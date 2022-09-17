Wolves vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jack Grealish starts

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s opening Premier League fixture as Manchester City look to return to the top of the table when they face Wolves.

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start to life at the Premier League champions as he struck an acrobatic winner against former team Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

City have not played in the Premier League since they were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa two weeks ago - following the postponement of fixtures after the death of the Queen.

It means City have dropped points in their last two Premier League trips - giving some hope to Bruno Lage’s Wolves as they look to kick on from their first win of the season against Southampton.

Wolves have since added former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as Lage looks to add some bite to a frontline that has only scored three goals this season, but the 33-year-old is not involved as he looks to build his fitness. Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Wolves, below:

Kick-off is at 12:30pm at Molineux

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Collins, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Podence, Guedes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Wolves new signing Diego Costa is not involved

Confirmed lineups

