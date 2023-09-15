Wolves vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are looking for a fourth win on the spin when they travel to Wolves as the Premier League season resumes after the international break.

The Reds are still unbeaten after four games this season, and have already recorded impressive wins over Newcastle - while playing as 10 men for over an hour - and Aston Villa. They sit third in the league.

It's a different story at Wolves, who have three defeats from four games to leave them in 15th as new manager Gary O'Neil continues to get to grips with his squad after being drafted in two days before the season started.

Liverpool have been hit by a late injury worry for Darwin Nunez with Trent Alexander-Arnold still a doubt.

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of the team once again after links with the Germany national team job were dismissed.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The match will take place at Molineux.

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Wolves vs Liverpool team news

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with Joseph Hodge the only absentee with a thigh injury.

Liverpool will be without captain Virgil van Dijk after he was hit with a further one-match ban for abusive language and behaviour towards a referee following his red card in the win at Newcastle last month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate will all be assessed ahead of the game. The right-back pulled up in the previous game against Aston Villa, with the latter two sidelined for longer.

Konate returned to training as the Liverpool squad resumed work on Thursday but the condition of Alexander-Arnold remains up in the air, with Darwin Nunez a worry after a knock on Uruguay duty.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are flying high and full of confidence, and will know being first up in the weekend running order means they can go top with victory at Molineux. Wolves have impressed in fits and starts, and good for a goal in any game, but it will be a tall order to stop a rampant Reds team.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 37

Draws: 18

Liverpool: 59

