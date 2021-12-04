Wolves vs Liverpool prediction ahead of Premier League fixture today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table and leapfrog Manchester City, not in action until later in the day, when they head to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have been relentless in front of goal recently, putting four past Everton in the derby during the week and scoring at a rate of more than three goals per league game across the course of the campaign so far.

Wolves have been impressive in terms of their league placing, sitting eighth ahead of the weekend after a draw against Burnley made it one defeat in nine across all competitions, but they have struggled in front of goal at times and are now to embark on a very tough run through December.

They face all the top three before Christmas, including this game, then face Arsenal and Manchester United either side of the new year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 4 December at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

No 3pm kick-offs are allowed to be broadcast in the UK on TV or online.

What is the team news?

Pedro Neto, Jonny, Wily Boly and Yerson Mosquera are all out injured for the home side. Daniel Podence is back after Covid, but Marcal is out after a positive test.

Liverpool have Naby Keita and Joe Gomez back in training but neither will be considered for this match. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are the remaining trio out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Wolves 37/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 6/13

Prediction

A much tighter match than most of the Reds’ recent fixtures, but their greater attacking threat and Wolves’ relative lack of clinical edge could prove the narrow difference. Wolves 0-1 Liverpool.

