of reasons not to be where we are, plenty of excuses in terms of the disruptions we've had already and some of the challenges we've had to face.

"Fair to say we won't be using any kind of reason for us not to perform at our best tomorrow."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Score prediction

10:31 , Alex Young

Wolves will fancy their chances of pulling off a result against Spurs given their absentees, and Molineux is never an easy place to visit.

Manager Gary O'Neil will have his players ready, and it will be up to Postecoglou to do the same by lifting their spirits.

Honours even at Molineux, 2-2 draw.

Tottenham team news

10:20 , Alex Young

James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven will play no part for Tottenham until 2024, Postecoglou said on Friday, after suffering injuries during Monday's defeat to Chelsea, while Richarlison is out for around a month after undergoing a groin operation.

The injury to Van de Ven and suspensions of Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie — both sent off against Chelsea — mean three of Spurs’ first-choice back four are unavailable to play at Molineux.

In a welcome piece of good news, Postecoglou confirmed that Ben Davies is “back and available”. The left-back has experience playing at centre-back, though more in a back three than his manager's four-man preference, so should start.

Eric Dier was drafted in off the bench on Monday for his first minutes of the season, and performed admirably given the circumstances, so could make up a patchwork centre-back pairing with Davies. Teenage summer signing Ashley Phillips, who is yet to make his debut, is an option off the bench.

In attack, Brennan Johnson will continue to deputise for Richarlison having already ousted the Brazilian in the starting lineup, and Giovani Lo Celso should come in for Maddison. The Argentine has not started a game for Spurs in over two years due to a string of loan moves.

[object Object] (Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves team news

10:13 , Alex Young

Pedro Neto is still sidelined for Wolves as the forward has been out with a hamstring injury but Gary O'Neil is hopeful he can make a swift recovery after the international break.

Joe Hodge (shoulder) is also out but Hugo Bueno (hamstring) is available.

How to watch live

10:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

10:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Tottenham.

It's been quite a week for Spurs, and not in a good way. How will Ange Postecoglou get his players up for a tricky looking trip to Molineux this afternoon?

We have Dan Kilpatrick on the way to find out. Kick is at 12.30pm GMT, so stick with us.