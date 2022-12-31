Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Garnacho starts after Rashford dropped

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.

The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but in the past, they have followed up great wins with shaky performances and will hope to avoid doing so again today.

Wolves come into the match sitting 18th in the table but only one point behind Everton and West Ham and just three behind 14th placed Bournemouth. They can easily shoot up the table with a string of good results and will be confident of challenging Man Utd following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 95th minute winner against Everton last time out.

Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves take on Manchester United:

Wolves vs Manchester United

Julen Lopetegui’s side defeated Everton last time out and are looking to escape relegation zone

Man Utd will move into top four with victory this afternoon

6’ CHANCE! - Casemiro’s headed effort deflected over (WOL 0-0 MUN)

Wolves XI: Sá; Nélson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Martial

Marcus Rashford dropped by Erik ten Hag for ‘disciplinary’ reasons

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Manchester United are moving the ball slickly. One and two touch passes combined with runs into space sees them maintain the pressure on the edge of the Wolves box.

Anthony Martial is given the ball and flicks one into the penalty area for Bruno Fernandes but he’s blocked off by Max Kilman and the ball skips through to Jose Sa.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Manchester United win the first corner of the game and Christian Eriksen whips a fine ball into the box as Casemiro makes a run towards the near post.

He meets it with a decent header but the effort strikes Matheus Nunes who deflects it over the crossbar!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nelson Semedo bombs forward on the right wing and gets past Alejandro Garnacho before running into Tyrell Malacia. Garnacho grabs his shirt and tugs back to the Wolves defender resulting in a free kick for the hosts.

Joao Moutinho swings the set piece into the box but sends it over everyone and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

Kick off: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:32 , Michael Jones

Dressed in their white kit, Manchester United get the match underway at Molinuex. They work the ball around the back line before looking to pick out Antony on the right wing but the ball rolls out of play for a Wolves throw in.

Wolves vs Man Utd

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Bruno Fernandes warmly shakes the hands of his Portugal team mates Jose Sa and Ruben Neves as the two teams line-up in the tunnel.

Man Utd will move ahead of Tottenham into fourth place if they win this afternoon which will by a great end to the year for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wolves are hoping to pick up three points today in order to get out of the relegation zone.

Martial back in form

12:26 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial has been directly involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances for Manchester United (scoring three and assisting two), one more than in his previous 21 games under Ralf Rangnick, Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Will Man Utd end the year on a high?

12:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have conceded 39 Premier League away goals in 2022, a joint-league high alongside Brentford but the Red Devils are the only team to have won every Premier League match in which they have led this season (nine wins out of nine).

They have not lost their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (won seven, drawn three). Their last such loss, a 3-2 defeat at Blackburn in 2011, was also their only Premier League defeat on New Year’s Eve.

It’s a wonderful time of year for Wolves

12:19 , Michael Jones

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have scored eight 90th-minute winning goals in the competition, including one against Everton last time out. Only Liverpool (10) and Tottenham (nine) have netted more in this period.

Wolves have lost just one of their last nine league games played on New Year’s Eve (four wins, four draws), though it was in their last such match, at home to QPR in 2016.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

12:15 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has vowed to get creative in his bid to find Manchester United a striker for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

United’s funds are limited as they look for a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo after they spent over £200 million in the summer.

They missed out on PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, a player Ten Hag liked, after Liverpool were able to meet the £35 million asking price for the Netherlands international, and United will consider loan signings in their attempt to bolster their attack.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

Rashford dropped for disciplinary reasons

12:11 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, spoke about why Marcus Rashford is starting on the bench today and in his pre-match press duties said that Rashford is not in today’s starting XI because of “internal disciplinary” reasons.

Fernandes expecting difficult game

12:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says that he is expecting a difficult game at Molineux today as the Wolves players look to impress their new manager.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of kick off, Fernandes said: “I think there’s been big improvement from all of us since the beginning of the season. Obviously the first two games were really tough but since then, we’ve been much better.

“Obviously it is always tough to play against Wolves and having a new manager is something that will make them push a bit more. Everyone will want to show themselves to the new manager and it is always difficult.

“We had that against Aston Villa so we know the experience of that. We know the way Wolves can hurt us, but at the same time we understand that, with our qualities, we can learn from the past and improve.”

An unwanted record

12:03 , Michael Jones

Wolves can become the first club to reach double figures in Premier League home defeats in consecutive years, having lost 10 times in 2021.

United wish Fergie Happy Birthday

11:59 , Michael Jones

Today is Sir Alex Ferguson’s birthday and the Manchester United legend turns 81. The club sent their former boss well wishes and no doubt he will love to celebrate with a United victory.

A great start for Lopetegui

11:55 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui is the first Wolves manager to win his opening top-flight game since John Barnwell in November 1978.

He could become only the third manager to win his first two top-flight fixtures in charge of the club after Andy Beattie in 1964 and Sammy Chung in 1977.

Lopetegui was Sevilla manager when they won the 2020 Europa League, beating Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Julen Lopetegui hopes Wolves hunt down more deals in January transfer window

11:51 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui is ready to boost Wolves’ survival hopes by raiding the January sales.

The former Spain manager is hunting more recruits next month after already adding Matheus Cunha.

The striker has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid with an obligation to buy for £44million but is unavailable to face Manchester United on Saturday as he waits for the window to officially open on Sunday.

Wolves are 18th in the Premier League, a point from safety, and Lopetegui is hopeful of more reinforcements.

Julen Lopetegui hopes Wolves hunt down more deals in January transfer window

United in good form on the road

11:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester United can win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since April 2021.

They have won four of their last seven Premier League away games (with one draw and two defeats), scoring in each match. The Red Devils had lost the previous seven fixtures in a row on the road.

Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Lisandro Martinez

11:43 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes Lisandro Martinez can become an even better defender for Manchester United after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.

The summer signing from Ajax returned to training on Wednesday and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to Wolves after enjoying the celebrations back in his homeland.

With a World Cup winners’ medal now in his pocket, Ten Hag expects to see an extra spring in Martinez’s step.

Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Lisandro Martinez

Can Wolves win again?

11:39 , Michael Jones

Wolves are looking to secure consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since March, a sequence which also included an away win against Everton.

However, they have lost their last three home league games by an aggregate score of 9-2.

They begin this game 18th in the Premier League table. Their three league victories so far in this campaign were against the teams currently 17th, 19th and 20th in the table (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Wolves vs Man Utd team changes

11:34 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui makes one change to the Wolves team that snuck past Everton last time out. Matheus Nunes replaces Joe Hodge.

There’s a big surprise in the Manchester United starting XI as Marcus Rashford drops to the bench to make way for Alejandro Garnacho in Erik ten Hag’s only change from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wolves vs Man Utd line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sá; Nélson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

11:27 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”.

Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

Wolves vs Man Utd

11:24 , Michael Jones

Wolves won their most recent Premier League meeting with Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in January. They last won consecutive league games against them between September 1979 and August 1980.

But, ManUtd could win on three consecutive league visits to Molineux for the first time. The Red Devils scored nine goals across two Premier League encounters in 2011/12 but they have netted just nine in total in the 11 matches between the sides since.

Man Utd’s future may finally have arrived as old faces get new chance in attack

11:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s future may lie in their forward line’s past. They have long thought as much. It is just that they had picked the wrong part of their past. There was the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nostalgia project and the attempt to turn back time with Cristiano Ronaldo. Suffice to say that neither ended well. But, in the post-Ronaldo era, their attack is now based around two men who debuted five managers ago under Louis van Gaal.

At 25 and 27, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are young to be described as part of United’s history. If some had their way after last season was the poorest of each’s career, they could have been consigned to the ranks of the Old Trafford old boys. Instead, Erik ten Hag has instead made each central; literally in the case of Martial who, while injuries had restricted his appearances, had seemed his first-choice striker since the summer, and figuratively for Rashford, who now feels the dominant figure in the attack.

Each scored in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. It will take more than a home victory over relegation candidates to anoint them a double act who will remain automatic choices for years; not when Martial’s frame can be fragile, when Ten Hag wants another forward, when United are bound to enter into a footballing arms race for an attacker at some stage.

Man Utd’s future may finally have arrived as old faces get new chance in attack

Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

11:16 , Michael Jones

Wolves will be confident after snatching victory at Goodison Park in midweek but the Red Devils are also riding high after a big win over Nottingham Forest and that added cutting edge in attack, thanks to a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, should be enough to edge this one.

Wolves 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

11:12 , Michael Jones

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31st December, at 12:30pm GMT.

Wolves vs Man Utd will be shown live on UK TV through BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Coverage begins from 11:30am GMT. Customers can stream the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Wolves vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

11:08 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Guedes

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford

What is the early team news?

11:04 , Michael Jones

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic remain sidelined through injury, but Wolves could receive a boost with the return of Boubacar Toure and Jonny Castro.

Daniel Podence is a doubt with a leg problem picked up against Everton, with Goncalo Guedes poised to deputise if he cannot start.

Erik ten Hag has doubts over Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay due to illness, while Diogo Dalot is dealing with a hamstring issue and both Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho continue to work back from injury.

Harry Maguire overcame illness to come on as a substitute for Raphael Varane against Forest and could now contend for a starting berth, with the England defender or the returning Lisandro Martinez linking up with the French centre-back, despite Luke Shaw impressing in relief midweek.

Wolves vs Man Utd

11:00 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Year’s Eve Premier League football. In the early kick Wolves play host to Manchester United with both sides hunting down victories for vastly different reasons.

The hosts hope to use the confidence built up from their 2-1 victory over Everton to shock Man Utd this afternoon and move themselves out of the relegation zone whilst Erik ten Hag’s men will jump ahead of Tottenham if they are victorious at Molineux.

Later on the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are in action as they travel to Brighton in what should be a tough test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

We’ll have all the action, build-up and team news right here so stick around. Kick off for the early match is at 12.30pm and the line-ups will be out soon.