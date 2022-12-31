Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Garnacho starts after Rashford dropped

Michael Jones
·14 min read
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Garnacho starts after Rashford dropped

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.

The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but in the past, they have followed up great wins with shaky performances and will hope to avoid doing so again today.

Wolves come into the match sitting 18th in the table but only one point behind Everton and West Ham and just three behind 14th placed Bournemouth. They can easily shoot up the table with a string of good results and will be confident of challenging Man Utd following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 95th minute winner against Everton last time out.

Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves take on Manchester United:

Wolves vs Manchester United

  • Julen Lopetegui’s side defeated Everton last time out and are looking to escape relegation zone

  • Man Utd will move into top four with victory this afternoon

  • 6’ CHANCE! - Casemiro’s headed effort deflected over (WOL 0-0 MUN)

  • Wolves XI: Sá; Nélson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

  • Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Martial

  • Marcus Rashford dropped by Erik ten Hag for ‘disciplinary’ reasons

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Manchester United are moving the ball slickly. One and two touch passes combined with runs into space sees them maintain the pressure on the edge of the Wolves box.

Anthony Martial is given the ball and flicks one into the penalty area for Bruno Fernandes but he’s blocked off by Max Kilman and the ball skips through to Jose Sa.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Manchester United win the first corner of the game and Christian Eriksen whips a fine ball into the box as Casemiro makes a run towards the near post.

He meets it with a decent header but the effort strikes Matheus Nunes who deflects it over the crossbar!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nelson Semedo bombs forward on the right wing and gets past Alejandro Garnacho before running into Tyrell Malacia. Garnacho grabs his shirt and tugs back to the Wolves defender resulting in a free kick for the hosts.

Joao Moutinho swings the set piece into the box but sends it over everyone and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

Kick off: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:32 , Michael Jones

Dressed in their white kit, Manchester United get the match underway at Molinuex. They work the ball around the back line before looking to pick out Antony on the right wing but the ball rolls out of play for a Wolves throw in.

Wolves vs Man Utd

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Bruno Fernandes warmly shakes the hands of his Portugal team mates Jose Sa and Ruben Neves as the two teams line-up in the tunnel.

Man Utd will move ahead of Tottenham into fourth place if they win this afternoon which will by a great end to the year for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wolves are hoping to pick up three points today in order to get out of the relegation zone.

Martial back in form

12:26 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial has been directly involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances for Manchester United (scoring three and assisting two), one more than in his previous 21 games under Ralf Rangnick, Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Will Man Utd end the year on a high?

12:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have conceded 39 Premier League away goals in 2022, a joint-league high alongside Brentford but the Red Devils are the only team to have won every Premier League match in which they have led this season (nine wins out of nine).

They have not lost their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (won seven, drawn three). Their last such loss, a 3-2 defeat at Blackburn in 2011, was also their only Premier League defeat on New Year’s Eve.

It’s a wonderful time of year for Wolves

12:19 , Michael Jones

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have scored eight 90th-minute winning goals in the competition, including one against Everton last time out. Only Liverpool (10) and Tottenham (nine) have netted more in this period.

Wolves have lost just one of their last nine league games played on New Year’s Eve (four wins, four draws), though it was in their last such match, at home to QPR in 2016.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

12:15 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has vowed to get creative in his bid to find Manchester United a striker for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

United’s funds are limited as they look for a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo after they spent over £200 million in the summer.

They missed out on PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, a player Ten Hag liked, after Liverpool were able to meet the £35 million asking price for the Netherlands international, and United will consider loan signings in their attempt to bolster their attack.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

Rashford dropped for disciplinary reasons

12:11 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, spoke about why Marcus Rashford is starting on the bench today and in his pre-match press duties said that Rashford is not in today’s starting XI because of “internal disciplinary” reasons.

(PA)
(PA)

Fernandes expecting difficult game

12:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says that he is expecting a difficult game at Molineux today as the Wolves players look to impress their new manager.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of kick off, Fernandes said: “I think there’s been big improvement from all of us since the beginning of the season. Obviously the first two games were really tough but since then, we’ve been much better.

“Obviously it is always tough to play against Wolves and having a new manager is something that will make them push a bit more. Everyone will want to show themselves to the new manager and it is always difficult.

“We had that against Aston Villa so we know the experience of that. We know the way Wolves can hurt us, but at the same time we understand that, with our qualities, we can learn from the past and improve.”

An unwanted record

12:03 , Michael Jones

Wolves can become the first club to reach double figures in Premier League home defeats in consecutive years, having lost 10 times in 2021.

United wish Fergie Happy Birthday

11:59 , Michael Jones

Today is Sir Alex Ferguson’s birthday and the Manchester United legend turns 81. The club sent their former boss well wishes and no doubt he will love to celebrate with a United victory.

A great start for Lopetegui

11:55 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui is the first Wolves manager to win his opening top-flight game since John Barnwell in November 1978.

He could become only the third manager to win his first two top-flight fixtures in charge of the club after Andy Beattie in 1964 and Sammy Chung in 1977.

Lopetegui was Sevilla manager when they won the 2020 Europa League, beating Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-finals.

(PA)
(PA)

Julen Lopetegui hopes Wolves hunt down more deals in January transfer window

11:51 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui is ready to boost Wolves’ survival hopes by raiding the January sales.

The former Spain manager is hunting more recruits next month after already adding Matheus Cunha.

The striker has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid with an obligation to buy for £44million but is unavailable to face Manchester United on Saturday as he waits for the window to officially open on Sunday.

Wolves are 18th in the Premier League, a point from safety, and Lopetegui is hopeful of more reinforcements.

Julen Lopetegui hopes Wolves hunt down more deals in January transfer window

United in good form on the road

11:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester United can win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since April 2021.

They have won four of their last seven Premier League away games (with one draw and two defeats), scoring in each match. The Red Devils had lost the previous seven fixtures in a row on the road.

Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Lisandro Martinez

11:43 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes Lisandro Martinez can become an even better defender for Manchester United after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.

The summer signing from Ajax returned to training on Wednesday and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to Wolves after enjoying the celebrations back in his homeland.

With a World Cup winners’ medal now in his pocket, Ten Hag expects to see an extra spring in Martinez’s step.

Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Lisandro Martinez

Can Wolves win again?

11:39 , Michael Jones

Wolves are looking to secure consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since March, a sequence which also included an away win against Everton.

However, they have lost their last three home league games by an aggregate score of 9-2.

They begin this game 18th in the Premier League table. Their three league victories so far in this campaign were against the teams currently 17th, 19th and 20th in the table (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Wolves vs Man Utd team changes

11:34 , Michael Jones

Julen Lopetegui makes one change to the Wolves team that snuck past Everton last time out. Matheus Nunes replaces Joe Hodge.

There’s a big surprise in the Manchester United starting XI as Marcus Rashford drops to the bench to make way for Alejandro Garnacho in Erik ten Hag’s only change from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wolves vs Man Utd line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sá; Nélson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

11:27 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”.

Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

Wolves vs Man Utd

11:24 , Michael Jones

Wolves won their most recent Premier League meeting with Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in January. They last won consecutive league games against them between September 1979 and August 1980.

But, ManUtd could win on three consecutive league visits to Molineux for the first time. The Red Devils scored nine goals across two Premier League encounters in 2011/12 but they have netted just nine in total in the 11 matches between the sides since.

Man Utd’s future may finally have arrived as old faces get new chance in attack

11:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s future may lie in their forward line’s past. They have long thought as much. It is just that they had picked the wrong part of their past. There was the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nostalgia project and the attempt to turn back time with Cristiano Ronaldo. Suffice to say that neither ended well. But, in the post-Ronaldo era, their attack is now based around two men who debuted five managers ago under Louis van Gaal.

At 25 and 27, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are young to be described as part of United’s history. If some had their way after last season was the poorest of each’s career, they could have been consigned to the ranks of the Old Trafford old boys. Instead, Erik ten Hag has instead made each central; literally in the case of Martial who, while injuries had restricted his appearances, had seemed his first-choice striker since the summer, and figuratively for Rashford, who now feels the dominant figure in the attack.

Each scored in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. It will take more than a home victory over relegation candidates to anoint them a double act who will remain automatic choices for years; not when Martial’s frame can be fragile, when Ten Hag wants another forward, when United are bound to enter into a footballing arms race for an attacker at some stage.

Man Utd’s future may finally have arrived as old faces get new chance in attack

Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

11:16 , Michael Jones

Wolves will be confident after snatching victory at Goodison Park in midweek but the Red Devils are also riding high after a big win over Nottingham Forest and that added cutting edge in attack, thanks to a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, should be enough to edge this one.

Wolves 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

11:12 , Michael Jones

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31st December, at 12:30pm GMT.

Wolves vs Man Utd will be shown live on UK TV through BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Coverage begins from 11:30am GMT. Customers can stream the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Wolves vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

11:08 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Guedes

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford

What is the early team news?

11:04 , Michael Jones

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic remain sidelined through injury, but Wolves could receive a boost with the return of Boubacar Toure and Jonny Castro.

Daniel Podence is a doubt with a leg problem picked up against Everton, with Goncalo Guedes poised to deputise if he cannot start.

Erik ten Hag has doubts over Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay due to illness, while Diogo Dalot is dealing with a hamstring issue and both Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho continue to work back from injury.

Harry Maguire overcame illness to come on as a substitute for Raphael Varane against Forest and could now contend for a starting berth, with the England defender or the returning Lisandro Martinez linking up with the French centre-back, despite Luke Shaw impressing in relief midweek.

Wolves vs Man Utd

11:00 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Year’s Eve Premier League football. In the early kick Wolves play host to Manchester United with both sides hunting down victories for vastly different reasons.

The hosts hope to use the confidence built up from their 2-1 victory over Everton to shock Man Utd this afternoon and move themselves out of the relegation zone whilst Erik ten Hag’s men will jump ahead of Tottenham if they are victorious at Molineux.

Later on the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are in action as they travel to Brighton in what should be a tough test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

We’ll have all the action, build-up and team news right here so stick around. Kick off for the early match is at 12.30pm and the line-ups will be out soon.

Latest Stories

  • Drew Eubanks with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Drew Eubanks (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 12/30/2022

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both its games against Chicago this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16. Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago. St. Louis is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against the

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots. Dylan