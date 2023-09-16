Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Quansah starts for the Reds

A win would put Liverpool top of the league as the first game of the weekend (Getty Images)

Liverpool are taking on Wolves at Molineux today as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games to find themselves third in the early table, including a stunning 10-man victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park before despatching Aston Villa 3-0. “We would’ve loved to have carried on after the Aston Villa game, which was a really good game,” Klopp said this week, ruing the two-week gap.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has endured of baptism of fire after suddenly taking charge before the start of the season. A 1-0 win at Everton brought the only points from their first four games, and he has warned his Wolves players they will have to be at their very best to beat a Liverpool side he is tipping to challenge for the title. “I’ll be very surprised if they’re not right at the top this year,” O’Neil said.

Follow all the latest from the Premier League match below.

Wolves v Liverpool: kick off 12.30pm BST

Team news: Quansah starts for Liverpool

11:44 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport ahead of the game: “We have to see, it’s all early days for all the teams. Things cannot be settled yet so you have to work really hard to get game ideas on the pitch.”

On his team changes: “The South Americans came back really late. We need them as substitutes. That’s the two offensive changes.

“Ibrahima Konate only came back two days ago, we could have forced it, but Jarell Quansah came on twice and did really well. We tust him so I hope he can enjoy it.”

11:43 , Sonia Twigg

With less than an hour to go to kick off, and the teams already announced, the teams have already arrived at the stadium.

Liverpool FC are arriving at Molineux (Getty Images)

11:36 , Sonia Twigg

Jamie Carragher has wished 20-year-old defender Quansah the best in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Wolves v Liverpool Team news:

11:34 , Sonia Twigg

There is a surprise in the Liverpool line up, with 20-year-old defender Jarrell Quansah starting for the reds.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, but it is still a bold decision by Klopp.

Liverpool XI: Becker, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliot, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, At-Nouri, Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Sarabia, Toti

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp spoke yesterday about his displeasure at having to play the early fixture on Saturday.

Last season Liverpool did not win any of their 12.30pm fixtures, but have the chance to rectify that at Wolves.

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

It has been a slight case of contrasting fortunes for the two teams - although it is worth mentioning that we are only four games into the season.

Wolves have just one win and three defeats so far, but will be relatively confident as five teams have had worse starts to the season.

While Liverpool sit level on points with Tottenham and just two behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won three and drawn one game so far this campaign, although there have been problems concerning the midfield.

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

The first of the Premier League fixtures after the international break sees Liverpool take on Wolves.

The reds have a chance to go top of the league - at least until the other sides play, and have 10 points from their first four matches.

But here is a look back to one of the sagas that dominated the transfer window and headlines before the international break:

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool as Dominik Szoboszlai revealed the Egyptian had told his teammates he wants to remain at Anfield rather than accept a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah this week, but while there has been the prospect the 31-year-old could become the world’s best-paid player, Klopp said he never questioned his commitment to the Merseyside club.

The Saudi transfer window remains open but Klopp is adamant that Liverpool’s position remains the same and that Salah is not for sale

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Mohamed Salah Saudi Arabia transfer