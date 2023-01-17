Wolves vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch FA Cup live on TV in UK today?

Wolves and Liverpool tonight face off for the second time in the FA Cup as they look to reach the fourth round.

The two sides could not be separated in the initial clash at Anfield, which was not without controversy, so will require a replay at Molineux.

Wolves were furious after Toti Gomes' goal was ruled out for a controversial offside in the 2-2 draw, with the club writing to referees' chief Howard Webb to ask for an explanation. It followed an earlier contentious call that allowed Mohamed Salah to score. There has to be a winner tonight, here’s how you can follow along...

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: For subscribers, the BBC iPlayer app and website will offer a live stream service across laptops, games consoles, tablets and mobile devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.