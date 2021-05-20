Wolves vs Manchester United: Premier League prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(Getty Images)

Manchester United sign off a promising Premier League season away to Wolves, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer busy planning for next week’s Europa League Final.

It has been a strong campaign for United with the Red Devils guaranteed to finish second and still in with a chance of silverware in the Europa Final against Unai Emery’s Villarreal on May 26.

Given the tight turnaround for that game, Solskjaer played what felt a close to full-strength Europa XI against Fulham last time out, though the 1-1 draw - which followed home defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool - will concern the United manager.

United sit 12 points behind champions Man City, and though points count for little now, Solskjaer will want to chop that down to single digits as the club looks to bridge the gap to their ‘noisy neighbours’ next season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Fans will be back at Molineux following an easing in lockdown restrictions in England.

Where to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event/BT Sport 1/2.

Live stream: Sky Sports/BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go/BT Sport app.

Wolves vs Man Utd team news

Harry Maguire is out with ankle ligament damage, and it looks unlikely he will be back for the Europa League Final if he is not a substitute at Molineux at the very least.

Fred and Scott McTominay are both doubts, and are unlikely to be risked - and that means Donny van de Beek could get a rare start. Anthony Martial and Dan James are on the comeback trail, while Phil Jones remains sidelined.

It felt like Solskjaer started what would be his likely Europa League Final XI against Fulham - with David De Gea back in as the cup goalkeeper - and given the game against Villarreal comes three days after this, expect a second-string United lineup, but with current No1 Dean Henderson in goal.

As for Wolves, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Owen Otasowie and Daniel Podence are out. Raul Jimenez will not play, but has returned to training following a serious head injury earlier this season.

Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

This game will have a proper end-of-season feel about it. The scoreline will matter little to United as long as they avoid any injuries, and both Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Sato would probably shake on a comfortable draw right now.

Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

Head to head (h2h) history and results

(Premier League fixtures)

Wolves: 3

Man Utd wins: 7

Draws: 3

Last meeting: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (29/12/2020)

