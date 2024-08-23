Wolves vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea will be aiming to get their Premier League season up and running this weekend as they travel to Wolves.

A promising display against reigning champions Manchester City ended in defeat in Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge, but the new manager will be expected to win here.

Wolves went down 2-0 to Arsenal in their first game of the campaign, but have won their last three games against the Blues - and not lost at home to the same side since 2019 - so will fancy their chances.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday August 25, 2024.

The match will take place at Molineux.

Where to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.

Wolves vs Chelsea team news

Wolves will have Nelson Semedo unavailable due to suspension, while injured pair Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome also remain sidelined.

Chelsea remain without Reece James regardless of whether he overcomes a hamstring injury, given he’s suspended.

Maresca handed out full debuts to six players in the midweek win over Servette as the Blues boss made nine changes.

Cole Palmer should be fit after a leg issue at full-time on Thursday night, while Joao Felix is expected to be involved for his second debut.

Joao Felix at Chelsea on Thursday night (Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea impressed quite a few with their display against City, taking the game to the champions before eventually going down 2-0 in front of their own fans. Wolves, meanwhile, struggled to lay a glove on Arsenal but will surely improve in their own back yard.

It should be a fairly tight game, and the Blues have shown they have enough about them to take some points with them back down to London. But the hosts have a fine record against the Blues.

Wolves 2-2 Chelsea

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 43

Draws: 30

Chelsea wins: 44

Wolves vs Chelsea match odds

Wolves: 3/1

Draw: 9/4

Chelsea: 8/13

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).