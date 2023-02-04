Wolves vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Liverpool FC will look for their first Premier League win of the year when they travel to Wolves on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not won in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory over Leicester on 30 December - with the goalless draw at home to Chelsea making it three matches in a row without a win.

The Reds did progress past Wolves in an FA Cup replay, with Harvey Elliott’s goal securing a win at Molineux - but holders Liverpool were then knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton last weekend.

Wolves remain in trouble under Julen Lopetegui and come into the weekend outside of the relegation zone on goal difference after a busy January of transfer business.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.

Is the match on TV?

Wolves vs Liverpool is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while The Independent will be providing updates in our live blog.

What is the team news?

Craig Dawson could make his Wolves debut after arriving from West Ham, while Joao Gomes is another new addition. Pedro Neto is nearing a return but remains out, along with Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Ibrahima Konate became the latest player to join Liverpool’s injury list, with the France defender ruled out for two weeks with a hamstring problem. Virgil van Djik, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Jose Sa; Samedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Neves, Nunes, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Podence

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Bajcetic, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Odds

Wolves: 16/5

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool: 10/11

Prediction

Liverpool arrive at Molineux out of form and with a number of injuries in defence, to add to the general instability of the team. This could be another difficult afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Wolves 1-1 Liverpool