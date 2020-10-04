Wolves vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Wolverhampton manager Nuno will be confident that his side can turn around their form that has seen Wolves fall to three straight defeats in all competitions.

They couldn’t have asked for a more perfect opportunity to get back on track, taking on a Fulham side that were so poor against Aston Villa that owner Shahid Khan apologised to their fans.

Things didn’t improve against Brentford in the League Cup either, as Fulham were outclassed and lost 3-0 to their London rivals.

Both managers are desperate for a result, and it will be interesting to see if Nuno opts to field Fabio Silva, who joined Wolves from Porto this summer for a remarkable £35 million.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League, where coverage will begin from 1pm.

What is the team news?

Wolves manager Nuno is hoping to have Daniel Podence back from a shoulder problem after the Portuguese forward missed the West Ham defeat. Left back Marçal could also return, and will be assessed after picking up a calf knock on his debut against Manchester City. Jonny is out with a knee injury.

Scott Parker is without Kenny Tete, who has a calf problem, but he will be hoping that summer signings Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina will find match fitness to be available. Ademola Lookman could make his debut after joining on loan from Red Bull Leipzig.

Predicted line-ups:

Wolves: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Adama, Jiminez, Silva

Fulham: Areola, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Anguissa, Cairney, Decordova, Onomah, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic

Odds:

Wolves: 1/2

Draw: 3/1

Fulham: 6/1

Prediction:

Wolves were slammed by West Ham last Sunday that took many by surprise, but this fixture won’t have a similar outcome – and it’s more indicative of Fulham than Wolves. Scott Parker’s men have been, frankly, man-handled in their return to the Premier League, and would likely lose even with a much-improved performance. 2-0 Wolves.

