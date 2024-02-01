Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE!

Molineux hosts a meeting between Wolves and the Red Devils in the Premier League tonight as both clubs look to assert themselves in the race for European football. Just two points and two places separate these teams and the hosts can move into the top half with a win this evening.

Erik ten Hag's increasingly tumultuous time in the United dugout was eased slightly by avoiding an FA Cup upset at Newport on the weekend but the latest episode surrounding Marcus Rashford has distracted from a vital run of fixtures coming up. With one league win in six, they could really do with a result before meetings with West Ham and Aston Villa.

But Wolves are on a seven-game unbeaten run and will relish hosting an out-of-sorts United team at a venue they have not lost at since September. Follow all the action from Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Marcus Rashford returns to team and starts for United

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

20:19 , Dom Smith

3' Casemiro into the book worryingly early from a United perspective, for a really late challenge.

Kick off

20:16 , Dom Smith

We're underway at Molineux!

Erik ten Hag: This is our strongest team

20:02 , Dom Smith

Asked whether his starting line-up tonight is United's strongest possible, Ten Hag says: "I think so, it could be. We know some have to catch up from game rhythm, like Licha Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw. But this is a strong side and we have to find the rhythm and find or levels to bring the performances and get the results in."

Kick off fast approaching

19:57 , Dom Smith

Just over 15 minutes to go now until the game is underway at Molineux.

Wolves hoping to keep their strong run of form going, United aiming for a fourth win in a row against them.

Wolves flying under the radar

19:46 , Dom Smith

For Wolves, however, taking strong form with them into the new year has been no such problem.

O'Neil's side have won five of their last seven matches, scoring plenty of goals in the process.

Currently 11th, they could rise to as high as eighth by the end of the night.

Wolves are on an excellent run of form (Getty Images)

United's form worrying

19:35 , Dom Smith

Having won just two of their last nine matches heading to Molineux tonight, United find themselves struggling for consistency as has been the case throughout Ten Hag's tenure.

Currently ninth in the league, they sit 11 points behind fifth-place Aston Villa.

They've named a strong line-up tonight, though. But if Wolves beat them, then Gary O'Neil's side will move ahead of them in the table on goal difference.

Rashford will have a point to prove tonight

19:27 , Dom Smith

Rashford was not involved during United's FA Cup win at Newport on Sunday after reports saying he had been on nights out in Belfast on both Wednesday and Thursday, before then reporting ill to the club.

His manager, Erik ten Hag, says the matter has been dealt with, it is "case closed", and insisted the England forward had "taken responsibility."

Starting line-ups

19:18 , Dom Smith

Here are the starting XIs for both sides.

Wolves are unchanged from Sunday's FA Cup win at West Brom. United, meanwhile, hand Marcus Rashford his first start since rumours of his misdemeanours in Belfast.

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Doherty; Lemina, Doyle, Neto; Cunha, Bellegarde

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Wolves vs Man Utd team news

19:07 , Dom Smith

Joao Gomes is ruled out for Wolves through suspension, while Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are both away on international duty. Pablo Sarabia may face a late fitness test, but Rayan Ait-Nouri is back.

For United, Marcus Rashford should return to the squad in the aftermath of missing the game at Newport having reported ill for training on Friday following an alleged night out in Belfast. Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are all still injured and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Andre Onana, meanwhile, is expected back in goal after Cameroon’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, though Sofyan Amrabat surely won't be back from AFCON in time following Morocco's shock elimination by South Africa on Tuesday.

Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

19:01 , Dom Smith

Wolves really should have won the reverse fixture and have pulled off some big results at home this season.

For those reasons, a victory would not be a surprise here.

Wolves to win, 2-1.

Previous results and H2H (head-to-head record)

18:48 , Dom Smith

Manchester United have come out on top over the course of the previous 112 meetings between these sides. Here's the breakdown of previous matches between United and Wolves:

Manchester United wins: 55

Draws: 20

Wolves wins: 37

Wolves hoping for revenge against United

18:37 , Dom Smith

The Red Devils beat Gary O’Neil’s side in the first game of the season at Old Trafford, but only thanks to a number of missed chances and a controversial call not to award the visitors what appeared a clear penalty.

Having pulled off some big results at home since, Wolves will feel confident against a United team who remain hugely inconsistent and are without a win in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

How to watch

18:23 , Dom Smith

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, or you can follow here on Standard Sport's dedicated live blog of the match.

Manchester United possible line-up

18:12 , Dom Smith

Here is how Standard Sport believes Manchester United could line up tonight.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Wolves vs Manchester United.

Kick-off comes at 8.15pm GMT from Molineux.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!