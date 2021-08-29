Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be seeking their first win of the season against Manchester United at the Molineux this afternoon, but all eyes will be on the visitors after they announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain is not expected to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad just yet – he is likely to make his full return after the impending international break – but the news may boost the United team as they come into this match after a mixed start to the season, having beaten Leeds 5-1 and drawn with Southampton 1-1.

Wolves, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening matches, first away to Leicester City 1-0, and then again at home to Tottenham Hotspur by the same margin. They did, however, thrash Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will look to capitalise on this confidence at home this afternoon against a side who struggled against Southampton last week.

For Wolves and their new coach, Bruno Lage, this will be a chance to get their campaign rolling and allay any doubts surrounding the team. Follow all the action live below:

Wolves vs Manchester United

Match kicked off at 4:30pm BST

Sancho and Varane make full debuts for United

United’s Greenwood opens scoring late on

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

Record breakers

18:26 , Michael Jones

In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th game in charge of Manchester United his side break the record for most Premier League away games undefeated:

28 - Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games (W18 D10), establishing a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/v7fWyjwpO0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021

Full-time: Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:24 , Michael Jones

90+7 mins: Manchester United’s ‘game-management’ works for them as Mike Dean blows the final whistle. United have performed a smash-and-grab against Wolves. The home side played them off the park but couldn’t score. Mason Greenwood doesn’t have that problem. His chances were few and far between but when it came he took it.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:21 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Dalot is booked for a late challenge on Marcal and Pogba is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Daniel Podence. The Frenchman stays down and says he’s got cramp. It’s all to slow play, run down the clock. It’s infuriating but part of the modern game. There’ll be time added on to added time.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:19 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Shaw bursts down the left side for Man Utd but he’s yanked back by Gibbs-White who goes in the book. They send the free kick out to the right wing where Marcal sends the ball out for a throw in.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:17 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Diogo Dalot is brought on to shore up United’s defence for the final few minutes and he replaces Mason Greenwood. There’s going to be five added minutes to play.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:15 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Fred switches the ball out to Greenwood who’s bundled over by Marcal in the middle of the pitch. United take their time over the free kick before sending it into the far left corner for Cavani to chase down.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:13 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Tackles are flying in left, right and centre. Ruben Neves has been booked as has Fred. Fabio Silva and Morgan Gibbs-White are ready to come on for Wolves but there needs to be a break in play.

Semedo wins a throw in deep in United’s half and the substitutes come on for Conor Coady and Adama Traore.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

18:11 , Michael Jones

83 mins: There was a VAR check to see if Pogba fouled Neves in the build-up to Greenwood’s goal but he didn’t touch the Wolves midfielder and the goal stands. The Wolves fans are fuming over that as are the players. These last 10 minutes are going to be very spicy.

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

GOAL! Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd (Greenwood, 80’)⚽️

18:07 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Man Utd score! Heartbreak for Wolves and it’s Mason Greenwood again! Pogba and Neves both go for a loose ball and United come away with the ball. Neves goes down and Wolves want a free kick. Instead Varane flicks it out to Greenwood who drives into the right side of the box and sends a teasing ball into the six-yard box. Jose Sa attempts to stop the pass but only manages to deflect the ball into the far bottom corner!

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

18:06 , Michael Jones

78 mins: The Wolves faithful get very excited whenever Adam Traore is on the ball. His driving runs have been the bright spark of this match. Pogba has a pass intercepted by Semedo who heads it down to Traore. He flies forward but this time loses control of the ball and United clear.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

18:02 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Greenwood attempts to dribble into the box but slips over the ball and loses possession. Pogba spots it coming loose and snatches onto the ball with a first time effort. He connects well and forces Sa to tip the shot over the crossbar.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:59 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Neves takes a shot from range and works De Gea into a low save to his left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to the bench again and brings on Anthony Martial in place of Jadon Sancho. It’s not been a good game for the United forward players they’ve been outclassed by Wolves today.

OFF THE LINE!

17:57 , Michael Jones

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

69 mins: How’s that not gone in?! Moutinho sends the corner into the box and picks out Saiss. He wins the header and knocks it at down to De Gea. The goalkeeper stops the initial header but the rebound comes back to Saiss. He pokes it back towards goal but De Gea stretches out and knocks it off the line with a strong left hand! Great double save to keep United in the game!

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:55 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Luke Shaw delivers a corner into the box for Man Utd and finds Maguire. His header is blocked and he goes down in the box but Mike Dean lets play go on. Wolves break with Traore flying down the right wing. Fred tries to beat him to the ball but Traore powers over him and Shaw has to track back to put the ball behind for a Wolves corner.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:52 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Great chance for United! Pogba flicks another one touch pass up and through the lines sending Greenwood free after Marcal misses his attempted interception. Greenwood flies into the box and has Fernandes and Cavani for support. Instead he shifts to his right but loses control of the ball and Jose Sa leaps onto it.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:46 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Pogba knocks another incredible ball over the top for Fernandes who times his run perfectly. He brings the ball down in the box and tries to pick out Sancho with a square ball. There’s a little deflection which wrongfoots Sancho and allows Wolves to clear the ball as far as Fred. He meets the ball with a volley from range but blets it straight at Jose Sa.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:43 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Pogba tries to slip Cavani in behind with a pass through the lines but ends up giving the ball away. Wolves send it to Traore who turns and runs at United much like he’s done all game. Pogba, trying to make up for his error, slides in to win the ball but takes out the man instead. Free kick Wolves.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:41 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Daniel James is taken off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Edinson Cavani comes on to replace him. He’ll offer United a focal point up top if they can get the ball up there.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Brilliant from Wolves. They string together a number of passes around the front of United’s box waiting for an opening. Trincao sees one when he gets the ball and shifts past Fred before nutmegging Maguire on his way into the box. Jimenez is calling for the cutback and Trincao obliges but Varane is across to cover and he intercepts the pass.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Sancho combines with Shaw on Man Utd’s left wing to win an early corner for the visitors. Shaw swings it in towards Fernandes but Neves is there to win the header and send it clear of the box.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:33 , Michael Jones

Second half: Wolves kick off the second half. There hasn’t been any changes from either team at the break. Fred intercepts a forward pass and the rebound comes to Ruben Neves, he flicks it over Luke Shaw but hits Bruno Fernandes with a high foot and gives away a free kick.

17:23 , Michael Jones

Earlier today Tottenham moved to the top of the table as they edged past Watford to make it three wins from three:

Half-time: Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:19 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Bruno Fernandes is a frustrated man. His team are getting outplayed and he’s not happy with some of the decisions from Mike Dean. The referee has already booked him for dissent but he’s still grumbling as the teams leave the pitch for half-time.

Wolves have had the better half. The only thing they’ve lacked has been a ruthlessness in front of goal. They’ve dominated the play in midfield and looked devastating on the counter-attack. Man Utd need to rethink their gameplan or else it’s only a matter of time before Wolves strike.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Manchester United put their best move together right at the end of the first half. Fred gives the ball to Sancho who injects a bit of pace into the move. He brings it up the pitch before sending a pass to Fernandes whose first touch is a neat flick to play Greenwood in behind the lines. Greenwood then brings the ball into the box from the left and fires a shot across goal narrowly sending it wide of the far post!

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Marcal wins the ball on the left wing and sprints down the wing. He gives it to Traore who passes the ball to Jimenez. The striker switches the play out ot Semedo who cuts it back to the edge of the box for Neves. He goes for goal but curls the effort wide of the far post.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:09 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Man Utd score! But it’s offside. Paul Pogba gets into the game with a lovely ball over the top to match Bruno Fernandes’ run into the box. Fernandes takes it down and blasts it past Jose Sa in a one-on-one. Then the offside flag goes up and it’s a fairly simple check for VAR. Miles offside.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:07 , Michael Jones

35 mins: It’s hard to believe that Manchester United have had more possession than Wolves. The home side are certainly doing more with the ball. They seem to be able to pass it around Fred and Pogba with serious ease.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:02 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Bruno Fernandes needs a breather after getting clipped on the edge of the Wolves penalty area. The physios give him a check over but he’s fine to play on.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Finally a response from United. James is given a lot of space to run into on the right side and he brings the ball into the box. Mason Greenwood darts into the six-yard box as the pass comes in but Saiss manages to get to the ball and turn it behind for a corner.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:57 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Close! Wolves are running rings around Man Utd. Ruben Neves dinks a ball over the top as Jimenez makes a run in behind Varane. He recovers the ball and chips it over to Romain Saiss who has remained in the box. Saiss attempts an overhead kick and sends the effort narrowly wide of the far post.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:55 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Adama Traore wins another corner after his ball into the box is sent behind by Harry Maguire. This time they play it short before Moutinho takes it back and flicks a cross into the area. Maguire is there again to win the defensive header and he sends it away.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:53 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Marcal’s cross from the left is blocked by Fred and Wolves win a corner that Moutinho swings into the middle. Raphael Varane is up earl and he heads the ball clear for the visitors.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:51 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Luke Shaw tries to win the ball off Trincao but he shimmies away from the United left-back and bursts into the vacant space. He breezes away from Fred with ease before a back-tracking Shaw shoulders him to the ground giving away a free kick.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Fred now gives away a free kick just to the right of his own penalty area as he lunges into a tackle on Jimenez. He won the ball but clipped the man in his follow through. Moutinho flicks the free kick into the box but he doesn’t beat the first defender and Man Utd clear the danger.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: It’s been a rapid start from Wolves. They’ve looked incredibly dangerous on the counter-attack with Adama Traore bossing the forward line for Wolves.

Manchester United haven’t clicked into gear yet. They need time on the ball to get into their stride but Wolves are employing a pretty decent press.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Adama Traore has had a lot of space to run into so far in this game. This time he brings the ball to the edge of the box and slips in Jimenez who has his effort blocked.

Wolves regain possession and work it out to Marcal on the left wing. His cross comes flying to the back post where Sancho fails to deal with it. Jimenez latches on to the loose ball and pulls it back to Joao Moutinho who volleys an effort over the crossbar!

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:42 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Conor Coady leaves a bit too much on Bruno Fernandes as he tries to win the ball off the United man. Fernandes takes the free kick himself and whacks it into the wall but the ball stays alive. It drops in the box and comes out to James who hits a snapshot towards the far post. Greenwood’s free in the six-yard box and attempts to divert it into the bottom corner but his touch sends the ball wide.

OFF THE LINE!

16:39 , Michael Jones

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

6 mins: He’s at it again! Wolves break from a Man Utd corner and the ball is sent down the middle of the pitch. Fred should bring it under control but his touch is woeful and he ends up diverting the ball into Francisco Trincao. Trincao carries the ball into the box, shifts it onto his left foot and beats De Gea only for Aaron Wan Bissaka to slide in behind and block the ball from crossing the line.

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: SAVE! Why does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keep picking Fred? He was the cause of United’s problems against Southampton and now he gifts Wolves a great chance. Jadon Sancho weaves and shimmies his way to the edge of the box but can’t find a way through so he plays a simple ball back to Fred. Fred then gives the ball away with a terrible pass and Wolves break on the counter. Adama Traore drives down the pitch and comes up against United’s new centre-back pairing. He slips the ball into the right side of the box fo Raul Jimenez who shoots only for David De Gea to make the save at the near post!

Wolves 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester United get the match started with a long ball out to Dan James on the right wing. He’s met in the air by Marcal who wins the ball and knocks it clear for Wolves.

Here come the teams

16:28 , Michael Jones

Both sides head out onto the pitch at Molineux. United’s new boys, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, both start today. What impact will they have?

Tottenham top after Son Heung-min strike extends winning start against Watford

16:23 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Watford that sends Tottenham into the international break top of the table.

Tottenham top after Son Heung-min strike extends winning start against Watford

United’s teenage star

16:21 , Michael Jones

Mason Greenwood could become just the second teenager to score in his team’s first three Premier League games of the season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

(Getty Images)

Wolves need goals

16:19 , Michael Jones

Wolves await a first Premier League goal of the season but their total of 42 shots after two games is bettered only by Liverpool, who have had 46.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are the two players in the top flight to have had the most shots without scoring this season with 10 and seven respectively.

(Getty Images)

100 up for Solskjaer

16:17 , Michael Jones

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 52 of his 99 Premier League games in charge of United. Of the last eight managers to reach 100 league matches with the club, only Ernest Mangnall (54 victories) has won more than the Norwegian.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

A new record for United?

16:14 , Michael Jones

Manchester United can surpass Arsenal’s Premier League record of 27 away games without defeat. That sequence, set between April 2003 and September 2004, ended in a 2-0 defeat against United at Old Trafford.

But, the Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Stuggling Wolves

16:11 , Michael Jones

Wolves have lost their last five league games - they have not suffered six straight defeats since 2012 but they could lose their opening two home matches in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1970 if Manchester United beat them today.

Roy Keane identifies what Portuguese forward will bring on return to Manchester United

16:08 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo will bring a “winning mentality” to Manchester United following his sensational return to the club, according to former team-mate Roy Keane.

Roy Keane identifies what Cristiano Ronaldo will bring on return to Manchester United

Wolves vs Man Utd

16:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost only one of their last eight Premier League matches against Wolves with four wins and three draws.

Wolves could lose consecutive home league games against Manchester United for the first time since the 1967-68 season.

None of the nine league and cup meetings between the sides since Wolves were promoted in 2018 have been decided by more than a one-goal margin.

How Manchester United sealed a transfer 12 years in the making in a matter of hours

16:01 , Michael Jones

One of the biggest stories of the transfer window so far, certainly in the Premier League, is of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford. He’s no available for today’s game but here’s the story of how Ronaldo’s move from Juventus unfolded:

‘We’re going to do it’: How Manchester United sealed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

Wolves vs Man Utd

15:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves boss, Bruno Lage, names an unchanged team to the one that lost to Tottenham last time out whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to his Man Utd line up.

Victor Lindelof is replaced with Raphael Varane who makes his first appearance for United. Jadon Sancho gets his second start as he and Dan James come in for Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:55 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the other 2pm kick off Burnley drew 1-1 with Leeds, Chris Wood scored the 30,000th Premier League goal before Patrick Bamford equalised deep in the second half.

Our focus now moves to Molineux where Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both start for Manchester United.

Full-time: Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:53 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Spurs see it out! Nuno Espirito Santo has three wins from his opening three games as Tottenham manager. They move to the top of the Premier League table and are still the only team not to drop points.

Watford had a decent game at times but they’ll be gutted with how they conceded the goal.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:51 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Tottenham win a corner but decide to knock it short and run down the clock. They’re settling for a one-goal win and why not. It’s going to take them to the top of the table.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:48 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Son gets a standing ovation from the Tottenham fans as he leaves the pitch and is replaced with Bryan Gil.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:46 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Save! Great save from Bachmann. Reguilon swings a cross in from the left that gets headed down to Kane. He shoots on the turn and belts it at goal but he can’t beat a diving Bachmann jumping to his right.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:44 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Chance! Huge chance for Harry Kane! Lucas Moura has pace to burn on the right wing and he leaves Masina in his wake. Moura squares the ball to the far post where Kane is arriving but Troost-Ekong gets the slightest touch on the ball to take it away from the England captain and deny him an easy tap in.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:42 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Watford win a corner that is delivered straight into the middle of the box. Skipp comes together with Kucka who bundles into the Spurs midfielder as the home side clear the ball.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:40 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Watford are just starting to see a bit of joy and possession in the Tottenham final third. They aren’t really challenging the goal yet but Spurs are allowing them more time and space on the ball further up the pitch.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:34 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Kucka gives away a free kick for a foul on Dele Alli. Hojbjerg lines up a shot but it takes a wicked deflection off substitute Cleverley in the wall and almost wrongfoots Bachmann in the Watford goal. He recovers in time to tip the shot behind for a corner.

Team news - Wolves vs Manchester United

15:32 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI:

Our team to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague. #WOLMUN



🔙 Boly and Podence on the bench



👀 Make sure you get to your seats early...



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/xfV4cPTV1s — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021

Man Utd XI:

🚨 Introducing your Reds team to take on Wolves...#MUFC | #WOLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2021

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:29 , Michael Jones

70 mins: CLOSE! Etebo whips a teasing ball in from the right which substitute Hernandez attack but his header geos softly towards goal and is kept out.

Spurs then clear their lines and pounce of a error from Kucka as Son sprints away on the counter. He slips it to Kane on the right side of the box his cutback finds Alli in the centre. Alli hits it with a first-time effort but the ball drifts inches wide of the post.

Lucas Moura comes on to replace Steven Bergwijn for Spurs.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:25 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Another change for Watford as Cucho Hernandez replaces Josh King.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:24 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Dennis wins a corner for Watford that Masina fires into the box. Alli heads it clear as fas as Sarr who lays the ball into the path of Sissoko. The former Spurs man blazes a woeful effort over the bar which almost nestles in the top tier of the stand behind the goal.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:21 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Dele Alli cuts in front of Sarr to stop his breakaway for Watford. Sarr has nowhere to go and ends up on the deck with Dele picking up a yellow card.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:20 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Son fancies his chances from the edge of the box and attempts an effort towards the far corner but he doesn’t get enough curl to truly trouble Bachmann in Watford’s goal.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:18 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour gone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs still have a one-goal lead. Watford have started the second half well though. They’ve created the better chances but haven’t found a way through yet.

Son swings a corner into the box for Spurs and picks out Sanchez. He wins the header but can’t control it and the effort loops over the bar.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:15 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Chance! Sissoko bursts into the box and cuts a great ball back from the byline which falls for Sarr, but he’s unable to connect properly with the strike and balloons the ball into the hands of Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:13 , Michael Jones

53 mins: A throw in comes to Sarr who rolls off the shoulder of Reguilon and gets free on the right wing. He cuts it back into the box where Kucka is wide open. The midfielder attempts a first time shot but doesn’t get over the ball and spoons it high and wide.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:10 , Michael Jones

50 mins: The physios come on to deal with Cathcart. We don’t know exactly what’s wrong with him but he’s not going to continue. Jeremy Ngakia is getting stripped and he’ll be coming on for Watford.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Dele Alli looks to thread the ball into the box for Kane but he’s fouled just outside the box. Tottenham take the free kick quickly by sending it out to Bergwijn on the left side. His attempted cross is blocked and Cathcart stays down.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

15:04 , Michael Jones

Second half: Can Watford respond to going behind at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Spurs kick off the second half, another goal for them would seal the three points you feel.

No changes from either team as the game gets back underway.

Son scores for Spurs

14:54 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Watford and only against Southampton (9) has he scored more in the competition.

Three of Son’s last four goals for Spurs have come from outside the box, as many as his previous 43 strikes for the club. Today’s goal vs Watford was his first direct from a free-kick.

Son Heung-min celebrates (Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Just the one minute of added time played to end the first half. Son’s free kick separate the teams which is a fair result I’d say. As it stands Tottenham are heading to the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford

14:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: That goal may just click Spurs into gear. They’ve been the better team over the first 45 minutes, controlling possession and sending crosses into the area. Watford had a couple of moments early on but they’ve settled into a defend-counter pattern for most of the first half.

Harry Kane lunges into a tackle on Ismaila Sarr in the middle of the pitch and he goes in the book after picking up a yellow card.

GOAL! Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford (Son, 42’)⚽️

14:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Spurs have the lead! They win a free kick over on the left side and Son Heung-min takes it. He curls into the six yard box and the ball bounces just in front of Bachmann. It’s an awkward one for the goalkeeper with men flying at him but no-one gets a touch and the ball bounces over Bachmann as he dives to stop it and finishes in the back of the net.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Tottenham just haven’t found any rhythm to their attacking play. Watford have kept a decent amount of people behind the ball but Spurs just need to up the tempo and pace of passing around the penalty area.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Bergwijn releases Kane down the left channel. He’s tracked by Trrost-Ekong but manages to offload the ball to Dele Alli. He has the opportunity to shoot and opts to belt a rather tame effort into the arms of Bachmann.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Spurs win another corner that Son swings into the near post. Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are the targets and it’s Sanchez who gets there first. His movement takes him away from goal and he can’t get enough whip on the header to find the target.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Eric Dier is the man to hit the free kick but his effort lands safely in the hands of Daniel Bachmann without too much trouble.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:32 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Tottenham win the ball back on the edge of their own box and coolly send it into the midfield. Kane drops a little deeper to receive the ball from Skipp. He sends it back to the midfielder but gets cleaned out by a late tackle from Etebo. Free kick to Spurs.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Tottenham are doubling up on Sarr when the ball comes out to the Watford winger. Reguilon is joined by Dele Alli to restrict Sarr’s run and he’s forced to pass it back to Etebo.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Oliver Skipp is caught on the wrong side of Juraj Kucka as he drives into the box. Skipp leans into the Watford midfielder and knocks him over on the edge of the box.

The resultant free kick is taken by Dennis who belts it high over the goal. Poor effort.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: SAVE! Tottenham swing a corner into the box and Watford fail to clear the ball. It drops to Tanganga who pokes it towards goal from inside the six-yard box. Bachmann reacts instantly and drops to his right where he gets his body in the way and denies Spurs the opener!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:21 , Michael Jones

19 mins: There’s almost a brilliant link-up between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as the latter makes a run through the Watford centre-backs into the box. Kane plays a blind pass over the top but Adam Masina is there to head it behind before it reaches Son.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:19 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Juraj Kucka whips a cross in from the left but gets a big deflection which wrongfoots the Spurs defence and knocks the ball to King. He’s unable to get a shot away but shifts it to Sarr, who shimmies around Dele Alli and smokes a decent attempt on goal which Hugo Lloris gets in behind.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Tanganga keeps the ball in play at the byline and scoops in back into the box towards Bergwijn. He hits the ball on the volley but the effort is blocked by Craig Cathcart as goes out for Spurs’ first corner of the game.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Half-chance for Harry Kane. Spurs build-up nicely down the left flank with Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli combining. The ball is sent wide to Sergio Reguilon whose cross reaches Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg just inside the box. He slots Kane who neither shoots nor crosses and sends the ball over the crossbar.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Peter Etebo sends the ball up to Josh King who guides it out to Ismaila Sarr on the right side. He drives into the box and takes on Japhet Tanganga. Sarr creates enough space for a cross but his pass is blocked and cleared by Eric Dier. Good start this from Watford.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Emmanuel Dennis drives at Sergio Reguilon and leaves him with an electric burst of pace. Reguilon cynically brings the Watford winger down and the free-kick is awarded, but not a yellow.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Watford break up the pitch and win the first corner of the game but it’s easily cleared by Tottenham. It’s been a quickfire start to the action at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Watford

14:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both teams take the knee before Watford kick off the match. The ball comes back to Daniel Bachmann in Watford’s goal but he misplaces a pass and gives the ball away. It comes to Harry Kane who can’t bring it under control before he’s tackled by William Troost-Ekong.

Here come the teams

13:59 , Michael Jones

Tottenham and Watford make their way out of the tunnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have won their first two games of the season, if Watford are to end that, they will need their first away win against Tottenham since 1985.

Kick off is next...

King starts for Watford

13:54 , Michael Jones

After a less than stellar time at Everton forward, Joshua King, joined Watford and makes his first Premier League start for the Hornets today. Can he take the attack to Spurs?

(Getty Images)

Xisco Munoz on beating Tottenham

13:51 , Michael Jones

Watford’s boss, Xisco Munoz, spoke pre-match about what it takes to beat Tottenham saying:

High intensity is important today. We will see after what happens. “I don’t know if it is good news or bad news! [On Harry Kane starting] He will sure give 100% in the game and we need to stay 100% focused on our performance today. “With humility and respect we will work very hard here. We will give our best and if we do that we will have a chance.”

Nuno on Kane

13:46 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, spoke to Sky Sports before the game and touched on what he expects from Harry Kane saying:

I am pleased with the attitude of the players and the commitment they have shown. “[Harry Kane] showed in the previous game and he is able to help the team today. He is an amazing player.”

Three in a row for Nuno?

13:43 , Michael Jones

Nuno Espirito Santo could become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge. The only other man to do so was Arthur Rowe in 1949.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

A milestone for Son

13:40 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance and will become the first Asian player to reach that milestone.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

