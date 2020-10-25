Wolves vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

With no European football this season Wolves have made a better start to the campaign than a year ago and they’ll be hopeful of a fourth win here.

The Magpies have been hit-and-miss this term, winning two of their five so far, but the attacking signings made in the summer give fans hope of better times ahead.

Wolves won at Leeds last time out, while Newcastle were hammered by Manchester United after a late flurry of goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 25 October at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jonny is the only long-term absentee for Wolves and they are likely to have a full squad to choose from apart from the wing-back.

Newcastle have more injury concerns, with Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie all definitely out. Sean Longstaff is a doubt and Karl Darlow is hoping to recover from a groin strain in time.

Predicted line-ups

WOL: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Saiss; Adama, Jimenez, Neto.

NEW: Darlow; Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Schar; Saint-Maximin, Hendrick, Shelvey, Fraser; Wilson.

Odds

Wolves - 13/16

Draw - 45/17

Newcastle - 9/2

Prediction

Wolves have the options off the bench to wear teams out and then stun them late on with extra pace and guile. Not a classic, but enough from the home side for a narrow win. Wolves 1-0 Newcastle

