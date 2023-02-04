Wolves vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds, preview today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see improvement in his side when they face Wolves today.

A sign of hope is something the German has been searching for across the campaign as a whole thus far but it’s getting increasingly difficult to see where success lies this season.

Way off the pace in the Premier League and out of both domestic cup competitions already, only the Champions League offers the slightest glimpse of silverware.

Certainly, failing to beat a Wolves team struggling towards the bottom of the division would hardly offer much hope of overcoming Real Madrid later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday 4 February, 2023.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host.

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Wolves vs Liverpool team news

Wolves could hand a debut to January signings Joao Gomes and Craig Dawson, while fellow new arrival Pablo Sarabia may be given a first start. Beaten easily at Manchester City last time out, Julen Lopetegui could make changes, with all of Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Rayan Ait-Nouri in line to come back into the starting lineup.

For Liverpool, there is something of a defensive injury crisis. Ibrahima Konate has joined Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table, leaving Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as the only fit centre-backs. Still, Klopp has confirmed the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino are all closing in on returns.

Darwin Nunez could start up front, with Cody Gakpo yet to score following his move to Anfield.

Blow: Liverpool will be without Konate for the next few weeks (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are so far away from what we saw last season, it’s increasingly difficult to back them, even despite the fact they recently beat Wolves in the FA Cup.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 36

Draws: 18

Liverpool wins: 58

Wolves vs Liverpool latest odds

Wolves to win: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool to win: 5/6

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.