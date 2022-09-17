Wolves vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Wolves vs Manchester City - LIVE!

The reigning Premier League champions can return to the top of the table this afternoon with victory at Molineux. With Arsenal not in action until Sunday, a tricky away game at Brentford, Pep Guardiola’s charges will be looking to put pressure on the early pace-setters.

The signing of Erling Haaland, as expected, has been inspired and the summer arrival is already looking for his 11th league goal of the season in what will be just his seventh game. He added to his tally in midweek in the Champions League with a stunning acrobatic finish to beat former side Borussia Dortmund.

The only saving grace for Wolves is their defensive record, which is the best in the top flight with just four conceded so far. It’s up the other end where Bruno Lage is most concerned after seeing just three goals scored. Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has joined, though has not played in 2022 so may not feature today. Follow the game LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.

Wolves vs Man City highlights

Kick-off: 12.30pm, Molineux

How to watch: BT Sport

Wolves team news: Costa involved?

Man City team news: Haaland latest

Score prediction: Away win

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Manchester City FC

Wolves XI

11:34 , Alex Young

No Diego Costa for the hosts.

🇵🇹 Guedes back in the XI.

🇲🇱 Boubacar on the bench.



How we line-up to take on @ManCity. #WOLMCI



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1h1UmpVYc0 — Wolves (@Wolves) September 17, 2022

Man City XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Jack Grealish starts, with Kyle Walker on the bench.

Today's team news 📝



XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/HhhjMe6GZT — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 17, 2022

Pep defends Grealish

11:24 , Alex Young

Story continues

Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish after a sluggish start to the season.

Manchester City's £100million man has had an injury-hit campaign so far and was again not at his best in the win over Borussia Dortmund.

"Last game [Dortmund] in the final third, he was the only one who made aggressive runs, but at the moment he didn’t have his mates in the box, we left him isolated, the others should have been there to help,” Guardiola explains.

“With the ball, we didn’t make any movements to help him. I know him and I'm more than happy and delighted with what he’s doing, [but he] needs to get momentum."

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

How Haaland stacks up

10:59 , Alex Young

Haaland has equalled Micky Quinn's record as the quickest to 10 Premier League goals, having beaten Quinn and former City star Sergio Aguero with a record nine in his first five games.

He scored twice on his league debut against West Ham and, though he drew a blank against Bournemouth, he was back on the scoresheet in the thrilling 3-3 comeback draw with Newcastle.

Another fightback to beat Palace was sparked by a Haaland hat-trick and he became only the sixth man with back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks as City strolled to a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring again at Aston Villa.

His start is eerily reminiscent of Aguero when he arrived in Manchester in 2011. The Argentinian also opened with a brace, against Swansea, followed by a scoreless outing at Bolton, a single goal against Tottenham and a hat-trick against Wigan.

He scored both City goals in a draw with Fulham in his fifth appearance - the first point at which Haaland improved on his record. Aguero then took three games to add to his tally and went on to score 23 league goals that season.

Quinn scored eight in Coventry's first five games in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93. He netted twice in defeat to Manchester City, scored in draws with Sheffield United and Ipswich and added further braces against Southampton and Liverpool - and then against Villa to make it 10 in six.

(AP)

Who can stop Haaland?

10:49 , Alex Young

Erling Haaland has made fools of anyone who dared question whether he would need time to settle into the Premier League, with a stunning start to the season.

The Norway striker has bagged 10 goals in his six games and will be looking to add to that tally against Wolves today.

Only Bournemouth have failed to stop Haaland scoring in the league this season, so Wolves will have their work cut out. Although Bruno Lage's men have conceded fewer goals than any other side in the league so far - four - their mettle will be severely tested by this City side, who have already bagged 20.

Score prediction.

10:38 , Alex Young

Having run out 4-1 winners at Wolves only months ago, City look a safe bet for a victory.

Kevin de Bruyne scored a hat-trick that day and, despite Wolves’ frugal defence, you can’t rule out another treble today given Erling Haaland’s form.

He already has 10 goals to his name, and Wolves will have to be at their best to keep him out today.

Man City to win 3-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Walker could return

10:27 , Alex Young

Manchester City could welcome Kyle Walker back today after the right-back missed the last two games with a knock, but Ayermic Laporte remains out.

Laporte, who hasn't featured this season following knee surgery, is back in training.

Guardiola said: "Kyle is getting better, but I am not sure if he is ready. We will see [on Friday] afternoon. Kalvin Phillips is a little better."

(PA)

Costa off the bench?

10:17 , Alex Young

Wolves will definitely be without Raul Jimenez this afternoon, but new signing Diego Costa could feature.

The striker hasn't recovered from a groin injury but the former Chelsea frontman may come off the bench despite not playing competitively since 2021.

The 33-year-old Costa, well known in England, had said he needed "two to three weeks to get back in shape" but Wolves boss Bruno Lage said "let's see" when asked if Costa would play today.

How to watch

10:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game on either the BT Sport app or website.

We’re back

09:56 , Alex Young

After a weekend off, due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Premier League football last night returned with two games.

Aston Villa beat Southampton as Fulham came from behind against Nottingham Forest to head back to London with three points.

Today, we start at Molineux, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Good morning

09:53 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester City.