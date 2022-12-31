Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.

The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but in the past, they have followed up great wins with shaky performances and will hope to avoid doing so again today.

Wolves come into the match sitting 18th in the table but only one point behind Everton and West Ham and just three behind 14th placed Bournemouth. They can easily shoot up the table with a string of good results and will be confident of challenging Man Utd following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 95th minute winner against Everton last time out.

Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves take on Manchester United:

Wolves vs Manchester United

11:00 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Year’s Eve Premier League football. In the early kick Wolves play host to Manchester United with both sides hunting down victories for vastly different reasons.

The hosts hope to use the confidence built up from their 2-1 victory over Everton to shock Man Utd this afternoon and move themselves out of the relegation zone whilst Erik ten Hag’s men will jump ahead of Tottenham if they are victorious at Molineux.

Later on the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are in action as they travel to Brighton in what should be a tough test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

We’ll have all the action, build-up and team news right here so stick around. Kick off for the early match is at 12.30pm and the line-ups will be out soon.