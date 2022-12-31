Wolves vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from Premier League match - David Davies/PA

12:45 PM

13 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

The one thing Wolves do have is great composure and technical quality in midfield, and they are using the ball well and finding the wings well early on. United have done a good job of recovering back into their shape and denying any clear cut chances. Neither goalkeeper yet to be tested.

Diego Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers - GETTY IMAGES

12:43 PM

11 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Varance got his head to the corner with Costa lurking. Lovely dribbling from Bueno to skip past Fernandes, but the move breaks down at the edge of the box before Neves regains possession.

Casemiro then produced a perfectly-timed challenge to set United away on the counter through Martial and Garnacho, but the youngster was crowed out in the penalty area by Wolves.

12:41 PM

9 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Better from United, who are trying to move the ball off one and two touches to open Wolves up.

Semedo is looking a strong outlet for Wolves down their right, but Podence's first-time through ball towards Hwang is cut out.

Wolves then do well to keep the ball and play through United's press, and they find Bueno free on the left flank who wins a corner with a cross blocked by Varane.

12:37 PM

6 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

United's first attack of note after Neves played a poor back pass around the edge of his own box. The Wolves midfielder then challenges Martial in the box, and heads behind for a corner.

Really well executed delivery from Eriksen to the near post, and Casemiro's glancing header deflected on to the roof of the net. That could well have been in target without the touch off a Wolves defender.

The second corner comes out to Garnacho, who shoots well over the bar with a silly shot from 40 yards.

12:35 PM

4 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Wolves tried to work a short one with the free-kick, but Moutinho's chip into the box was too heavy and Manchester United have a goal kick.

Loose hold up play from Martial and Wolves pounced just inside the United half, but the flag goes up for offside against Diego Costa.

Very early stages, but Wolves will be fairly encouraged by their start.

12:33 PM

2 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

A bit of head tennis in the middle of the pitch to start with, before Collins goes on a mazy from the back for Wolves.

He took a heavy touch and reached for it, following through on Casemiro in the process. Foul given, but no card from the referee.

Wolves then get the ball down well and settle into their first spell of possession. Semedo wins a free-kick in a crossing position wide right - Garnacho with the foul.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo, front, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho - AP/Rui Vieira

12:31 PM

KICK OFF!

After a minute's silence in memory of Pele, Manchester United get us started in their all white changed kit.

12:27 PM

The players are on their way out

Lopetegui's first home game in charge of Wolves. Manchester United can finish the year in the top four with a win, a position they have not occupied since early March.

12:19 PM

Rio Ferdinand: If Shaw is starting over Maguire, he should look for a new club

If I'm Harry Maguire, I'm looking for a new club right now. He has been impeccable for England. It hasn't worked out for him at Manchester United and this new manager has shown him he is not one of his two or three best centre-backs.

12:16 PM

What a difference this man has made

Manchester United have missed a deep-lying midfielder of class since Michael Carrick retired, and Casemiro's arrival has stabilised the team. He was outstanding in the win over Nottingham Forest.

Some critics suggested United should have targeted a younger player to grow with the team over the next few years, and those concerns remain valid. But there is no doubt Casemiro has improved United considerably in the short term.

Casemiro of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match - GETTY IMAGES/Naomi Baker

12:06 PM

A bold call from Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag once again showing everyone who is boss at #MUFC. His impact in seven months has been huge. Bold call to leave out one of his best and most in form players ahead of another big game in the pursuit of top four but he has a rules and you have to abide by them — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 31, 2022

12:04 PM

Marcus Rashford dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reasons

Erik ten Hag has said it was a question of 'our rules'. You can read more reaction to that story here.

11:53 AM

Lopetegui's pre-match thoughts

They have a fantastic squad and each player they can choose is a star. It doesn't matter, all of Manchester United's players are big players. We need to focus on the collective, and think about us trying to show the best in each match.

11:45 AM

Rio Ferdinand on the decision to leave Rashford out

Over the last few years, this changing room has needed that bit of hardness and discipline.

11:42 AM

Breaking: Ten Hag says Rashford is on the bench for 'internal disciplinary' issue

So it's not a question of rotation, then. More details as we get them.

11:41 AM

Ten Hag on Pele

He's a big loss for world football but especially in Brazil - he was like a good. I spoke about him with the Brazilians, they are really said.

11:40 AM

Interesting call from Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford on the bench, with Garnacho starting on the left. Both players have been in great form, and it is natural that there is some light rotation at this time of year. Without Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes looks liberated, but United could still do with another forward option coming in via the January window.

Luke Shaw was excellent on the ball at centre-back against Nottingham Forest, but a stiffer test away from home. You'd expect Costa to target him in the air.

11:33 AM

Wolves team news: Nunes brought into midfield

Starting XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Podence

Subs: Ait Nouri, Boubacar Traore, Jimenez, Sarkic, Goncalo Guedes, Jonny, Gomes, Adama Traore, Hodge

11:31 AM

Manchester United team news: Garnacho starts; Shaw continues at centre-back

Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Rashford, Fred, Heaton, Williams, van de Beek, Elanga, Mainoo

11:23 AM

Wolves' new boss is in the building

You read more about how Julen Lopetegui has set about turning things around at Wolves in this piece by our man in the midlands John Percy. The Spaniard lined up with a back four at Everton, I'd expect him to stick with that today.

Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, inspects the pitch - GETTY IMAGES/Jack Thomas

11:11 AM

Have Manchester United turned a new page?

Good morning and welcome to the final day of Premier League football in 2022, and Manchester United certainly have more grounds for optimism than they did at the start of the year.

They have been relieved of the cultural and tactical scourge of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Glazer family are seeking a buyer for the club and the team is playing more coherent football under Erik ten Hag.

United have won three of their last four Premier League games, and produced some slick attacking moves against Nottingham Forest in their first game back after the World Cup. Casemiro is their first midfielder of stature and quality in years, and there is a balance to the forward line now they have a player comfortable on the right in Antony and Marcus Rashford looking like his old self. They are firmly in contention for Champions League qualification via the league, which was the target at the start of the season.



United have work to do before they can be fully trusted though, and a lunchtime trip to Wolves is the kind of fixture that has seen them slip up in recent campaigns. This is new Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui's first home match in charge after a last-gasp Boxing Day win at Everton lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Wolves have already moved to address their goalscoring problems by signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid on loan with a view to a £43 million permanent deal in the summer. Lopetegui did start with a back four at Goodison Park, which is a system Wolves have been trying to shift to for some time with limited success. After this game, Wolves face a tasty midlands derby against Aston Villa which will pit Lopetegui and Emery - two former Sevilla coaches - against each other.



Full team news on the way shortly.