Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE! Rashford dropped - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Alex Young
·5 min read
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE! Rashford dropped - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE!

Man United this afternoon sign off from a tumultuous 2022 as they travel to Molineux to face a Wolves side learning the ropes under new manager Julen Lopetegui. In a year which started with the tenure of Ralf Rangnick, ends under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag with the team - without Cristiano Ronaldo - looking on the up.

A comfortable win over Nottingham Forest saw United get back on track after the World Cup, with Marcus Rashford looking reborn at the end of a tough year for himself. Anthony Martial was also on the scoresheet as he looks to head into the new year with improved fitness.

Wolves, meanwhile, won their first game under Lopetegui thanks to a 95th-minute winner over Everton from Rayan Ait-Nouri and the new boss will hope to keep building momentum ahead of a favourable run of fixtures. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Wolves vs Man Utd latest news

  • Kick-off time: 12.30pm, Molineux

  • Where to watch: BT Sport

  • Wolves lineup: One change

  • Man Utd lineup: Rashford benched

  • Score prediction: Another United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

12:33 , Alex Young

2min: Early foul on Casemiro from Collings. That would have been a booking if it wasn’t after 90 seconds.

Kick-off!

12:32 , Alex Young

Here we go!

12:30 , Alex Young

A minute’s applause ahead of kick-off for Brazilian football great Pele, who passed away two days ago.

12:29 , Alex Young

A very friendly first meeting between Ten Hag and Lopetegui, lots of laughing, smiles and about five handshakes.

12:26 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

12:25 , Alex Young

United have a fine record in their final games of the calendar year, going unbeaten in their last 10, a record dating back to losing 3-2 to Blackburn in 2011.

12:20 , Alex Young

Kick-off in 10 minutes.

12:05 , Alex Young

So, this is a real chance for Alejandro Garnacho to stake his claim after a stunning late winner at Fulham before the World Cup break.

Antony will also be looking to get back on the scoresheet, while Anthony Martial is always working on building form and fitness.

11:49 , Alex Young

Ah, a twist on why Rashford has been benched.

Manager Ten Hag has just told BT Sport that the striker has been dropped as part of “internal disciplinary” action.

11:46 , Alex Young

So, the biggest news is that Marcus Rashford has dropped to the bench with young star Alejandro Garnacho replacing the England striker in the only change from the win over Nottingham Forest.

Lisandro Martinez remains out, so Luke Shaw will continue at centre-back.

Matheus Nunes replaced Joe Hodge in Wolves' only change as they looked to climb out of the relegation zone.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Man Utd XI

11:33 , Alex Young

Marcus Rashford is on the bench.

Wolves XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

11:26 , Alex Young

It sounds like Lisandro Martinez is NOT involved today.

Odds

11:23 , Alex Young

Wolves appear up against it this afternoon.

  • Wolves to win: 31/10

  • Draw: 13/5

  • Man United to win: 10/11

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

11:05 , Alex Young

Wolves and Manchester United both won the away games between the two sides last season, and a repeat victory for United would be their third on the trot at Molineux - a feat they have never managed before.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

11:00 , Alex Young

It also sounds like Luke Shaw is starting this afternoon - will it again be at centre-back?

Score prediction

10:48 , Alex Young

Man United’s away form has not been entirely convincing in the Premier League, but their fluid front line looked in good form against Forest.

While Wolves will surely improve over the next few months under their new manager, their defence will likely struggle to contain United’s forward stars.

Man United to win, 2-1.

10:39 , Alex Young

Early team news leaks suggest both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia start for Manchester United today.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man Utd team news

10:38 , Alex Young

Lisandro Martinez has returned to training after his World Cup celebrations and is in contention in a much-needed boost at the back. Luke Shaw was impressive at centre-back against Forest, but will likely not be needed to deputise again with Harry Maguire also available.

Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof both missed that win with illness and are once again doubts ahead of the trip to Molineux.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Wolves team news

10:22 , Alex Young

Today will be Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League home game in charge since being appointed in November as he looks to change their form at Molineux.

“It’s very important to play at home and being strong is going to be key in our future,” he told reporters this week. “We know tomorrow we are going to have a lot of difficulty but we have to believe and work very hard and try to take advantage of our strengths.”

Jonny (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (groin) are available having missed the opening two games after the World Cup break.

“Jonny is ready to play, Bouba the same, that is good news for us. We are going to decide (the team) later,” added Lopetegui.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch

10:08 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11:30am GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on either the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United.

It’s the final day of 2022 and we have an intriguing game at Molineux to kick things off, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Stick with us.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Latest Stories

  • Mother sues school district after 8th-grade daughter allegedly strip searched

    The mother of an Ohio middle schooler is suing her daughter's school district, alleging a nurse's aide strip searched the girl. On Sept. 27, the unnamed middle schooler — a current eighth grade student at Eastlake Middle School — was approached by another student who asked to leave her vape pen in the teen's gym locker, according to the lawsuit. The student "begrudgingly agreed," the lawsuit states.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.