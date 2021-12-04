Wolves vs Liverpool team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

(AFP via Getty Images)

A meeting of contrasting attacks takes place on Saturday as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool in the Premier League.

Under Bruno Lage, Wolves have improved defensively this season but the front line has misfired; only Norwich have scored fewer and only two players in the squad have more than one league goal this term.

By contrast, Liverpool have netted 10 goals more than any other club, Mohamed Salah alone has outscored Wolves as a team and they have struck four times in each of their last three league fixtures - Wolves have scored four in the last six.

The hosts lost their first three home matches of the league campaign, but are unbeaten in the four since then.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 4 December at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

No 3pm kick-offs are allowed to be broadcast in the UK on TV or online.

What is the team news?

Pedro Neto, Jonny, Wily Boly and Yerson Mosquera are all out injured for the home side. Daniel Podence is back after Covid, but Marcal is out after a positive test.

Liverpool have Naby Keita and Joe Gomez back in training but neither will be considered for this match. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are the remaining trio out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Wolves 37/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 6/13

Prediction

A much tighter match than most of the Reds’ recent fixtures, but their greater attacking threat and Wolves’ relative lack of clinical edge could prove the narrow difference. Wolves 0-1 Liverpool.

Read More

Dean Smith has given Norwich survival belief – Tim Krul

Brendan Rodgers seeks consistency from ‘outstanding’ James Maddison

Steven Gerrard backs Ollie Watkins to earn England recall

Antonio Conte calls on Tottenham to maintain push for a place in the top four

Thomas Frank convinced points will come for Brentford if they remain ‘brave’

Antonio Conte refuses to drop Harry Kane despite the striker’s lack of goals