Wolves vs Liverpool FC LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE!

The FA Cup takes centre stage once again tonight as these two Premier League rivals stage a third-round replay at Molineux. Honours were even at 2-2 in an Anfield thriller last weekend, with Hwang Hee-chan netting the all-important equaliser and Wolves furious at seeing a potential late winner from Toti ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Manager Julen Lopetegui was left furious with that controversial decision and has since met with referees chief Howard Webb. Since that first contest, Wolves have been pipped on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and escaped the relegation zone with a narrow win over West Ham, while Liverpool sandwiched the tie with woeful top-flight defeats by Brentford and Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that 3-0 loss at the Amex was probably his worst in football and will be demanding an instant reaction tonight, with the Reds having made eight changes to their starting lineup with the likes of Naby Keita and Fabio Carvalho handed rare starts. Wolves make seven of their own, with Brighton awaiting tonight’s winners in round four. Follow Wolves vs Liverpool live coverage below!

Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT, Molineux

How to watch: BBC One

Wolves team news: Seven changes with Costa on bench

Liverpool team news: Eight changes as Keita and Carvalho start

Wolves confirm Pablo Sarabia signing

19:35 , George Flood

Wolves have announced a new signing just before kick-off!

Pablo Sarabia’s £4.4million switch from Paris Saint-Germain has now been officially completed and confirmed following a medical.

The Spanish winger - who played at the World Cup in Qatar - has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Molineux, following Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina as their third signing of the January window so far.

Sarabia knows Julen Lopetegui well from their time at Sevilla and in the Spanish set-up.

It goes without saying that the 30-year-old is not available for selection tonight.

19:28 , George Flood

Backing and support for Jurgen Klopp already in the away end tonight.

Despite their struggles this season, it would surely take things getting much, much worse for Liverpool to even contemplate the idea of getting a new manager in.

The German is rightly revered as an icon on the red half of Merseyside. Though you never know in football...

Klopp not losing Liverpool dressing room

19:25 , George Flood

Another accusation levelled at Klopp during Liverpool’s poor season has been that he no longer retains the respect of senior players, who have ceased taking on board his instructions.

However, again the Germain has quickly dismissed any suggestion that he is beginning to lose the dressing room at Anfield.

“I was not that often in a similar situation but I know exactly how it works when things don’t go well,” he said.

“There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren’t listening to the coach anymore.

“In Germany we say the manager doesn’t reach the team anymore. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list.

“Everyone feels responsible. There is nobody sitting there thinking ‘I was OK but he wasn’t.’ It wasn’t there, I don’t see it, I don’t hear it, it’s not there.

“If it was here then the player would have a real problem. That is the moment the problems really start.”

19:19 , George Flood

These snaps of Liverpool’s players warming up give you a fair idea of just how cold it is at Molineux tonight!

Klopp denies he is ‘too loyal’ to ageing Liverpool stars

19:12 , George Flood

Dutch winger Cody Gakpo remains Liverpool’s only signing of the month so far, having been brought in from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in a £44million deal right at the start of the window.

Jurgen Klopp has faced mounting accusations that he is too loyal to certain sections of an ageing squad based on past glories - claims he adamantly denies.

"Yes, of course, I've heard that but I am not too loyal. I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal,” he said.

"You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: 'That's it for him now.' If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him then it makes sense from both sides. If you cannot bring anybody in then you cannot take anyone out, that's the situation."

Seven Wolves changes with Costa on bench

19:01 , George Flood

As for Wolves, it’s seven changes from the team that lined up for the crucial win over West Ham on Saturday.

Jose Sa, Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho retain their places.

Diego Costa is fit enough for the bench, while there is still no Goncalo Guedes in the matchday squad - has the Portuguese winger played his final game for the club?

Neves’ supposed fellow Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is also among the substitutes.

Liverpool make eight changes as Keita and Carvalho start

18:56 , George Flood

So that’s a total of eight changes from Jurgen Klopp from the Liverpool XI that started the debacle at Brighton.

Only Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Cody Gakpo retain their starting berths from the Amex.

James Milner and teenager Stefan Bajcetic are fit to start after returning to training this week, while there are recalls for the likes of Naby Keita and Fabio Carvalho.

A strong bench features the likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Fabinho, but no Darwin Nunez just yet.

Wolves lineup

18:49 , George Flood

Starting XI: Sa, Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny, Neves, Hodge, Adama, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Kilman, Semedo, Bueno, Nunes, Podence, Hwang, Cunha, Costa

Liverpool lineup

18:46 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kelleher, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago, Elliott, Gakpo, Carvalho

Subs: Alisson, Fabinho, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Doak

First match highlights

18:39 , George Flood

For anyone who missed the initial clash between these two sides at Anfield last weekend.

They are also slated to meet at Molineux in the Premier League on February 4, after Wolves have travelled to Manchester City and Liverpool host Chelsea this Saturday.

If the first tie was anything to go by, tonight's matchup between @Wolves and @LFC is NOT to be missed! 💥#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/holeZb7xYt — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 17, 2023

18:32 , George Flood

Another cracking early shot of Molineux, courtesy of Shaun Botterill of Getty Images.

Knockout cup football under the lights - you can’t beat it!

A reminder that if we are level after 90 minutes tonight, there will be 30 minutes of extra-time before a potential penalty shootout.

Lineups on the way

18:29 , George Flood

Official team news from Molineux is less than 15 minutes away now. Stay tuned!

Wolves players to wear black armbands tonight

18:25 , George Flood

Wolves have confirmed that their players will be donning black armbands at Molineux tonight.

They are doing so in memory of Jose Antonio Caro, the late father of first-team fitness coach Oscar Caro, who died on Sunday evening aged 66.

It is also a mark of respect for Agustin Agote, a cousin of manager Julen Lopetegui, who also passed away suddenly on Monday afternoon at the age of 56.

Liverpool to stick with 4-3-1-2 system?

18:15 , George Flood

Liverpool deviated from their traditional 4-3-3 set-up at Brighton on Saturday, lining up in a 4-3-1-2 system with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah in attack, supported by Thiago Alcantara the farthest forward midfielder, with Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and anchor Fabinho behind.

Could we witness that again from Klopp tonight, or will we see things go back to a more familiar formation with Darwin Nunez nearly fit?

Fabio Carvalho would obviously be a candidate to move into a front three, but he hasn’t featured at all since scoring in the first game back after the World Cup break - the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester City on December 22.

Klopp urges Liverpool to go back to basics

18:05 , George Flood

Liverpool’s leaky defence has been their most worrying problem of late, with eight goals shipped now in the span of just three matches against Brighton, Wolves and Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp - who remains without defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk for weeks due to a hamstring injury - has urged his team to go back to basics in a bid to rediscover their form.

“These are football problems, and you solve them with football,” he said. “To play better football than we did at Brighton should not be that difficult.

“We have to be compact, we have to defend. The pitch looks too big when we are defending.

“You always go back to basics. From there, you can make steps. All the success in football starts with solid defending, and that’s what we have to do again.

“We have a lot of things to consider, we have two senior strikers available. We have to find solutions, that’s what we do pretty much every day.”

Lopetegui: Liverpool are still one of world’s best teams

17:56 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp’s opposite number Julen Lopetegui insisted at his pre-match press conference that preparations for tonight’s game were more or less the same as the first tie.

Despite some fancying his side’s chances of taking advantage of a wounded Liverpool on home soil, he remains under no illusions as to the qualities they still possess.

“I think Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world,” he said. “The qualities of their players, the quality of their coach, their history. They are going to come here looking to play a big match and we have to be ready to overcome them.

“The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them and us too. We have to fight to be able to overcome a fantastic team.”

Asked if the crucial six-pointer win over West Ham could build momentum, he added: “It’s always a good thing to win, of course. We work for that, so they are three important points, but that is all.

It’s going to be a very hard and long run, so we have to be ready. These are three points, and we have to continue.”

Klopp going nowhere despite Liverpool malaise

17:46 , George Flood

Liverpool’s dire season to date and more bad results has inevitably led to questions over Jurgen Klopp’s future, despite him having only signed an extension lasting until 2026 earlier this year.

The German insists he is going nowhere, but he has left the door open to other major changes elsewhere at the club in the summer.

“At Dortmund, it was clear when I left, I said ‘something has to change here’. It is a different situation,” he said yesterday.

“Either the manager’s position changes or a lot of other things change. So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go.

“So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now.

“I have space and time to think about it, we have to play better football now.”

17:39 , George Flood

The calm before the storm!

A very chilly evening in store at Molineux - hopefully fans are wrapping up warm.

Temperatures will be stuck at around 0 degrees celsius during tonight’s contest after the latest UK cold snap.

Snow showers have been forecast in the area.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

17:30 , George Flood

The first meeting was a superb cup tie and I can see more of the same at Molineux tonight.

Wolves are improving and Liverpool are struggling, so we could see another goalfest and another big-name scalp.

Wolves to progress, winning 2-1.

Liverpool team news

17:29 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp has pledged to field a strong Liverpool team tonight as they look to seal a revenge date with Brighton in the fourth round on January 29.

Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined, while Diogo Jota is stepping up his recovery but still a few weeks away from playing again.

It remains to be seen if Darwin Nunez will be considered ready to play any part tonight, with Klopp having confirmed on Monday that the Uruguayan was “very close” to returning from a hamstring issue.

Wolves team news

17:25 , George Flood

Wolves could have Diego Costa back for tonight’s FA Cup replay after the veteran striker missed the last three games with an unspecified knock.

However, Julen Lopetegui remains without the services of a raft of players including Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore.

New signing Mario Lemina is ineligible having not been registered for the first game at Anfield, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia has yet to finalise his £4.4m switch to Molineux.

Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes will be expected to line up in midfield against the club said to be interested in signing both players this month.

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

17:20 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer app and BBC Sport website.

Welcome to Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE coverage!

17:16 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool in the FA Cup.

It’s a third-round replay on the agenda at Molineux tonight and we should be in for another cracking tie if the four-goal thriller at Anfield between these two Premier League sides last weekend is anything to go by.

That game had no shortage of goals, excitement and a huge dollop of controversy, with the hosts no doubt eager to right those perceived wrongs here and continue to build under new boss Julen Lopetegui, having bounced back from their painful Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by seeing off West Ham and escaping the Premier League relegation zone at the weekend.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in something approaching crisis mode after a run of three defeats in six and eight goals conceded in just their last three matches, including a 3-0 loss at Brighton on Saturday that a frustrated Jurgen Klopp called his worst game in football.

Out of the League Cup, ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off the top four with Real Madrid to come next in the Champions League, the holders could sure use another deep run in this competition. Another trip to the Amex looms if they emerge victorious.

Kick-off tonight is at 7:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news and live updates!