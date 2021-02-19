Wolves vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
The weekend starts early in the Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Leeds United on Friday night. Just one place and two points separates the sides in the league table, with Wolves having played one game more.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are 12th after two wins in their last three, thanks in particular to their comeback win over Southampton at the weekend which saw Pedro Neto star once again. A win for Wolves here would see them leapfrog Leeds, moving to one point behind Arsenal and the top half of the table.
FOLLOW LIVE: Wolves vs Leeds team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Leeds themselves were beaten 4-2 by the Gunners at the weekend, though prior to that they had managed three wins in four games.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
Marcelo Bielsa’s side continue to impress and enthral neutrals, though that has been both because of their confident manner of playing and also the big scores which occur in their game - at times against them. Only West Brom have conceded more than Leeds this term, and only the top three and reigning champions Liverpool have scored more.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Molineux.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 19 February.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Wolves remain without striker Raul Jimenez for the long haul, while Willy Boly and Daniel Podence are also sidelined. Jonny is back available after a long-term absence.
Leeds are without a host of players, including key starters Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo. Defender Robin Koch and winger Ian Poveda are also out, with the versatile Mateusz Klich and defender Diego Llorente doubts.
Confirmed line-ups
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Jonny, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Jose.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.
Odds
Wolves - 13/8
Draw - 27/11
Leeds - 2/1
Prediction
An open game could ensue and the first goal won’t necessarily prove decisive. Wolves are in a better mindset than a couple of weeks ago and they should get another result here. Wolves 2-1 Leeds.
