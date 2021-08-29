Wolves 0-1 Man United LIVE! Greenwood goal; De Gea wonder save; Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Wolves vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors will attempt to focus on the task at hand at Molineux today amid the Cristiano Ronaldo drama of the last few days.

United announced a sensational return for one of the club’s favourite sons on Friday after it had initially looked as if the Portuguese superstar was heading to rivals Manchester City.

There is no second debut for Ronaldo just yet as the Red Devils look to get back to winning ways after following an opening day rout of rivals Leeds with a disappointing draw at Southampton.

If they avoid defeat today, United will surpass Arsenal’s Premier League record of 27 consecutive away matches unbeaten.

They come up against a Wolves side that are yet to get a point on the board under new boss Bruno Lage following successive 1-0 defeats against Leicester and Tottenham.

However, they did thrash Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Follow Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Questions for Ole

18:32 , Daniel Gallan

He won’t be thinking about it just yet, having won his 100th match in charge at Manchester United, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will have some problem solving to do.

Jadon Sancho looked off the boil and Mason Greenwood now looks indispensable.

Add Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to the mix, never mind Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, and there are frankly too many attacking options.

OK, Lingard and Martial are likely bit part players, but what does Ole do?

Fred was plainly outnumbered today and more ruthless teams than Wolves will counter United with greater proficiency.

Story continues

Full-time Wolves 0-1 Man United

18:27 , Daniel Gallan

Full time: Wolves 0-1 Man United

How on Earth did that happen? Only a Manchester United zealot would claim their side deserved that. And yet, astoundingly, they’ve snatched a 1-0 victory on the road despite being battered for much of the contest.

Wolves fans will feel aggrieved as there was a possible foul on Neves in the build up to Greenwood’s goal, but frankly they only have their players to blame.

This should have been a one-sided scoreline but counterattack after counterattack failed to materialise into anything tangible.

De Gea’s double save on Saïss following a corner certainly played its part, but by then it should have been over.

United set a new record for most consecutive games unbeaten on the road at 28. Wolves suffer their third 1-0 revers on the bounce.

Ambitious and acrobatic effort from Gibbs-White

18:24 , Daniel Gallan

96mins: That was a remarkable bit of skill inside the area as Gibbs-White tries to steer a hopeful effort towards goal. Not enough. That is likely that.

Dalot booked as Pogba wastes a bit of time

18:20 , Daniel Gallan

92mins: Dalot is booked for a cynical, yet important foul on the half way line. Pogba is on his bum, asking for some help to deal with a totally believable bit of cramp.

He’s up now. Remarkable recovery.

Greenwood off

18:16 , Daniel Gallan

89mins: The goal scorer (the match winner?) comes off and is replaced by Dalot. Can United hold on? Rumours are five added minutes.

Wolves with a double change

18:15 , Daniel Gallan

87mins: It’s a last throw of the dice.

Silve replaces Traoré and Gibbs-White comes on for captain Coady.

Greenwood is elite company

18:11 , Daniel Gallan

83mins: Greenwood becomes just the second teenager to score in his team’s opening three games of a Premier League campaign, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

Neves booked

18:10 , Daniel Gallan

82mins: There was a chance that the goal could have been revoked as Pogba came close to clipping Neves in the build up. But Mike Dean didn’t see it that way and he’s given the Wolves man a card for protesting.

GOAL! Greenwood hits the net!

18:09 , Daniel Gallan

80mins: Well isn’t that incredibly predictable!

Mason Greenwood has put United ahead. The youngster gets the ball on the right edge of the box, steps over a couple of times and hits it low and straight at Jose Sa who should do better, but doesn’t.

The ball squeezes under him and hits the back of the net.

Wolves have had so many chances to put themselves ahead. Greenwood’s third goal in as many games has maybe won it for the visitors.

United still a threat

18:02 , Daniel Gallan

74mins: If Wolves don’t take all three points they’ll need a week in the mountains to contemplate a few things.

Greenwood breaks down the right and puts a low ball into Cavani. it’s bungled out for a corner in nervy fashion.

The set-piece isn’t great from a United point of view but it eventually falls to Pogba who lashes a shot that is tipped over from Jose Sa.

Wolves come as close as they’ll ever come!

17:57 , Daniel Gallan

69mins: There really is no explaining how Wolves aren’t ahead.

A Moutinho corner from the right is headed by Saïss who bullies Varane. It’s hard and on target but straight at De Gea. The ball bounces back at him and the Wolves defender hooks it towards the goal from close range but De Gea pulls off a worldie!

Unreal save from a ‘keepoer who not long ago was regarded as the best in the world.

Trincão fluffs it

17:51 , Daniel Gallan

63mins: You already know that this Wolves chance came from a counter attack, we don’t need to tell you that.

What you may not know is that Trincão absolutely scuffed a golden chance. Traoré from the left of the box slides it across to the striker who tries to take it first time and makes a mess of things.

Maybe put off by Maguire. Either way, a wry smile is stitched on Bruno Lage’s face. He knows his team should be ahead by now.

Fred on target

17:46 , Daniel Gallan

58mins: The real chance came moments earlier as Fernandes collects a delicious ball from Pogba inside the box. But rather than lay it off for the onrushing Cavani he pulls it across the box for Sancho.

The clearance finds Fred outside the area who does well to hit his volley on target, but it lacks power and is straight at Jose Sa.

James off, Cavani on

17:40 , Daniel Gallan

53mins: That should change the mode of attack. It’ll certainly provide United with a target up front. Greenwood shifted out wide as United’s (current) number 7 enters the scene.

Wolves now further up the field

17:38 , Daniel Gallan

50mins: Or have United dropped deeper so as to avoid being countered?

Either way the home side are now enjoying the bulk of possession. They manage to get behind the defence to win a corner but it comes to nothing. Will be interesting to see if this leads to a new patter this half.

Half-time Wolves 0-0 Man United

17:21 , Daniel Gallan

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Man United

Not sure what Fernandes is complaining about there to referee Mike Dean. Surely not the yellow card he deserved?

Maybe it’s just a general annoyance that his team has been played off the park. Because they have. That was brilliant stuff from Wolves who looked so lethal on the break, particularly whenever Traoré got on the ball.

But it’s still level and that will be a worry to Wolves. And as Greenwood’s late strike showed, there is enough quality in the visiting camp to snatch a goal from nothing.

We’ll be back in a bit.

Greenwood flashes just wide

17:16 , Daniel Gallan

45mins: Now that would have been against the run of play. Greenwood doesn’t have to break stride as he collects Fernandes’ flick on and fires off a shot in quick time. It’s close, but it’s always going across the face of the goal.

Fernandes booked

17:14 , Daniel Gallan

44mins: Bruno Fernandes is the first man in the book. It’s a high lunge on Jiminez. He’s not happy, but it’s a clear card.

Neves wide from distance

17:13 , Daniel Gallan

43mins: Maybe that’s a result of the team’s frustration but Neves takes a wild swipe at one from distance. Don’t get us wrong, he’s capable from that range, but his technique was all wrong there and it dribbles wide to the right.

Wolves blow another opportunity

17:11 , Daniel Gallan

40mins: Pogba is suffocated deep on the Wolves half and then Traore breaks (notice a pattern yet?).

It’s a four on three in favour of the home side but they can’t make it count. Traore’s shot is easily blocked by a wall of returning defenders and the attack fizzles out. Five minutes to go. United hanging on.

Fernades hits the back of the net but is miles off-side

17:08 , Daniel Gallan

38mins: Well the ball has bulged a net but Bruno Fernandes is quite some way off-side from that Pogba ball over the top. Nice finish though.

And breathe...

17:01 , Daniel Gallan

30mins: United’s Fernandes is felled on the edge of the Wolves area following a corner. The ref didn’t blow for a foul but he did bring the play to a halt as the Portuguese remained on the deck.

It’s a handy break for Ole and his boys as they’ve been battered by a hungrier, faster and stronger outfit. But it’s still level.

Maybe Wolves will never score again

16:58 , Daniel Gallan

26mins: It’s baffling that Wolves are still in search of their first league goal of the season. But then, with all these near misses, maybe they’re cursed to never score again.

This hooked effort from Jiminez isn’t quite a scissor-kick but it’s acrobatic enough and almost finds the far corner of De Gea’s goal.

Everyone stood still as it arced in slow motion.

We’ve said it before, but Wolves are absolutely bossing this. They need a goal to show for their dominance.

United’s midfield looking leaky

16:51 , Daniel Gallan

19mins: To chuck another cliche in the mix, Manchester United’s midfield has more holes than an old pair of slacks. Pogba and Fred are being outgunned and just can’t get the ball to Fernandes.

As if to emphasise the contrasting styles, James is clattered by half the Wolves team as the space he ran into is quickly shut down. The home team looking good.

Wolves looking deadly on the break

16:43 , Daniel Gallan

12mins: These Wolves hunt in packs on the break (sorry). But truly, they are a dangerous bunch when transitioning from defence to attack. Traore rides the tackle from Pogba, skips past Fred to set up Jimenez to his left, who cuts inside onto his right foot but his shot is blocked by Varane.

And there’s another shot from Joao Moutinho on the volley following a cross from Jiminez.

They’re all over United!

How have Wolves not scored there?

16:38 , Daniel Gallan

6mins: It’s another break for the home side and frankly they should be ahead. A United corner is sent swiftly upfield and Trincao brushes off Fred who falls on the floor (not having a great start is Fred). The low shot beats De Gea but a flying Wan-Bissaka is there to prevent the net from bulging. Sensational clearance and United are lucky to be level.

Early chance for Wolves

16:34 , Daniel Gallan

3mins: A sloppy pass from Fred is picked up by Traoure who marauds up the pitch - almost the length of the field. It’s a two on two and he slips it right to Jiminez who neither bangs it nor places it and it;s a relatively easy save for De gea with his feet.

United love a change of strip, don’t they?

16:32 , Daniel Gallan

1min: This is the third different kit Manchester United have worn in three league games. We’re sure this has nothing to do with flogging merchandise at the super store at Old Trafford.

Ole’s at the wheel for the 100th time

16:29 , Daniel Gallan

It’s a century for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he takes charge of the club for the 100th time.

Avoid defeat today and he’ll set an English record for the most consecutive unbeaten matches away from home.

Shaw on Ronaldo

16:23 , Alex Young

"I feel like the news has given the club a massive lift,” he told Sky Sports.

"He has been one of the best players in the world for a number of years now. We can all learn from him."

Solskjaer on signing Ronaldo

16:11 , Alex Young

"Hopefully we can get the paper work sorted and announce it,” he told Sky Sports.

"He is a great player, a great human being. I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different.

"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career. I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."

Two Brunos

16:01 , Alex Young

Fernandes isn’t the only Bruno in town today.

New Wolves manager Bruno Lage is still looking for his first points - and goals - since being appointed.

(Getty Images)

Team news

15:43 , Alex Young

So, Raphael Varane comes in for a debut and Jadon Sancho is handed a first start. United really have had a good summer.

Daniel James starting is a surprise, and will be desperate to impress given the fresh competition for places at the club.

Wolves are unchanged.

Wolves XI

15:33 , Alex Young

The hosts are unchanged.

Our team to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague. #WOLMUN



🔙 Boly and Podence on the bench



👀 Make sure you get to your seats early...



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/xfV4cPTV1s — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021

Man United XI

15:30 , Alex Young

Starts for Varane and Sancho.

🚨 Introducing your Reds team to take on Wolves...#MUFC | #WOLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2021

No Ronaldo

15:14 , Alex Young

There will, of course, be no Cristiano Ronaldo debut or sighting today. He is yet to finalise his move so will be registered during the international break.

Newcastle at home on September 11 is the likely debut date. So it will be Bruno Fernandes still on penalties today.

Predicted lineups

14:53 , George Flood

Here’s how both teams could line up at Molineux this afternoon, with official team news less than 40 minutes away...

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

Standard Sport prediction

14:44 , George Flood

Wolves’ tough start does not get any easier but they have at least proven themselves a relatively tough nut to crack in only losing to Leicester and Spurs by the odd goal.

However, United will surely be desperate to right the wrongs of last weekend and may have too much firepower, particularly if Sancho is thrown in from the off.

Wolves 1-2 Man United

Man United team news

14:43 , George Flood

Manchester United fans will have to wait until after the upcoming international break to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for the club.

Scott McTominay is absent after groin surgery, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson (recovering from coronavirus), full-back Alex Telles (ankle) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder), as well as long-term absentee Phil Jones (knee), also on the sidelines at present.

Summer signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are both pushing for their first United starts at Molineux.

Wolves team news

14:41 , George Flood

Daniel Podence could start for Wolves today after playing 65 minutes and scoring in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have begun training, but Jonny, Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno remain sidelined.

How to watch Wolves vs Man United

14:37 , George Flood

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Date, venue and kick-off time

14:37 , George Flood

Wolves vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 4:30pm BST kick-off today - Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The match will take place at Molineux.

Welcome to Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE coverage!

14:32 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates from this afternoon’s clash at Molineux.