Is Wolves vs Leeds on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday night, two teams closely matched in terms of position in the table and recent form. It’s Marcelo Bielsa’s side who sit one place higher, 11th to Wolves’ 12th, but they also have a game in hand as well as two points more on the board ahead of kick-off.
Of course, a win would then see Wolves jump over their opponents and Nuno’s side have every reason to be optimistic after finding a long-overdue winning touch recently. The 2-1 win over Southampton at the weekend saw them come from behind to take the three points, with Pedro Neto providing another masterful display.
FOLLOW LIVE: Wolves vs Leeds team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Wolves are three games unbeaten now, while Leeds have won three and lost two of their last five in a typically up-and-down run of form.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
A 4-2 defeat to Arsenal summed up some of the worst aspects of Leeds this season, though their near-revival in the second half still showed plenty of the positive traits of the team and the campaign as a whole must be seen as a huge success given how long they have been away from the top flight for.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Molineux.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 19 February.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Wolves remain without striker Raul Jimenez for the long haul, while Willy Boly and Daniel Podence are also sidelined. Jonny is back available after a long-term absence.
Leeds are without a host of players, including key starters Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo. Defender Robin Koch and winger Ian Poveda are also out, with the versatile Mateusz Klich and defender Diego Llorente doubts.
Confirmed line-ups
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Jonny, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Jose.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.
Odds
Wolves - 13/8
Draw - 27/11
Leeds - 2/1
Prediction
An open game could ensue and the first goal won’t necessarily prove decisive. Wolves are in a better mindset than a couple of weeks ago and they should get another result here. Wolves 2-1 Leeds.
Read More
Where next for Erling Haaland? Dortmund’s Champions League run could help decide
‘Hard work paying off’ for Kylian Mbappe after stunning PSG hat-trick against Barcelona
Ozan Kabak, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold light Liverpool’s path out of the dark