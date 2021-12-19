Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Chelsea will attempt to return to winning ways when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel’s team drew with Everton last time out and have tasted victory just twice in their last five Premier League games, falling from first to third in the process.

Injury absences have taken a toll in midfield, but the Blues now trail leaders Man City by four points and need a return to consistent performance levels to reignite their title challenge over the busy Christmas run of games.

Wolves, meanwhile, are in eighth place and among the group of teams hoping to battle it out for European places, with goalscoring still a real issue for them but their defensive work more impressive - only the top three have conceded fewer than Bruno Lage’s side this term. Victory at Brighton last time out leaves them four points off West Ham in fifth as they look for a return to the Europa League. Follow all the live updates and team news as Wolves face Chelsea below:

Wolves vs Chelsea

Wolves vs Chelsea: Positive signs if Wolves can score

13:24 , Michael Jones

Wolves are undefeated in all eight Premier League matches in which they have scored this season in contrast to drawing a blank in all seven league defeats

They have also not conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 10 league matches.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Blues dipping in form

13:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures with two draws and one defeat in that run. They have dropped seven points from winning positions in their last seven Premier League games.

The Blues could lose successive away league matches for the first time since a run of three in December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Tuchel on postponing the game

13:17 , Michael Jones

Chelsea had a request to postpone today’s fixture turned down by the Premier League and understandably that has angered Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel who said:

Story continues

It is exactly like this, we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop. “We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk. “I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive positive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings together? “We are disappointed, we are a bit angry.”

Wolves vs Chelsea: Wolves lacking goals

13:14 , Michael Jones

Wolves’ victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring. They have scored a league-low five goals at home this season but have lost just three times in 1 fixtures with six wins and three draws.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Blues have six-man subs bench

13:10 , Michael Jones

With all the injuries and positive Covid cases in Chelsea’s squad Thomas Tuchel is only able to name a six-man bench for their game against Wolves today.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr are the only substitutes Tuchel can call on which sees Chelsea’s calls for a postponement make more sense.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage makes three changes to the Wolves team that lined up against Brighton in midweek. Hwang Hee-Chan is injured with Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo dropping to the bench. Ki Jane Hoever, Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting XI.

Thomas Tuchel is forced into two changes from the Chelsea team that started against Everton. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both out of the game and in their place are N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah who steps into midfield.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Line-ups

13:00 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sa, Hoever, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

12:57 , Michael Jones

Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Romain Saiss secured all three points in a hard-fought victory over Brighton during the week, which propelled Wolves up to eighth in the table heading into the weekend.

They will feel strangely confident of causing an upset against Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s side’s slump continued at home against Everton on Thursday.

Predicting how Wolves vs Chelsea will play out today

Wolves vs Chelsea: Calls for a postponement rejected

12:53 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have comfirmed that a request to postpone their Premier League match at Wolves today has been rejected.

In a statement from the Blues, Chelsea revealed their disappointment at league bosses insisting today’s match went ahead on schedule.

It is understood that Chelsea lost more players to positive covid tests on Saturday, leaving them with a makeshift squad for the trip to Wolves.

Wolves vs Chelsea: What’s in store for the Premier League today?

12:49 , Michael Jones

There are three planned games in the Premier League today after Everton and Leicester was postponed. At 2pm Wolves vs Chelsea and Newcastle vs Manchester City kick off before Tottenham host Liverpool at 4:3pm.

All three games have implications for the top of the Premier League table as any dropped points from City, Chelsea and Liverpool could see the teams leapfrogging each other.

Newcastle are three points off safety but will have a difficult task against the league leaders and Tottenham would move a step closer to the top four if they were to beat Liverpool.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Head-to-head

12:42 , Michael Jones

Wolves have won just three times in 14 Premier League games against Chelsea, although those victories have all come in the last five home matches.

Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in 18 meetings between the teams, across all competitions, since 1982.

They have lost nine Premier League games versus Chelsea, their highest tally versus any club bar Liverpool (12).

Wolves vs Chelsea: Bruno Lage hails Jorginho as ‘one of the best’ as Wolves face Chelsea

12:38 , Michael Jones

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage believes Chelsea’s Jorginho is one of the best midfielders in the world but has plenty of faith in his own options ahead of the Blues’ visit to Molineux.

Jorginho was a key cog in Chelsea going all the way in the Champions League last season and was just as instrumental as Italy won the European Championship over the summer.

Lage is full of admiration for Jorginho, who finished behind only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in the Ballon d’Or running last month, and how the 29-year-old is frequently able to relieve the pressure on Chelsea’s backline.

Bruno Lage hails Jorginho as ‘one of the best’ as Wolves face Chelsea

Wolves vs Chelsea: Recent results

12:34 , Michael Jones

After back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, Wolves got back to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 win away at Brighton. Defender Romain Saiss scored right at the end of the first half to put Bruno Lage’s men in front and they held on to a clean sheet to secure the points. That win has put Wolves in eighth place but they could move as high as sixth if they strongly beat Chelsea today.

The Blues need to win today to keep up with the pace of the title race. They’ve squandered a four point lead at the top of the Premier League and are now four points adrift of leaders Manchester City. A 1-1 draw with Everton last time out didn’t help matters especially as Chelsea dominated most of the game. Mason Mount sent them in front with 20 minutes to go but Jarrod Branthwaite earned Everton an equaliser just four minutes later.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Injuries and absentees

12:31 , Michael Jones

Hwang Hee-Chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri are sidelined for Wolves after picking up injuries against Brighton on Wednesday.

Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva have both returned positive Covid tests so will miss the game but Raul Jimenez is available after serving a one-match suspension.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callun Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are all missing for Chelsea due to coronavirus, but Kai Havertz has tested negative and is available.

After 11 games on the sidelines Mateo Kovacic could feature but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are doubts for Thomas Tuchel.

12:13 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.

Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.

And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.

Chelsea were booed off by some fans in Thursday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton, with Tuchel comfortable with receiving some flak.

“I refuse to take it personally, these things happen and I can just tell everyone that we need the support,” he said.

“We need the players at the top level and we need the supporters at the top level. Especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight.”

Full report:

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally