Wolves vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Romain Saiss secured all three points in a hard-fought victory over Brighton during the week, which propelled Wolves up to eighth in the table heading into the weekend.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Wolves host Chelsea

They will feel strangely confident of causing an upset against Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s side’s slump continued at home against Everton on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw saw the Blues slip back in the title race while their attacking options have been significantly blunted after Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive for Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

Confirmed line-ups

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Jimenez, Podence

CHE - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Odds

Wolves - 11/2

Draw - 29/10

Chelsea - 8/15

Prediction

A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.