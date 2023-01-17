Wolves vs Liverpool: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Wolves and Liverpool renew rivalries tonight in a bid to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The Premier League duo shared four goals in the first third-round clash, which was not without controversy as Liverpool arguably benefited from two VAR calls, both in scoring and then seeing a Wolves winner ruled out.

Wolves slogged past West Ham at the weekend to move out of the relegation zone, while Liverpool were humbled 3-0 by Brighton. These, at least judging by recent form, are two teams going in the opposite direction.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The match will take place at Molineux.

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Wolves vs Liverpool team news

Wolves are hoping to have Diego Costa fit, with the striker set to undergo a late fitness test. Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin) and Pedro Neto (ankle) are out.

Darwin Nunez is “very close” to a return after a small injury but Liverpool look set to start with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo up front.

Thiago Alcantara featured behind Salah and Gakpo in the defeat at Brighton, a change from the Reds' typically favoured 4-3-3 system, so Jurgen Klopp may mix things up again with Fabio Carvalho in contention.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training but Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz remain absent.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

The first meeting was a superb cup tie and I can see more of the same at Molineux. Wolves are improving and Liverpool are struggling, so we could see another goalfest and another big-name scalp.

Wolves to progress, winning 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 36

Draws: 18

Liverpool wins: 57

Wolves vs Liverpool match odds

Wolves to progress: 29/20

Liverpool to progress: 8/15

Cody Gakpo to score: 21/10

