Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Tom Ward
·12 min read
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA

03:51 PM

HALF TIME: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

A great atmosphere at Molineux that unfortunately has not been matches in quality by the football.

Long story short, it's been all Wolves in that half and while the likes of Traore and Aït-Nouri have got into great positions for the host, a quality final ball has been sorely lacking.

Forest meanwhile have looked toothless going forward. There appears to be a real disconnect from defence to attack, especially when in possession. Steve Cooper needs to change something or else you feel Wolves may finally take their chance in the second half.

That's all from me for now. My colleague Harri Thomas will be guiding you expertly through the second half.

03:47 PM

45 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Call it hyperbole if you will but if Adama Traore's end product was 10 per cent better, he'd be playing Champions League football.

He's clean through again in the Forest box but his cross is weak and easy for Henderson to gather. Moments later it's Aït-Nouri's turn to show a lack of quality in the final thirds.

Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

For all their dominance in this half, Wolves have far from flattered at the business end so far.

03:44 PM

42 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest are living dangerously here. They fail to deal with a Wolves corner and the ball falls to Traore, who's shot is on target before Cook gets in the way with an important block.

03:43 PM

41 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

This time it's Neco Williams who is accused of a handball after neat work from Aït-Nouri and Podence.

Just seen the replay, no chance.

03:42 PM

38 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?

Traore is given way too much space on the right and he finds a Costa whose flicked header finds the inside of the post before Henderson gathers.

Wolves are getting closer here.

03:39 PM

36 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Costa must score there...surely! Aït-Nouri has been another bright sport for Wolves and his driven ball across the six-yard box looks to be on plate for Costa be he just can't reach it.

Chance goes begging.

03:37 PM

34 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Another shout of handball from Forest after the ball goes close to Max Kilamn's arm. The referee isn't interested though.

03:34 PM

32 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The movement of Nunes and Traore down the Wolves right has been easily the most threating attacking facet for either side in this half.

You feel like if something is going to happen in the next 12 minutes or so, that's where it'll come from.

03:32 PM

31 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Wolves give a foul a\way inside the Forest half but the pressure they're putting on Forest out of possession has been really impressive.

The visitors haven't been able to match that intensity yet.

03:31 PM

29 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The sun's now out and Diego Costa has bare had a kick. That feels like it might be the live bloggers curse. Apologies Wolves fans.

Crowd atmosphere still cracking though.

03:30 PM

27 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White jumps all over Traore to stop a Wolves break. No yellow card though...can't see a huge difference between that and the earlier Dennis one myself.

Predictably the Wolves fans are baying for blood after that one.

03:28 PM

26 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest want a penalty after Neco Williams' volley glances off Aït-Nouri - Var not interested.

03:26 PM

24 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Wolves are back in the ascendancy and again it's Traore causing problems. He's set through by Neves after more errant work from Forest and whips a ball across the face of goal but no-one can get on the end of it.

03:24 PM

22 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

There's no outlet for the Forest defenders when they're in possession at present. Someone needs to come short to give McKenna and Cook an option.

Otherwise we could be for a lot of long ball from the side in red this afternoon.

03:22 PM

19 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The ying and yang of Adama Traore. One moment he shows real quality with a lovely ball from the right, the next he's lashing a shot from a promising position miles wide.

Adama Traore - PA
Adama Traore - PA

He's nearly so, so, so good.

03:20 PM

18 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

CHANCE.

Adama Traore does well down the right before chipping a ball to the back post. Aït-Nouri is there and produces a powerful header that drifts just over the crossbar.

03:18 PM

16 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Dennis is booked for a cynical challenge on Aït-Nouri. He took one for his team there to stop a dangerous-looking Wolves attack.

03:15 PM

13 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest have done well to soak up that early Wolves pressure and are now trying to building something of their own.

The Wolves press isn't allowing an easy ball from the back though and in the end the out ball to Emmanuel Dennis is the only option.

03:13 PM

11 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The heavy rain has suddenly made the surface very slick indeed. Aït-Nouri is a notable victim as he sees a pass from Neves skip off the greasy turf straight past him for a Forest goal kick.

03:11 PM

9 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Interesting to hear boos ring out as Morgan Gibbs-White picks up the ball. I wonder whether he was expecting that kind of reaction?

Morgan Gibbs-White - REUTERS
Morgan Gibbs-White - REUTERS

The Wolves fans are giving it to him as he trots over to take Forest's first corner. It's a good one as well and McKenna has a decent chance to get a header on target but he can't keep it down.

03:09 PM

7 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The rain is falling; the crowd is loud and there's plenty on the line...this feels very much like a Diego Costa kind of afternoon.

03:08 PM

6 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Two corners already for Wolves, who have come out of the gates quickly here.

A Costa backheel releases Aït-Nouri down the left but the ball runs out of his control. Moment later, Neves tries to whip an audacious ball into the area from near the centre circle.

03:06 PM

4 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Early minutes of this one being dominated by Moutinho and the returning Ruben Neves.

The latter floats a ball over the top towards Nunes, who does well to earn his side a corner

03:04 PM

2 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Diego Costa will be hoping for far better service than he got in his 60 minutes at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

An early ball over the top from Moutinho is in the direction of his striker. That could well be a sign of things to come.

03:02 PM

1 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Cracking atmosphere at Molineux this afternoon. The home fans know how big this one is.

03:01 PM

0 min: Wolves 0-0 Nottingham Forest

We are underway...

02:59 PM

The teams are out

We're just moments away from kick off at Molineux.

02:56 PM

Home debut for Diego

Diego Costa warming up - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Diego Costa warming up - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

02:54 PM

...and the answer is

For those of you agonising yourself over that trivia question earlier, I'm ready to end your misery.

These two sides last met in the top-flight in March 1984, with Wolves winning 1-0 thanks to a Paul Hart own goal.

So ends our brief trip down memory lane.

02:44 PM

The man in charge

Steve Davis - REUTERS
Steve Davis - REUTERS

02:43 PM

Goals, goals, goals

....or a lack thereof have been the defining characteristic of both these sides this season.

Wolves have scored just three goals in the league this season, and are so far the only side yet to
score a second half goal. Indeed, they haven’t scored after half-time in any of their last 10 league games.

02:38 PM

Know the answer?

This is the first Premier League clash between these two sides but can you name the last time they faced off in  the top-flight?

I'll give you a few mins to mull...serious kudos to any anoraks out there who can get it.

02:22 PM

Gibbs-White back at Molineux

This afternoon marks Morgan Gibbs-White's first return to Molineux since his summer move to Forest. The 22-year-old was just eight when he joined Wolves and went on to make 68 appearances for them after breaking into the first team at the age of 16.

02:14 PM

'We can with our game'

What is Steve Cooper's assessment ahead of what is a huge game for his side?

"The key will be continuing to work and build as a team across all areas of our game and that includes when we're with and without the ball. We know we haven't done some of those aspects well enough so far and we've put in a lot of work to improve that. This time, we need the positives from Monday's game to be the absolute minimum.

"We want to build the small step that we have made and we've been very clear about that this week, we want to capitalise on it and it now comes down to our mentality, commitment and attitude. We're planning for Wolves to be at their best because they have talented players all over the pitch and Premier League experience.

"We know we'll have to work hard to stop their threats but also to contribute as best we can with our game."

02:12 PM

One change for Forest

Steve Cooper only makes one change from the side who drew with Aston Villa on Monday night as Neco Williams returns to the side in place of Serge Aurier.

02:08 PM

'Every game’s important'

Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis speaking ahead of this one:

"Every game’s important. The way the league looks at the moment, it puts a bit more on the game, but every game, we want to change the result, we want to improve our performances and be more of a threat in the games. That’s something we’ve worked to improve on and we’re seeing signs of it, and we’re hoping that can be tomorrow.

"But every game is crucial, every game is important and this game, obviously because of the state of the two teams and where they are at the moment, they’re both battling for points and trying to turn form around and get some wins, it puts more of an emphasis on it – but it’s no different to any other game."

02:06 PM

Neves returns

There's one name every Wolves fan will be delighted to see back on the team sheet and that's Rueben Neves. The club captain returns to the starting lineup this afternoon along with Rayan Ait-Nouri. Goncalo Guedes and Nelson Semedo are players to make way.

02:03 PM

Team news - Nottingham Forest starting XI

Henderson
N Williams
S Cook
McKenna
Toffolo
Yates
Freuler
Kouyaté
Johnson
Dennis
Gibbs-White

02:02 PM

Team news - Wolves starting XI


Castro Otto
Kilman
Gomes
Aït-Nouri
João Moutinho
Neves
Traoré
Nunes
Podence
Diego Costa

01:45 PM

Good Afternoon

Welcome to Molineux for a game that may not be be ratings breaker but has huge implications for both sides.

Each sat in the bottom three, both Wolves and Nottingham Forest will have had this game earmarked as a golden opportunity to secure a valuable three points, with survival already looking the priority for both sides even at this early point in the campaign.

A carousel of managers have been floated as potential successors for Bruno Lage at Wolves but the vacancy remains open meaning the task of readying the side once again falls to Steve Davis.

The under-18s head coach endured something of a baptism of fire last weekend when his side were easily beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but this looks a far more manageable task.

The key for Wolves remains solving their inability to find the back of the net. They have scored just three goals in nine league games this season and it is unclear who may be the man to alter the trend.

Davis will likely turn to Diego Costa to lead the line again this week but for all his effort and commitment to the cause, the 34-year-old looks a long way short of Premier League fitness at present.

Whatever happens, goals will be at the top of Davis’s wish list this afternoon.

As for the visitors, Steve Cooper will have been buoyed by a performance on Monday night which ended in a 1-1 draw with similarly stricken Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis put Forest ahead and they remained in the ascendency until an Ashley Young equaliser rescued a point for Steve Gerrard’s side.

Unlike Bruno Lage, Cooper has been backed by Forest ownership in spite of the side's rocky start to the campaign, especially away from home.

Forest have the joint-worst away goal difference in the league at -12, having scored just once on the road this season.

Make no mistake this is a game of huge importance for both these sides - join us for full team news from 2pm.

