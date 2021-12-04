Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have a chance to go top of the Premier League with a win over Wolves this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form of late, scoring four goals in each of their last three league matches. But despite many eyes already looking at the top of the table, the manager himself is taking it a game at a time. He said: “You cannot win the league in November or December. You can lose it maybe, that’s possible. But you cannot win it. So you have to be around, you have to keep contact, you have to be up there. That means we have to chase everybody – each player of each team we face – from all directions.”

Meanwhile Wolves could climb to fifth with a victory after their unbeaten run. They haven't lost a league match since 6 November when Crystal Palace defeated them 2-0. European football is looking to be a possibility they could achieve this season but manager Bruno Lage has poured cold water on the discussion, saying: “The most important thing is the players believe in our work. It’s about moments and sometimes it’s better to work without too much noise around.”

Wolves vs Liverpool

Match kicks off at 3pm GMT

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:42 , Sarah Rendell

85 mins: Van Dijk conceded a corner with a desperate defensive attempt. The defender clears the ball when it’s thrust in to make up for conceding it.

Another Liverpool change was made as Oxlade-Chamberlain came on for Jota - who was faced with a mixture of boos and applause.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:38 , Sarah Rendell

80 mins: Liverpool are quite literally booting all they have at Wolves and they have everything but the goal with Robertson’s effort repelled.

Salah attempts to dribble the ball and take a shot but the hit on the ball has too much on it and Sa collected. It must be so frustrating for the Liverpool players but what a job Wolves have put in!

Wolves made their first change of the match with Hwang makes way for Moutinho.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:32 , Sarah Rendell

75 mins: Mane is again offside as Salah chips the ball over Wolves’ defensive line. Sa was injured in that passage of play but he is staying on the pitch.

Liverpool have had more possession in this second half but Wolves feel more dangerous with the ball. Jimenez was clattered into the advertising board by Mane and Wolves fans aren’t happy.

We’re into the last 15 minutes now, will the deadlock be broken?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:27 , Sarah Rendell

69 mins: Traore again is fouled and Robertson has been booked on his 200th Premier League match.

The Wolves man is causing all sorts of issues, he’s not been the cause of three yellows for Liverpool!

Liverpool make the first change of the afternoon as Henderson makes way for Origi. The Reds move to a front four.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:23 , Sarah Rendell

65 mins: I’m honestly still stunned Jota hasn’t scored, the stadium is in full voice now after Coady’s block.

Fabinho has been given a yellow card for a challenge on Traore who has arguably been Wolves’ best player going forward. Wolves also given a free kick from a good position.

Saiss had so much space but he can’t get the ball in the net, Liverpool asleep there. Could Wolves get the win here?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:20 , Sarah Rendell

62 mins: How, how, how has Jota not scored there?

Sa came flying out of his goal and Jota find himself six yards out of the box. His shot is blocked by a limping Coady on the goal line.

The captain has saved embarrassment for his goalkeeper there!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:16 , Sarah Rendell

58 mins: Ait-Nouri and Salah collided as the Liverpool striker was on the attack. The ball was kicked out of play and both stars are now back on their feet.

The Reds are still knocking on the door for the first goal and a worry for Wolves comes as Coady is limping. The captain is staying on and is leading an exceptional defensive effort.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:11 , Sarah Rendell

53 mins: Liverpool have their first corner of the second half, Alexander-Arnold takes it short. The ball is pinged around the box and ends with Thiago and Sa does superbly to keep the ball out.

The keeper has seen a lot of action so far and he’s playing really well!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:07 , Sarah Rendell

50 mins: Liverpool have had the majority of possession in the opening stages of the second half. They haven’t done much with it though, managing to be fought back to their own keeper.

Hwang almost created an opener for the hosts but Alexander-Arnold did well to repel.

Wolves have had to remain strong in their defence, will they get start to step up their attack or just focus on not conceding?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:03 , Sarah Rendell

We are back underway in this tight match.

No changes for either manager at the break.

Will someone find the winner? We will find out in the next 45 minutes...

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:55 , Sarah Rendell

In this match the deadlock hasn’t been broken yet but the same can’t be said for the other two 3pm kick-offs.

Newcastle are 1-0 up against Burnley thanks to a 40th minute goal from Callum Wilson.

And Southampton lead Brighton 1-0 after Armando Broja scored.

Earlier today Chelsea lost 3-2 to West Ham.

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:49 , Sarah Rendell

Well, what a great first half for hosts Wolves.

Alisson had to make a save in the closing moments of the first half, Wolves’ best chance of the first 45. But the stand-out part of their performance has been their defence - particularly the Saiss challenge on Salah. If he didn’t come in the Liverpool star was sure to score.

Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated his side haven’t yet scored but it has set-up a great second half!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:45 , Sarah Rendell

45 mins: Coady got back to his feet and will remain on the pitch for his side.

Wolves’ defence is just so good isn’t it? They are doing enough to keep Liverpool out and cause errors in this first half.

Mane has been offside a few times now, most recently as Thiago played him through in front of goal. A frustrating half for Klopp’s side, into three minutes added time now.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:40 , Sarah Rendell

40 mins: Traore has been very impressive so far, dancing his way out of challenges and getting life back into the crowd following Liverpool’s pressure.

The visitors have continued their onslaught of attack but they still can’t get a foothold so far. Saiss put in a huge tackle on Salah to keep the striker out, in the passage of play Coady has become injured.

Another fun fact for you - it’s now been over 350 minutes since wolves last conceded a goal, can they keep it up?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:35 , Sarah Rendell

35 mins: Liverpool have stepped up their pressure in the last few minutes and they have been throwing everything at Wolves!

Jota almost got the opener as Salah crossed a perfect ball in but his header went wide. Jota arguably should have scored from the opportunity.

Liverpool then won yet another corner, their fifth of the match, with Alexander-Arnold crossing it in. Sa dealt with it well and the hosts continue to soak up the pressure.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:31 , Karl Matchett

31 mins: Kilman’s attempted clearance was blocked by Robertson to build some attack for Liverpool. Mane sent a decent attempt into the box but it found no-one. The ball kept being sent in with it ending with a superb run from Alexander-Arnold.

Thiago passed to the England star but his finish is awful to keep the score level.

The first booking of the match also came with Dendoncker given a yellow card for a challenge on Jota.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:27 , Sarah Rendell

27 mins: Henderson is creating opportunities but it’s the final touch and pass that just isn’t coming off for the visitors at the moment.

The question is if Wolves can continue this and spoil Liverpool’s impressive stats. The Reds have scored two goals in their last 18 matches across all competitions!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:23 , Sarah Rendell

23 mins: Liverpool are finding it difficult to connect in the final third thanks to superb Wolves defence so far.

To put it into context, on Wednesday Liverpool were 2-0 up against Everton.

If the hosts really want to make this count thought they’ll need to get their own scoreboard ticking...

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:19 , Sarah Rendell

20 mins: Well what a few minutes!

Hwang collected a ball poorly cleared by Van Dijk and he put Jimenez through. The shot was way off target but even if it went it, it wouldn’t have counted as he was offside.

Then it was the turn of Wolves to make a sloppy pass which was picked up by Liverpool. The teams have found their feet but the attacking play hasn’t yet been slick enough to find an opener.

Semedo defended well as Jota attempted to cross it in but he has conceded a corner in halting the attack. Alexander-Arnold took the set-piece and they won yet another corner. The defender changed sides to take the shot again but it comes to nothing.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:14 , Sarah Rendell

14 mins: Liverpool have managed to quell the early threat from Wolves with sustained possession, however Traore is still causing issues for the visitors.

Jota, who is being booed whenever he has the ball, created a good chance just moments ago but Sa collected it easily.

A fun stat for you - Salah has scored more goals this season (13) than Wolves (12)

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:09 , Sarah Rendell

9 mins: Wolves have been dominant in the early stages with Alexander-Arnold defending well so far.

A corner for the hosts, won by Jimenez, was taken cleanly but Kilman couldn’t quite get a head to the cross in.

The ball was then kicked off in the sixth minute to remember six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. The gesture is hugely applauded by the crowd.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:04 , Karl Matchett

4 mins: Fabinho and Ruben Neves have clashed in an early challenge with both in a bit of pain. They remain on the pitch but it could be an interesting battle.

There’s also been an early Liverpool corner but Wolves dealt with it effectively, immediately clearing the threat.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:01 , Sarah Rendell

The match has kicked off at the Molineux Stadium which seems to be rocking despite the chilly weather.

Wolves were met with cheers which must be special for Semedo and Coady who are making their 50th and 250th appearance respectively. Liverpool also have a player hitting a milestone with Robertson competing in his 200th league match.

Can the hosts upset the Reds this afternoon? We will soon find out.

Wolves vs Liverpool: What have the managers said?

14:53 , Sarah Rendell

There’s always a lot of chat in the build-up to a Premier League clash and Wolves vs Liverpool is no different.

Jurgen Klopp has said his side needs to be creative: “It’s a good team and really difficult to play. They are not famous for conceding a lot and not even conceding a lot of shots on goal, so you have to be creative for sure.”

While Bruno Lage has urged his team to keep up with the Reds: “When you face a team like Liverpool, you have to match their ambition and mentality, as you don’t win Premier League titles without a big ambition, belief in your ability and a confidence that you can go into every game knowing you can get the three points.”

The match is under ten minutes away from kicking off.

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves vs Liverpool: What a win would mean for both teams

14:48 , Sarah Rendell

Wolves have the potential to close the gap on the top of the table this afternoon but Liverpool have a great opportunity to claim the top spot. This is more possible now that Chelsea have fallen to their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Earlier today they lost to West Ham in a 3-2 thriller and to catch up with all the action from that match read our report:

Arthur Masuaku’s freak goal earns impressive West Ham derby win over Chelsea

Wolves vs Liverpool: Team news

14:44 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a match and a win for West Ham! We now turn to Wolves vs Liverpool which kicks off in just over 15 minutes time. The teams have announced their line-ups for this afternoon’s fixture.

For hosts Wolves Nelson Semedo will make his 50th appearance for the club and he’ll be led by captain Conor Coady.

Line-up: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Hwang, Jimenez, Traore

Meanwhile Liverpool could seize the top of the table with a win today and Jurgen Klopp will want to emulate his huge success at the club’s derby last weekend. Jordan Henderson starts alongside Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

🔴 #WOLLIV TEAM NEWS 🔴



This is how we line up today against @Wolves 👊

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea led twice but were beaten 3-2 by West Ham in the Premier League.

Here are five things we learned from a thriller at the London Stadium.

Five things we learned as West Ham shock league leaders Chelsea

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

It will be interesting to hear from Thomas Tuchel after that one. It’s the first time Chelsea have lost a Premier League match after leading at half-time since 2018.

“The character, the belief, that’s what we’re about. We never know when we are beaten,” West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen tells BT Sport.

48 - Chelsea's loss to West Ham was their first Premier League defeat after leading at half-time since December 2018 against Wolves under Maurizio Sarri – they had been unbeaten in 48 league games when ahead at HT before today (W40 D8). Slip.

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea looked reasonably comfortable heading into half-time but they could now end the day third in the table if Manchester City and Liverpool win tonight.

West Ham, meanwhile, have opened up a four-point lead over fifth-place Arsenal in the table. That is a huge result for them with their top-four hopes.

David Moyes’ side have now beaten Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and knocked out Manchester City and Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup.

What a season they are having.

FULL TIME! West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

What a game, what a scoreline! The leaders have been defeated!

It’s a remarkable comeback from West Ham as Chelsea suffer their second loss of the Premier League season.

It was a freakish goal that won it for the Hammers but that is not taking away from a stunning atmosphere at the London Stadium.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: Masuaku thunders the ball clear and releases Antonio, who is clipped by Christensen. West Ham are almost there, somehow.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: We’re into four minutes of added time as the Premier League leaders look for a late winner - James catches Soucek as he looked to cross the ball from the by-line, and that gives West Ham a free-kick to run the clock down.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: CHANCE! It should be all over! Antonio slips in Bowen, who opens his body and looks to curl the ball into the top corner - but he gets under it and lifts the shot over the bar!

GOAL! West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (MASUAKU 87’)

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Would you believe it! It’s a strange, freakish goal, but West Ham won’t complain! The Hammers took a quick throw in down the left and Masuaku found himself in space on the corner of the box. He looks like he’s about to cross it into the middle, but the ball flies off his boot with top-spin and dip and it somehow beats Mendy at his near post!

What have we just witnessed?! 😲



Extraordinary from Arthur Masuaku!



David Moyes loves it! 😅

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: A lovely touch from Bowen away from Rudiger and Silva works him a yard a space, but his cross back towards Antonio was over his head.

Fornals then looks to bend a ball through to Antonio but Christensen clears.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Coufal makes a good run on the outside of Hudson-Odoi, who slips. Bowen was waiting in the middle but Hudson-Odoi did well to recover and make the block after Coufal cut back inside.

West Ham make their final change as Said Benrahma replaces Lanzini.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Chelsea’s tempo in the past five minutes has been impressive - but the final ball is just evading them. Loftus-Cheek fires a ball into Mount in the channel but Diop is able to get across and shield it out.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Loftus-Cheek steps forward to launch Chelsea’s next attack before Hudson-Odoi’s cut-back to Lukaku is thrashed clear.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: West Ham have lost a bit of their momentum after dropping so deep and it’s wave after waves of Chelsea attacks now. Mount feints in the box to slip away from Dawson but Coufal clears up. West Ham are standing firm defensively but their fans want to see them go for the win.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: Good play from Chelsea, who sustain their attack through Hudson-Odoi on the left. It gets played back to Jorginho on the edge and he looks to side-foot a finish into the far corner, but it takes a touch and goes wide. From the corner, Dawson almost got caught as the ball landed at his feet but he was able to slide in to make a hasty clearance.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: CHANCE! Brilliant from West Ham and Antonio. Fornals flips it around the corner and Antonio shrugs Rudiger off the ball before sliding it across the face, where Bowen was arriving at the back post. Bowen slid in to meet it but couldn’t direct it back across goal. The goal was gaping!

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: West Ham clear a Chelsea corner and look to spark a counter, but Mount gets back well to clear it into touch. Chelsea make their third change as Christian Pulisic replaces Alonso. Hudson-Odoi has gone out to the left wing.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Rudiger tries to slide the ball through to Lukaku beat Zouma sees that he doesn’t reach it and it runs out for a goal-kick.

Zouma then pulls up behind the by-line. That looks like a hamstring injury and could be another blow to West Ham. Pablo Fornals replaces him.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:58 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Save! Lovely play from Hudson-Odoi, who stands up Coufal on the edge of the box before slipping a tidy ball onto Mount. He doesn’t quite connect with the strike and it’s a comfortable save for Fabianski to make.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: West Ham drop to defend the edge of their box and Chelsea for a moment looked to be a little short of ideas as they exchanged passes under little pressure. Antonio then conceded a needless foul as he raced back to pressure the ball - but James wastes the set-piece and his cross evades everyone.

Chelsea make their second change of the day as Hudson-Odoi replaces Ziyech, who couldn’t continue his good run of form today.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Mount finds a pocket of space down the right wing as he swaps positions with James - but Zouma is able to make the clearance at the front post with Lukaku waiting in behind.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Chelsea fly forward down the right and it leads to Lukaku almost controlling the ball inside the box - but Zouma steps in to guide it back towards Fabianski.

At the other end West Ham flight a free-kick towards the back post and Mendy is able to gather, a bit unconvincingly, at the second attempt.

GOAL! West Ham 2-2 Chelsea (BOWEN 55’)

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant strike! It all gets a bit ragged on the edge of the Chelsea box, with Antonio battling Thiago Silva for the ball, and it pops up to Coufal, who pokes it on to Bowen just inside the box. The forward looks up before unleashing a lovely hit through Christensen’s legs - that might have unsighted Mendy slightly and the goalkeeper couldn’t get down to his right to make the stop.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Chance! Brilliant from Rudiger, who steals onto a loose ball in the West Ham midfield and surges forwards. He carries the ball about 40 yards before slipping in Ziyech on his left - but he slices the shot high and wide. Mount was in space on his right.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: There are some groans from the West Ham fans as the Hammers sit off Chelsea with Mendy in possession. The goalkeeper then hits it long to Lukaku, who draws the foul from Diop as he tried to hold the ball up.

Rice then makes a break forward but James does well to sprint back and regain possession.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:42 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: West Ham break forward as Antonio slides it forward to Bowen. Loftus-Cheek gets back well to slide in - but Bowen had gone too early and was offside.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Ziyech’s corner from the left is allowed to drop in the six yard box and it deflects off Diop and goes behind - but that could have gone anywhere.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: West Ham look like they will try to push higher up the pitch than they did in the first half, and that forces an early error from Christensen.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the London Stadium - and there’s a big half-time change for Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku comes on for Kai Havertz, who was injured shortly before the break.

West Ham have also been forced into a chance with Arthur Masuaku replacing Ben Johnson.

Half-time: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are 45 minutes away from another big win on the road in the Premier League. West Ham need to improve and will surely be a bit more aggressive in the second half. Their 5-2-3 system hasn’t worked too well against Chelsea so far and the visitors have still enjoyed plenty of the ball in promising positions out wide.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF TIME! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

An entertaining end to the first half at the London Stadium, that, as Premier League leaders Chelsea head into the break in front. Thiago Silva’s downward header from Mason Mount’s corner gave Chelsea the lead following some poor marking from the hosts, but West Ham were given the chance to equalise when Jarrod Bowen pounced on Jorginho’s back-pass and Edouard Mendy brought down the forward with a sliding challenge. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot but Chelsea quickly retook the lead thanks to a stunning piece of technique from Mount, who beat Lukasz Fabianski with a first-time volley from the angle shortly before the break.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Chelsea looked like they had a slight opening on the stroke of half-time as Havertz tried to race around the outside of Zouma into the box. The angle closes on Havertz as Zouma slides in. Both players stay down - and Havertz looks like he’s in pain from the challenge.

GOAL! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea (MOUNT 44’)

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A FINISH! Out of nowhere, Chelsea retake the lead! Loftus-Cheek wins the ball back as he challenges Soucek in midfield. He pings it wide to Ziyech who has time to bring it down and drift inside. It looked like the pace of Chelsea’s attack had gone, as Ziyech flighted a ball over to Mount at the back post but the England international connected with the full volley to spectacularly find the bottom corner of Fabianski’s near post. Such impressive control.

What a hit from Mason Mount! 🎯



The technique on this volley 🤤 pic.twitter.com/pLZYp6c9Po — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: Mendy’s first touch following the penalty is a shanked clearance into the stands. West Ham have been lifted here.

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Ziyech drifts inside the West Ham box as Chelsea look to hit back but Dawson makes a big block to deny his shot at goal.

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (LANZINI 40’)

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Lanzini sends Mendy the wrong way with a composed penalty into the side-netting, and West Ham are level!

But that was such a needless penalty for Chelsea to conceded. Jorginho’s backpass was underhit and Mendy’s touch invited pressure from Bowen and Rice. Bowen was able to step across the Chelsea goalkeeper who caught the West Ham forward as he tried to slide in.

PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

13:09 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Nightmare for Mendy as he hauls down Bowen!

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: Rudiger is able to carry the ball forward and looks to curl a shot at goal, which Dawson blocks to some murmers of frustration from the West Ham fans. It’s all a bit too easy for Chelsea at the moment. Loftus-Cheek then shifts the ball along to Mount, who found himself in space, but his low drive was gathered by Fabianski.

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Chelsea again threaten down the right and West Ham are forced into two last-ditch clearances to deny Havertz from steering a shot at goal from point-blank range. Alonso then gets down the left wing and a combination of Dawson and Diop clears as Havertz stole in at the front post.

Chelsea have lifted their tempo following Thiago Silva’s breakthrough.

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Off the line! West Ham almost hit back straight from kick-off. The ball sits up nicely for Coufal who drives a volley back across goal. Mendy looked beaten by Silva read the danger and got back to hook it clear!

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (SILVA 28’)

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea take the lead through a corner - and David Moyes will be fuming! It’s a poor goal for West Ham to concede. Mount’s cross from the right is directed into the middle of the box and Thiago Silva is able to evade Antonio to guide a downwards header inside the post.

Time and space aplenty!



Thiago Silva with the simplest of headers for Chelsea! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pLyvJGw9LM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:57 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Chance! When Chelsea get the ball out to James in space, it usually results in some danger. The wing-back has time to get the ball out of his feet and pick out Havertz in the box, who positioned himself in between Diop and Dawson. It’s a free header for Havertz but it’s straight at Fabianski. Even if it was either side of him, it probably didn’t have enough power behind it to beat the goalkeeper.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: After sitting back for much of the match so far, West Ham press a loose touch from Jorginho as Bowen, Lanzini and Rice close him down. The Italian slips as he tries to turn away from Rice and gathers the ball in his arms believing he was fouled. The free-kick instead goes against Jorginho, who can’t believe it and is booked for his protest.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: There’s another brief moment of panic in the Chelsea box as the ball breaks to Dawson from the corner, after the visitors failed to make the first contact on the inswinging delivery. Dawson flicks an effort towards goal but it’s comfortably saved by Mendy.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:50 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Brilliant from Rice to turn away from Loftus-Cheek and Alonso and drive West Ham forward. Lanzini takes up possession but the play comes back after Rice was hauled down by Alonso. Rice looks to pick out Antonio at the back post from the free-kick and Loftus-Cheek is forced to clear for a corner.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Now it’s West Ham’s turn to have some possession in the Chelsea half, their first real spell on the ball of the match so far, but Christensen is able to win it back from Antonio after getting tight to the forward.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: West Ham drop off slightly as Chelsea knock the ball around outside of their box. Lots of touches here for Mount, Ziyech and Jorginho, but it ends in Mount’s cross being blocked by Coufal and Rudiger fouling Bowen.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:43 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Sharp play from Chelsea. Mount makes another run down the inside channel and cuts it back to Havertz at the front post, but he can’t squeeze it inside Fabianski’s near post. It looked like Mount was a fraction offside anyway.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Save! James drifts inside to a central position before testing Fabianski with a dipping shot from 20 yards. That could have been awkward for the goalkeeper but it sat up nicely for him.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: More sloppy play from Chelsea, and again from Thiago, as they give the ball away in their defensive third. Antonio hangs the ball towards Soucek, who wins the header but can’t direct it on target.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Thiago Silva passes the ball straight to Bowen on the halfway line, leading to a first shot at goal from the hosts. Bowen didn’t have any options ahead of him as Chelsea backed off, and his shot from the angle was high and wide of Mendy’s top corner.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:37 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Chelsea work the ball out to James and the wing-back’s cross takes a deflection off Johnson and almost breaks to Ziyech in the box. Fabianski is able to smother the ball.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:36 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Rice turns away from pressure from Mount and then Ziyech with some nice play in midfield. West Ham have yet to get out of their own half though and it’s been a quiet start to this London derby.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: The return of James and his delivery from the right and set-pieces is a massive boost to Chelsea today. Rice rises highest to head clear a free-kick swung into the box.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Chelsea find space out on the left early on as Alonso slides it forward to Mount in the channel. His England teammate and close friend Declan Rice clears at the front post, with Mount crossing from a similar area to where he set up Ziyech’s winner against Watford.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The players take the knee before Mason Mount gets us underway at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Chelsea

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

The returning Jorginho leads Chelsea out onto the pitch at the London Stadium for this top-four Premier League battle. West Ham need to rediscover the form which saw them defeat Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller before the international break, with Moyes’ side winless in three since then. As a result, Chelsea have been joined by Manchester City and Liverpool in what increasingly looks set to be a three-way Premier League title race. The Hammers will be looking to disrupt that once again, however, ahead of Liverpool and City’s matches later in the day.

Kick-off is next, and it should be a cracker.

West Ham vs Chelsea

12:21 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to BT Sport on his side’s run of three Premier League games without a win and the tactical switch he has made ahead of Chelsea this afternoon:

“After the last international break we didn’t come back as well as we would have liked. We had more players away that usual and I think that’s a reason for it, but we’ve been missing chances too so that doesn’t help.

“The reason for the two changes was mainly for tactical reasons to play against Chelsea, to try and contain them and cause them some problems. Try and negative their strengths and what they do.

“We’ve got to work hard against the goals but we’ve been making chances - we just haven’t been converting them.”

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Chelsea

12:11 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s not just an important Saturday for Chelsea, but a huge weekend for the club as a whole with the women’s team taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley tomorrow.

Chelsea were recently awarded ‘Club of the Year’ at the Ballon d’Or for having the most players nominated for both men’s and women’s individual awards - and the club could finish the weekend celebrating yet more success between the two teams.

“It’s something that the club represents, it’s about winning and making big games like this,” Chelsea’s Millie Bright told The Independent this week.

“Getting to play at the best stadium in Wembley is incredible and it’s a real mark for women’s football - looking back over the years and seeing how far the game has come.

“It’s ultimate pride for me and passion for the cup. To keep driving the game forward and excitement for the next generation.”

Full interview here:

Chelsea’s Millie Bright: ‘You want the FA Cup final to be intense’

West Ham vs Chelsea

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

David Moyes has backed Michail Antonio to return to goalscoring form and continue his impressive record in London derbies. The striker has made an excellent start to the season but has failed to score in West Ham’s last matches but has contributed towards 10 goals in his last 11 games against London rivals.

“I think when you’re a centre-forward we can think of many who go through a barren spell and don’t quite get the goals and it’s not going in for them,” Moyes said.

“I mean, Mic been a little bit unlucky, he had a really good header the other night [against Brighton] that the keeper made a save from. Mic is really important for us, he is a focal point for our team.

“We’ve needed him over the last couple of years playing as a centre-forward. We’ve missed him when we have not had him so I’m hoping we can get him back into scoring ways and into top form.”

West Ham vs Chelsea

11:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Mason Mount was another Chelsea player to make a decisive contribution in the win at Watford, with the England international scoring one and setting up the other in the 2-1 win.

Chelsea have won eight of the nine matches Mount has started in so far this season, drawing the other, while the club’s win rate drops to 46 percent when he starts on the bench but doesn’t feature.

“It’s very hard to drop him because even when he has not-so-good games, you still always get full energy, positivity and a wonderful approach to the game,” Tuchel said.

“He is very passionate and has almost a deep love with the game, always ready to give everything to contribute fully. That’s why it is hard to drop him but sometimes we do.

“He came back from an injury and we felt him a bit tired, then he also had his tooth surgery so sometimes we have to and it’s the same criteria for everybody, to fight for their place. This is where we are.”

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Chelsea

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Thomas Tuchel has rewarded Hakim Ziyech for his recent contributions with a start at West Ham. The Moroccan has found form after an interrupted start to the season, with two goals and two assists in his last five club matches in all competitions and Tuchel praised the forward when looking ahead to the trip to West Ham yesterday.

“I like him. I can feel it that he feels better now. It took him a long time. He was always very ambitious with his shoulder injury but I could feel that the 100 per cent he could give was not the 100 per cent of his top level. Now he feels much better and I can feel it.

“He smiles, he’s happy, he is decisive. He had huge influence now from the bench against Leicester and in Watford. We had two matches in between those when he played from the start, against Juventus and Man United.

“Hakim is in a good shape, is in good form and a good state of mind.”

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Chelsea: Team news

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

As expected, Reece James and Jorginho return for Chelsea, while Thomas Tuchel brings Hakim Ziyech into his front three after scoring the winner as a substitute against Watford. He joins Mason Mount and Kai Havertz - and that means Romelu Lukaku has to still do with a place on the bench.

West Ham make two changes from the 1-1 draw with Brighton and it looks like David Moyes has opted for a change in formation, too, matching up with Chelsea’s system. Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma drop out as defender Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini come in.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini; Antonio

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

📋 Two changes from the boss. Here's how we line up today...

COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒



COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/yZ1PI14WJK — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 4, 2021

West Ham vs Chelsea: Team news

11:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have been handed a boost with Reece James and Jorginho set to return to their starting line-up for the trip to West Ham. The pair was absent due to injury on Wednesday as Thomas Tuchel’s side scraped past Watford at Vicarage Road - but manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed their returns.

“It’s massive, because Reece is the specialist on the right, and Jorgi is the guy left from Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and him from the three on whose shoulders we put the central role over a very long period now,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea are still without sidelined quartet Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell for the east London trip, while Romelu Lukaku is yet to start since returning from an ankle injury.

Confirmed line-ups are five minutes away.

West Ham vs Chelsea

11:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Premier League leaders Chelsea head east today visiting high-flying West Ham United in a tricky-looking fixture. The Blues are without several first-team options due to injury and hold just a one-point lead at the top of the table, making every game a must-win encounter for them if they want to end a five-year wait for the title. The Hammers are fourth, but a recent drop-off has seen them take just one point from the last three matches since the international break.

Manager David Moyes thinks it’ll click soon isn’t overly concerned at recent defeats as he wants the team to test themselves against the best. “We’re playing the Champions League winners. Last week we played the Champions League finalists as well. I said a few weeks ago, I really want us to play the best teams and see how we do and see where we are at, it is the only way to find out,” he said.

Thomas Tuchel expects a couple of players to return after injury for this fixture and noted that on-loan midfielder Saul could feature at wing-back in the coming weeks, having struggled to get game time in the middle of the park this season.