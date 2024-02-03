Everton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Richarlison stunner

Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.

Premier League: Everton Tottenham

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski(c), Godfrey, Branthwaite, McNeil, Young, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Romero(c), van de Ven, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Richarlison

GOAL! Everton 0 Tottenham 1 ( Richarlison 3)

GOAL! Everton 1 (Harrison 30) Tottenham 1

GOAL! Everton 1 Tottenham 1 (Richarlison 41)

Everton FC 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Everton v Tottenham

14:12 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are struggling to keep possession at the moment, with no real chances in the last 10 minutes. Just as Spurs threaten, Werner puts in a poor cross from the left that clears every Spurs player.

Everton use this break to make a substitution, with Ashley Young coming off for Youssef Chermiti.

Everton v Tottenham

14:09 , Chris Wilson

Second-half possession has been heavily in Spurs’ favour, at 65 per cent to 35 per cent. The frantic pace has calmed down somewhat, with the Everton fans a little subdued. Their side hasn’t had a clear-cut chance in a while.

Everton v Tottenham

14:06 , Chris Wilson

Seamus Coleman is getting ready to come on, with play still not resumed after Richarlison went down.

The Irishman replaces Ben Godfrey at right-back.

Everton v Tottenham

14:05 , Chris Wilson

A break in play as Tarkwoski catches Richarlison with an elbow. The crowd, and Sean Dyche, are irritated at the stoppage, as the Brazilian receives the usual concussion checks.

Story continues

Everton v Tottenham

14:03 , Chris Wilson

Spurs continue to pressure the Toffees, and they’re holding the ball patiently. When Everton do press they’re finding their way through well.

Everton v Tottenham

14:02 , Chris Wilson

A lull in activity here as both sides press for a pivotal goal. Spurs seem confident passing around the back and midfield, though Everton are pressing well.

Spurs are certainly having the better scoring opportunities though. Kulusevski slips a through ball to Richarlison, who has his shot saved well by Pickford. Maddison can’t reach the header for the rebound, and Everton regroup.

Everton v Tottenham

13:58 , Chris Wilson

Everton have only managed to win one point from losing positions this season, so their fans will be worried.

They’ll still be confident about getting something here though, but they’ll have to be careful.

Spurs win a corner after Maddison’s dribble in-behind is intercepted.

Everton v Tottenham

13:56 , Chris Wilson

Spurs are knocking the ball around nicely now. Maddison continues to pick up good positions in between Everton’s midfield and defence, though he hasn’t quite had the chance to pull off a moment of magic.

Spurs make two substitutions now, Bentancur and Johnson come off for Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski.

Everton v Tottenham

13:53 , Chris Wilson

Udogie powers through down the left, but his cutback is intercepted and Everton counter. Some sloppy play ends with a free-kick near halfway. Everton continue to give up opportunities with sub-par passing.

Everton v Tottenham

13:50 , Chris Wilson

Spurs are putting the pressure on now, and they work it nicely down the right. Brennan Johnson puts in a great ball across to Werner, but Godfrey gets in to intercept.

Everton continue to look to get behind Spurs’ defence with balls over the top, while Spurs are content to mix it up with play along the wings and through the middle. Maddison gets one such opportunity, with a half-volley forcing a good save from Pickford down to his left.

Everton v Tottenham

13:47 , Chris Wilson

From that corner, Maddison sends Werner through on goal. The German’s attempt is weak and is saved by Pickford, but it turns out he’s offside anyway as Richarlison attempts to get to the rebound.

Everton v Tottenham

13:45 , Chris Wilson

There’s a brief VAR check for a penalty for Everton, but it’s dismissed.

Jack Harrison is sent through will a ball over the top, but yet again van de Ven is there for the last-ditch challenge, with some excellent recovery pace.

The resulting corner is caught by Vicario for the first time this game.

Everton v Tottenham

13:42 , Chris Wilson

A long ball from Pickford sends Calvert-Lewin clear, but his touch with his head is poor as he’s chased by van de Ven.

The start of the half has been characterised by sloppy play from both sides really, with lots of possession lost in the middle of the park.

Maddison is down after taking a hand to the face, but Spurs have a corner after a strike from Porro is turned behind by Pickford.

Everton v Tottenham

13:40 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates after scoring (AP)

(Getty Images)

Everton v Tottenham

13:38 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

The second half is underway.

The Premier League have indeed awarded Harrison with the Everton goal. There were questions of offside as Richarlison was in the goal, however, it has been cleared up that if a player leaves the field of play without permission from the referee, he is deemed to be on the goal line.

Everton v Tottenham

13:36 , Chris Wilson

Richarlison has been the obvious standout performer, but Udogie has also played well, with himself and Maddison grabbing the assists. Vicario made a good save but was at fault for the goal.

For the Toffees, McNeil and Harrison have been at the centre of much of their positive play, with the former’s corners continuously dangerous. They’ll need Calvert-Lewin to get into the game a little more if they’re going to take anything from it.

Everton v Tottenham

13:31 , Chris Wilson

A somewhat frantic opening 45 comes to an end. In a game that sometimes lacked quality, Richarlison provided it on two occasions with a couple of excellent finishes.

Everton are certainly not out of it though, and will be aware that a little more quality on their side will bring them back into this.

Unfortunately for Calvert-Lewin, replays of the goal show that he actually headed the ball onto Jack Harrison before it went in, so Harrison is awarded the goal. Calvert-Lewin remains 16 games without a goal.

Everton v Tottenham

13:22 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Everton 1-2 Tottenham

The half comes to an end with a decent opportunity for Mykolenko, but his half-volley is saved and Garner is penalised for a foul anyway.

The ref blows the whistle, and both teams head down the tunnel at 2-1. Everton may feel hard done by, but you can’t deny the quality of Richarlison in that half.

Everton v Tottenham

13:19 , Chris Wilson

Everton continue to threaten from corners, with Harrison disturbing Vicario. There’s another close call, but a foul is given on Maddison.

We’re into the third of five minutes of added time.

Everton v Tottenham

13:16 , Chris Wilson

That was somewhat harsh on Everton, who had been good value since their goal.

Harrison plays in Calvert-Lewin, but he’s under pressure and the ball runs to Vicario. Shortly after, Gueye intercepts near the box, but shoots rather than playing in the striker.

The resulting corner is cleared off the line – it looks like a great save and then clearance from Vicario.

Everton v Tottenham

13:13 , Chris Wilson

GOAL! Everton 1-2 Tottenham

Spurs’ first meaningful counter sincenthe equaliser sees Werner released down the left. He finds Maddison on the edge of the box, who then lays it off to Richarlison.

The Brazilian doesn’t look like he has much of a shooting opportunity, but he hits a shot from outside the box which flies into the top right corner.

Everton v Tottenham

13:09 , Chris Wilson

Everton have been the better side since their goal, though again the final ball has been lacking in a couple of their counters.

McNeil wins a free-kick midway into the Spurs half, and there’ll be another set-piece opportunity.

Everton v Tottenham

13:08 , Chris Wilson

The crowd are really up for this now, with the home side pressing well in the middle of the park. Spurs are getting a little sloppy too, with some misplaced passes.

Neither side is keeping the ball well, though Everton are having the better of it at the moment.

Everton v Tottenham

13:04 , Chris Wilson

Everton had just been missing that little bit of accuracy on their final ball. McNeil had been delivering dangerous corners though, and Dyche’s tactic of pressuring Vicario has worked well.

Vicario looks disappointed and is questioning the decision, but it’s weak from the Spurs keeper. Spurs failed to deal with any of the last few Everton corners well.

Everton v Tottenham

13:02 , Chris Wilson

GOAL! Everton 1-1 Tottenham

Another one of those inswinging corners from McNeil comes in, and Vicario can’t deal with it.

He gets a hand to it but can only put it in the direction of Tarkowski, who heads back across goal to Calvert-Lewin for a tap-in.

VAR looks at the goal for a foul as Harrison is leaning on the Spurs keeper but the goal is given.

Everton v Tottenham

12:56 , Chris Wilson

The home side are growing into the game, but Spurs do look threatening when they get the ball.

They’re having to do some defending now though, with Everton awarded another corner. Calvert-Lewin connects with the inswinging corner, but can’t get it on target.

Everton v Tottenham

12:53 , Chris Wilson

Destiny Udogie is playing well, having grabbed an assist and consistently offering an outlet on the overlap. He’s almost found on the counter, but Maddison’s ball is overhit.

Everton counter down the other end, and Calvert-Lewin is sent through, but van de Ven does very well to close him down.

Everton v Tottenham

12:50 , Chris Wilson

On reflection, Richarlison’s goal was an impressive finish. The Brazilian side-footed a volley from a powerful cross from Udogie – not an easy finish at all.

Everton are starting to put some pressure on without really threatening. Their play is a little frantic, looking to work it to the wings each time.

Their first good move almost results in a goal as Mykolenko is played into space and cuts it back. The resulting shot is goalbound but is blocked by an Everton player, though the Ukrainian was offside anyway.

Everton v Tottenham

12:46 , Chris Wilson

A mazy run from McNeil results in an Everton free kick, but nothing comes from it.

A few fouls and some decent play has given the Everton fans some voice as a dangerous corner is swung in, but there’s a foul on Vicario. It’s clear that Everton’s corner tactics will target the Spurs No. 1.

Everton v Tottenham

12:44 , Chris Wilson

Everton fans are raising yellow cards in protest to how they feel their club has been treated.

Spurs clear well from an Everton corner, and from the throw some insipid play results in a Spurs throw near halfway.

Spurs are finding it fairly easy to keep possession. Maddison looks to play through Richarlison but it is intercepted.

Everton v Tottenham

12:40 , Chris Wilson

Neither side has reallythreatened since the goal, with Calvert-Lewin heading over the bar shortly after.

Everton are keeping the ball better, but some sloppy passes see Spurs counter. Maddison’s shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Everton v Tottenham

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3’ GOAL! Everton 0-1 Tottenham - Richarlison

And Spurs grab an early goal!

They’ve begun to keep the ball well, and some neat play in the middle sees Udogie found on the overlap.

The Italian cuts the ball back to Richarlison, who finishes well high into the net.

Everton v Tottenham

12:33 , Chris Wilson

A bit of pinball to start the game, with neither side able to hold possession.

Calvert-Lewin brings it down very well before Everton lose the ball. The Spurs counter comes to nothing.

Everton’s number nine hasn’t scored since late October – how he could do with a goal here.

Everton v Tottenham

12:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! James Garner gets us started with the weekend’s first match.

Everton v Tottenham

12:27 , Chris Wilson

The atmosphere is building at Goodison. Everton fans will be wary of the need for at least a point in order to climb out of the relegation zone. Spurs will be aware that a good run of wins could put them firmly in the top four.

The players are coming out of the tunnel, and we’re all set for kick-off shortly.

Everton v Tottenham

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Spurs’ win against Brentford put them back into the Champions League places, level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa with 43 points.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are just three points behind North London rivals Arsenal, and can go level on points with a win. Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s 4:30pm kick-off.

Everton v Tottenham

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Spurs won the reverse fixture 2-1 just before Christmas, with Richarlison scoring against his old club within 10 minutes and Son Heung-min adding another nine minutes later.

Andre Gomes gave Everton hope, but the Toffees lost the match in what has become the first game of a five-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Having suffered a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, their form has seen them slip back into the relegation zone. They currently sit 18th on 18 points, one behind Luton (who have a game in hand).

Everton v Tottenham

12:03 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton v Tottenham

11:55 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou has made two changes from the team that came from behind to beat Brentford in midweek.

Oliver Skipp has been replaced by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in midfield, while Brennan Johnson replaces Dejan Kulusevski on the right of midfield.

Everton v Tottenham

11:49 , Chris Wilson

Everton make one change from the team that drew with Fulham in midweek.

Arnaut Danjuma is replaced by Idrissa Gueye, with Dwight McNeil moving from central midfield onto the left wing.

Everton v Tottenham

11:40 , Chris Wilson

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Kulusevski, Sarr, Forster, Scarlett, Emerson Royal, Davies, Gil, Skipp, Dragusin.

Everton v Tottenham

11:39 , Chris Wilson

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Udogie, Porro, Romero, van de Ven; Bentancur, Højbjerg; Werner, Maddison, Johnson; Richarlison.

Everton v Tottenham

11:37 , Chris Wilson

EVERTON SUBS: Metcalfe, Dobbin, Beto, Keane, Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Coleman, João Virgínia, Hunt.

Everton v Tottenham

11:34 , Chris Wilson

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Young; Gana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham starting line-up v Everton

11:32 , Jack Rathborn

James Maddison ‘keen to make up for lost time’ after being out injured

11:27 , Chris Wilson

Spurs midfielder James Maddison made his return to the side for last weekend’s FA Cup loss against Manchester City, and Ange Postecoglou has told the media that his player is keen to make up for lost time after missing 11 games.

“It was tough for him, because he does love his football, he loves the environment of football clubs, he loves the dressing room,” Postecoglou said.

James Maddison keen ‘to make up for lost time’ after injury – Ange Postecoglou

Everton v Tottenham predictions

11:20 , Chris Wilson

Everton need to regain their Premier League form after dropping back into the relegation zone, while Spurs will be hoping to stay in the top four, having moved back in midweek with a comeback win over Brentford.

Spurs are currently favourites with the bookies at 6/5 for the away win.

Everton vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Everton v Tottenham

11:10 , Chris Wilson

Everton v Tottenham

11:03 , Jack Rathborn

Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Postecoglou cracks up reporters with joke on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

09:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison

09:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ange Postecoglou feels there is even more to come from in-form Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Richarlison made it seven goals in as many Premier League matches with the crucial third goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Brentford.

Spurs have been without captain Son Heung-min for the last month due to his Asian Cup commitments, but the Brazil international has filled the void and started to repay his £60million price tag following a difficult debut campaign.

Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison