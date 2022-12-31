Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE! Rashford dropped - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE!

Man United this afternoon sign off from a tumultuous 2022 as they travel to Molineux to face a Wolves side learning the ropes under new manager Julen Lopetegui. In a year which started with the tenure of Ralf Rangnick, ends under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag with the team - without Cristiano Ronaldo - looking on the up.

A comfortable win over Nottingham Forest saw United get back on track after the World Cup, with Marcus Rashford looking reborn at the end of a tough year for himself. Anthony Martial was also on the scoresheet as he looks to head into the new year with improved fitness.

Wolves, meanwhile, won their first game under Lopetegui thanks to a 95th-minute winner over Everton from Rayan Ait-Nouri and the new boss will hope to keep building momentum ahead of a favourable run of fixtures. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Wolves vs Man Utd latest news

Kick-off time: 12.30pm, Molineux

Where to watch: BT Sport

Wolves lineup: One change

Man Utd lineup: Rashford benched

Score prediction: Another United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

12:33 , Alex Young

2min: Early foul on Casemiro from Collings. That would have been a booking if it wasn’t after 90 seconds.

Kick-off!

12:32 , Alex Young

Here we go!

12:30 , Alex Young

A minute’s applause ahead of kick-off for Brazilian football great Pele, who passed away two days ago.

12:29 , Alex Young

A very friendly first meeting between Ten Hag and Lopetegui, lots of laughing, smiles and about five handshakes.

12:26 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

12:25 , Alex Young

United have a fine record in their final games of the calendar year, going unbeaten in their last 10, a record dating back to losing 3-2 to Blackburn in 2011.

12:20 , Alex Young

Kick-off in 10 minutes.

12:05 , Alex Young

So, this is a real chance for Alejandro Garnacho to stake his claim after a stunning late winner at Fulham before the World Cup break.

Antony will also be looking to get back on the scoresheet, while Anthony Martial is always working on building form and fitness.

11:49 , Alex Young

Ah, a twist on why Rashford has been benched.

Manager Ten Hag has just told BT Sport that the striker has been dropped as part of “internal disciplinary” action.

11:46 , Alex Young

So, the biggest news is that Marcus Rashford has dropped to the bench with young star Alejandro Garnacho replacing the England striker in the only change from the win over Nottingham Forest.

Lisandro Martinez remains out, so Luke Shaw will continue at centre-back.

Matheus Nunes replaced Joe Hodge in Wolves' only change as they looked to climb out of the relegation zone.

Man Utd XI

11:33 , Alex Young

Marcus Rashford is on the bench.

Wolves XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

11:26 , Alex Young

It sounds like Lisandro Martinez is NOT involved today.

Odds

11:23 , Alex Young

Wolves appear up against it this afternoon.

Wolves to win: 31/10

Draw: 13/5

Man United to win: 10/11

11:05 , Alex Young

Wolves and Manchester United both won the away games between the two sides last season, and a repeat victory for United would be their third on the trot at Molineux - a feat they have never managed before.

11:00 , Alex Young

It also sounds like Luke Shaw is starting this afternoon - will it again be at centre-back?

Score prediction

10:48 , Alex Young

Man United’s away form has not been entirely convincing in the Premier League, but their fluid front line looked in good form against Forest.

While Wolves will surely improve over the next few months under their new manager, their defence will likely struggle to contain United’s forward stars.

Man United to win, 2-1.

10:39 , Alex Young

Early team news leaks suggest both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia start for Manchester United today.

Man Utd team news

10:38 , Alex Young

Lisandro Martinez has returned to training after his World Cup celebrations and is in contention in a much-needed boost at the back. Luke Shaw was impressive at centre-back against Forest, but will likely not be needed to deputise again with Harry Maguire also available.

Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof both missed that win with illness and are once again doubts ahead of the trip to Molineux.

Wolves team news

10:22 , Alex Young

Today will be Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League home game in charge since being appointed in November as he looks to change their form at Molineux.

“It’s very important to play at home and being strong is going to be key in our future,” he told reporters this week. “We know tomorrow we are going to have a lot of difficulty but we have to believe and work very hard and try to take advantage of our strengths.”

Jonny (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (groin) are available having missed the opening two games after the World Cup break.

“Jonny is ready to play, Bouba the same, that is good news for us. We are going to decide (the team) later,” added Lopetegui.

Where to watch

10:08 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11:30am GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on either the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United.

It’s the final day of 2022 and we have an intriguing game at Molineux to kick things off, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Stick with us.