Wolves vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from Premier League match

Daniel Zeqiri
·8 min read
Wolves vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from Premier League match - David Davies/PA
Wolves vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from Premier League match - David Davies/PA

12:45 PM

13 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

The one thing Wolves do have is great composure and technical quality in midfield, and they are using the ball well and finding the wings well early on. United have done a good job of recovering back into their shape and denying any clear cut chances. Neither goalkeeper yet to be tested.

Diego Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers - GETTY IMAGES
Diego Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers - GETTY IMAGES

12:43 PM

11 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Varance got his head to the corner with Costa lurking. Lovely dribbling from Bueno to skip past Fernandes, but the move breaks down at the edge of the box before Neves regains possession.

Casemiro then produced a perfectly-timed challenge to set United away on the counter through Martial and Garnacho, but the youngster was crowed out in the penalty area by Wolves.

12:41 PM

9 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Better from United, who are trying to move the ball off one and two touches to open Wolves up.

Semedo is looking a strong outlet for Wolves down their right, but Podence's first-time through ball towards Hwang is cut out.

Wolves then do well to keep the ball and play through United's press, and they find Bueno free on the left flank who wins a corner with a cross blocked by Varane.

12:37 PM

6 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

United's first attack of note after Neves played a poor back pass around the edge of his own box. The Wolves midfielder then challenges Martial in the box, and heads behind for a corner.

Really well executed delivery from Eriksen to the near post, and Casemiro's glancing header deflected on to the roof of the net. That could well have been in target without the touch off a Wolves defender.

The second corner comes out to Garnacho, who shoots well over the bar with a silly shot from 40 yards.

12:35 PM

4 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

Wolves tried to work a short one with the free-kick, but Moutinho's chip into the box was too heavy and Manchester United have a goal kick.

Loose hold up play from Martial and Wolves pounced just inside the United half, but the flag goes up for offside against Diego Costa.

Very early stages, but Wolves will be fairly encouraged by their start.

12:33 PM

2 minutes: Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

A bit of head tennis in the middle of the pitch to start with, before Collins goes on a mazy from the back for Wolves.

He took a heavy touch and reached for it, following through on Casemiro in the process. Foul given, but no card from the referee.

Wolves then get the ball down well and settle into their first spell of possession. Semedo wins a free-kick in a crossing position wide right - Garnacho with the foul.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo, front, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho - AP/Rui Vieira
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo, front, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho - AP/Rui Vieira

12:31 PM

KICK OFF!

After a minute's silence in memory of Pele, Manchester United get us started in their all white changed kit.

12:27 PM

The players are on their way out

Lopetegui's first home game in charge of Wolves. Manchester United can finish the year in the top four with a win, a position they have not occupied since early March.

12:19 PM

Rio Ferdinand: If Shaw is starting over Maguire, he should look for a new club

If I'm Harry Maguire, I'm looking for a new club right now.

He has been impeccable for England. It hasn't worked out for him at Manchester United and this new manager has shown him he is not one of his two or three best centre-backs.

12:16 PM

What a difference this man has made

Manchester United have missed a deep-lying midfielder of class since Michael Carrick retired, and Casemiro's arrival has stabilised the team. He was outstanding in the win over Nottingham Forest.

Some critics suggested United should have targeted a younger player to grow with the team over the next few years, and those concerns remain valid. But there is no doubt Casemiro has improved United considerably in the short term.

Casemiro of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match - GETTY IMAGES/Naomi Baker
Casemiro of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match - GETTY IMAGES/Naomi Baker

12:06 PM

A bold call from Ten Hag

12:04 PM

Marcus Rashford dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reasons

Erik ten Hag has said it was a question of 'our rules'. You can read more reaction to that story here.

11:53 AM

Lopetegui's pre-match thoughts

They have a fantastic squad and each player they can choose is a star. It doesn't matter, all of Manchester United's players are big players.

We need to focus on the collective, and think about us trying to show the best in each match.

11:45 AM

Rio Ferdinand on the decision to leave Rashford out

Over the last few years, this changing room has needed that bit of hardness and discipline.

11:42 AM

Breaking: Ten Hag says Rashford is on the bench for 'internal disciplinary' issue

So it's not a question of rotation, then. More details as we get them.

11:41 AM

Ten Hag on Pele

He's a big loss for world football but especially in Brazil - he was like a good. I spoke about him with the Brazilians, they are really said.

11:40 AM

Interesting call from Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford on the bench, with Garnacho starting on the left. Both players have been in great form, and it is natural that there is some light rotation at this time of year. Without Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes looks liberated, but United could still do with another forward option coming in via the January window.

Luke Shaw was excellent on the ball at centre-back against Nottingham Forest, but a stiffer test away from home. You'd expect Costa to target him in the air.

11:33 AM

Wolves team news: Nunes brought into midfield

Starting XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Podence

Subs: Ait Nouri, Boubacar Traore, Jimenez, Sarkic, Goncalo Guedes, Jonny, Gomes, Adama Traore, Hodge

11:31 AM

Manchester United team news: Garnacho starts; Shaw continues at centre-back

Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Rashford, Fred, Heaton, Williams, van de Beek, Elanga, Mainoo

11:23 AM

Wolves' new boss is in the building

You read more about how Julen Lopetegui has set about turning things around at Wolves in this piece by our man in the midlands John Percy. The Spaniard lined up with a back four at Everton, I'd expect him to stick with that today.

Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, inspects the pitch - GETTY IMAGES/Jack Thomas
Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, inspects the pitch - GETTY IMAGES/Jack Thomas

11:11 AM

Have Manchester United turned a new page?

Good morning and welcome to the final day of Premier League football in 2022, and Manchester United certainly have more grounds for optimism than they did at the start of the year.

They have been relieved of the cultural and tactical scourge of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Glazer family are seeking a buyer for the club and the team is playing more coherent football under Erik ten Hag.

United have won three of their last four Premier League games, and produced some slick attacking moves against Nottingham Forest in their first game back after the World Cup. Casemiro is their first midfielder of stature and quality in years, and there is a balance to the forward line now they have a player comfortable on the right in Antony and Marcus Rashford looking like his old self. They are firmly in contention for Champions League qualification via the league, which was the target at the start of the season.

United have work to do before they can be fully trusted though, and a lunchtime trip to Wolves is the kind of fixture that has seen them slip up in recent campaigns. This is new Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui's first home match in charge after a last-gasp Boxing Day win at Everton lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Wolves have already moved to address their goalscoring problems by signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid on loan with a view to a £43 million permanent deal in the summer. Lopetegui did start with a back four at Goodison Park, which is a system Wolves have been trying to shift to for some time with limited success. After this game, Wolves face a tasty midlands derby against Aston Villa which will pit Lopetegui and Emery - two former Sevilla coaches - against each other.

Full team news on the way shortly.

Latest Stories

  • In the wake of NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest US$15b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ), it is important to understand the...

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • World Juniors: Canada needs to 'respect opponent a little more'

    Two of Canada's most prominent World Juniors players spoke out about their team's effort in the shocking loss to Czechia.

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the