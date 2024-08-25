Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Cunha equalises Jackson’s early goal

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in Europe in the transfer window, and have a chance to get their first points of the Premier League season against Wolves on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their first game of the league season, but travel to Molineux on Sunday. The club have made huge changes this summer, including 11 signings and on Friday still had a squad of around 40 players. Some have been informed they are surplus to requirements, with Raheem Sterling training alone at home and Ben Chilwell also looking elsewhere.

The Chelsea fans expressed their displeasure with some aspects of the squad, notably the selling of home-grown talent Conor Gallagher, when they beat Servette 2-0 on Thursday in a Europa League Conference qualifier. Follow all the live action from Wolves vs Chelsea in the blog below

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE

Wolves face Chelsea at Molineux with kick off at 2pm

Enzo Maresca shuffles his side after defeat to Manchester City last week

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes; Cunha, Larsen, Hwang.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Goal - Jackson gives Chelsea lead after just two minutes

Goal - Cunha fires in to level up for Wolves after half an hour

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

36’ - Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

14:37 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Ait-Nouri now and a shooting chance from the free-kick for Cole Palmer, who has been a little quiet in the last 15 minutes. Straight into the wall. Strand Larsen leaps and heads it away, goes down, shakes it off and gets on with it.

Think they love him here already, plenty of chasing, challenging and genuinely smart hard work.

32’ - Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

14:34 , Karl Matchett

Ait-Nouri pings a brilliant cross from the left this time and it’s just a yard ahead of Larsen, who is stretching in the middle to reach it.

Chelsea struggling to match their own early intensity and in this entire half it has seemed both teams could score every time they reach the penalty box.

Another corner is swung in from the right but the blues this time repel the danger - and the second delivery.

GOAL! 27’ - Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

14:30 , Karl Matchett

It has been coming...and now Wolves are level! Ait-Nouri strides forward after winning the ball, beats Fernandez twice and flicks a reverse pass to Cunha who blazes a finish high and central past Sanchez and in for 1-1!

Great run from the left-back, fine finish.

Yet again after the goal goes in, there’s a clash between both sets of players - unclear if definitely that’s Cunha saying something to Jackson because of what he said after the first goal, but it looks like it.

The ref has a word with all involved and on we go.

24’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:26 , Karl Matchett

Lemina is the new Wolves captain and he makes a brilliant recovery challenge on Mudryk here, sliding back as the Ukrainian threatens to sprint away into the box.

Doherty is down now and needing some attention for Wolves - they are without Nelson Semedo through suspension at right-back, remember.

20’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:21 , Karl Matchett

Crazy match! Shouldn’t really still be 1-0. Chelsea spurn another chance with a shot from Madueke causing problems but Palmer and Jackson unable to get control to shoot afterwards.

Then it’s back down the other end and Larsen crosses low again for Cunha at the far post - this time he pokes wide on the stretch!

Sa needs a bit of attention with a possible hamstring issue but there’s a bit of treatment and on he goes.

17’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:18 , Karl Matchett

Nobody is defending in this game! Jackson breaks through behind the defence and is in on goal before Mosquera makes a great recovery run and challenge, then 10 seconds later Larsen is through, squares for Cunha and he finishes beyond Sanchez - but the offside flag is up against the new addition.

VAR confirms it and we stay at 0-1.

14’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:17 , Karl Matchett

Cunha runs in behind the defence this time and slides for a ball which is just overhit - Sanchez is out quickly and deflects it away bravely, both players colliding but fine to get up and continue.

Now Wolves are just showing their teeth and getting a few passes together in the final third finally.

Cucurella loses out but a combination of Fofana and Gusto clears the latest moment of danger. Now it’s Chelsea who need to wake up and find some control.

10’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:12 , Karl Matchett

Very close to an equaliser from this corner too - the right-footed delivery from Cunha is met by Mosquera with a giant leap and powerful header, but his effort flies just past the post instead of inside it.

Strand Larsen is next to try running at the Chelsea defence but he’s closed out by Fofana - the on-loan attacker tries to get the crowd going, since none of the football has so far.

6’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:10 , Karl Matchett

The home side still haven’t really got to grips with Chelsea and have hardly had a spell of possession so far.

Chelsea looking to press their early advantage and make the most of that brilliant start.

Now a first ball out to the left for Bellegarde to race at the defence sees Wolves win a corner - good recovery from Gusto to track back and make the challenge.

GOAL! 2’ - Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

14:05 , Karl Matchett

And from the resulting set piece, the first goal of the game! Palmer’s corner comes in and is flicked on by Cunha, but totally unmarked at the far post is Nicolas Jackson who rises and buries a header past Sa and in!

Not even two minutes on the clock and the visitors are in front.

A bit of a skirmish in the aftermath of the goal between two sets of players but Wolves are behind and pay the price for that very slow start!

1’ - Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

14:03 , Karl Matchett

First opening for the visitors as Noni Madueke skips inside and shoots low - Sa forced into a good save! Wolves need to wake up, they look sluggish and a bit off the early pace.

0’ - Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

14:02 , Karl Matchett

We are underway! Chelsea get us kicked off after a minute’s applause.

Two clubs who lost last weekend, both hopeful of far more in the season to come.

Cole Palmer lining up centrally for the Blues, just off the striker - how much havoc can he cause?

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:55 , Karl Matchett

Into the final minutes ahead of the start of Sunday’s action - elsewhere you can follow Bournemouth vs Newcastle live too but we’ll be sticking with Wolves against Chelsea right here.

Later we will of course have full coverage of Liverpool vs Brentford and Arne Slot’s first home competitive match in charge of the Reds.

Next up is all the action from Molineux!

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:51 , Karl Matchett

Not sure about the relevance given the change-around on and off the pitch at Chelsea, but these two sides last met in early February at Stamford Bridge...and Wolves won 4-2.

Cole Palmer and Thiago Silva scored for the hosts, but Matheus Cunha hit a hattrick and Axel Disasi scored an own goal to give O’Neil’s side the points.

That made it a double for the campaign following a 2-1 win at Molineux, with Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty scoring before a very late Christopher Nkunku consolation.

How will today pan out?

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:46 , Karl Matchett

With the transfer deadline less than a week away now, the new Chelsea head coach has made it clear to his bosses that there are a group of players he doesn’t want involved...and won’t have in his training sessions.

“At the moment, with the squad that we have, I am working with 22, 23 or 21 players - not with the 42 players, otherwise it is impossible,” Maresca said.

“It is impossible for any manager in the world to make a session with 45 players. It’s impossible. You cannot do that.

“I just communicate [to the sporting directors] the players that I like and the players I don’t like and because there is one week [...] left of the transfer window, hopefully we can find solutions for all of them.

“When you find solutions, everyone is happy. When you don’t find a solution, then you can create some problems.”

Time running down for a whole host of would-be starters and even internationals in some cases...

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:41 , Karl Matchett

Last Premier League season for Wolves as an overall glance:

Top scorers - Hwang and Cunha, 12 apiece

Most big chances created - Sarabia, 9

PL rank for:

Possession - 11th, 49%

Clean sheets - 15th, 5

xG - 17th, 47.6

Shots on target per match - 15th, 4.2

Touches in opposition box - 19th, 795

xG conceded - 6th, 68.9

Penalties conceded - 2nd, 8

Yellow cards - 2nd, 100.

Clear areas of improvement for Gary O’Neil to find this term!

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:35 , Karl Matchett

Pedro Neto is of course involved for Chelsea against his former club - he’s sub once more, but the forward is likely to feature after a handful of minutes off the bench against Man City last weekend, then a start and nearly an hour of gametime in midweek.

Chelsea beat Servette 2-0 in a Conference League qualifier, Neto managing one shot and 29 touches in his 57 minutes of action.

The 24-year-old struggled again with injury last term but still scored two and assisted nine in just over 1,500 minutes for Wolves.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:27 , Karl Matchett

Not that we should ever read too much into preseason results, but Wolves beat West Ham and lost to Crystal Palace this summer - while also beating RB Leipzig and losing to Rayo Vallecano.

A very mixed bag, to say the least.

Their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season was far from too damaging, given it was away from home, but they’ll certainly want to give a good account today on home soil and not start the campaign with successive defeats.

Wolves vs Chelsea live - latest updates

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Wolves are without the suspended Nelson Semedo and striker Sasa Kalajdzic - who is still on their books but who suffered a third ACL injury last term and is still in rehab.

For Chelsea, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are of course the high-profile casualties of Enzo Maresca’s decisions over his squad this season, but Axel Disasi, Reece James and Djordje Petrovic are others not even involved in the squad, for a variety of reasons.

A lot of work to do behind the scenes to trim that squad...and salary bill.

Why isn’t Wolves v Chelsea on TV?

13:14 , Karl Matchett

Wolves and Chelsea will bid to bounce back from opening weekend defeats as the two sides meet at Molineux.

Both clubs fell to 2-0 defeats to last year’s Premier League title chasers, with Gary O’Neil’s side beaten by Arsenal and Chelsea unable to overcome the off-field chaos at the club against Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca has since secured his first competitive victory as manager of the London club in the first leg of their Conference League play-off tie against Servette, though his pre-match comments about his bloated squad at Stamford Bridge raised eyebrows.

Chelsea’s European business forced the rescheduling of this fixture from Saturday to Sunday, but it will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why isn’t Wolves v Chelsea on TV?

Chelsea could still raise a fortune this summer

13:07 , Karl Matchett

Joao Felix is in the door, Conor Gallagher has gone - but there’s still plenty more transfer business which could be done by Chelsea yet, particularly with regards to outgoing links.

There are a handful here of which still could get done before deadline day...

Ten players Chelsea could sell to fund summer spending spree

Wolves vs Chelsea

12:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca heavily praised Noni Madueke after that Conference League play-off first leg win, so a start always felt a possibility here. More of a surprise, though, is the inclusion of Mykhailo Mudryk - for all of his natural gifts, the Ukraine winger continues to struggle for consistency.

“We’re going to try to help him to change,” said Maresca of Mudryk on Thursday. “We’re going to bring him the ball in the last third, and when he’s there he has to take the right decisions.

“The mistakes he makes are not technical, they are about choices. It’s about decision making. Hopefully we can help him and we can improve that.”

Enzo Maresca wants Noni Madueke to stay at Chelsea after goal against Servette

Wolves vs Chelsea team news

12:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is no Romeo Lavia in the Chelsea squad, which is presumably related to injury given the midfielder was one of their best against Manchester City.

Team news - Chelsea

12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, rewards Noni Madueke with a start after his goalscoring cameo against Servette. Mykhailo Mudryk also earns an opportunity on the wing with Cole Palmer, it would seem, moving into a central role.

Joao Felix is on the bench.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Team news - Wolves

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Let’s start with the hosts’ line-up, though, as Gary O’Neil makes a single change to his Wolves side - Matheus Cunha is promoted after featuring off the bench against Arsenal.

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes; Cunha, Larsen, Hwang.

Our first Molineux line-up of the 24/25 @premierleague season as we prepare to take on @ChelseaFC.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/GkKxqHf27l — Wolves (@Wolves) August 25, 2024

Wolves vs Chelsea

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil insisted on Friday it was “pretty much impossible” to predict the Chelsea line-up they will face this afternoon.

Chelsea have brought in 10 new players since new boss Enzo Maresca walked through the door at Stamford Bridge, including former Wolves talisman Pedro Neto.

Neto faces a quick return to Molineux on Sunday when he revisits Wolves with his new club after making his Premier League debut in their defeat to Manchester City last week.

O’Neil was interested to see whether Neto would be included to play in front of the fans that used to sing his name after he also appeared in Chelsea Europa Conference League qualifying victory over Servette on Thursday night.

He told a press conference: “It’ll be interesting to see what they do with him.

“Obviously he played yesterday, we’ll see whether he can go again on the weekend and start again on the Sunday.

“It’s pretty much impossible for me to predict the Chelsea line-up but, there are so many there.

“We know some that definitely won’t be in the team but figuring out what they’re going to do will be tough.

“We will try and give the best account of ourselves and try start the Premier League season at home with a win, which will be huge for us.”

Pedro Neto could face his former club (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

New signing Joao Felix is 'player that will help us' says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca tells Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell to leave or ‘struggle’ at Chelsea

12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca has advised Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell that they will have to leave Chelsea to play regular football, but insisted that his bloated squad was “not a mess”.

The London club secured their latest summer signing on Wednesday as Joao Felix sealed a return to Stamford Bridge, with Conor Gallagher completing a move the other way to Atletico Madrid.

It now leaves the club looking to offload perhaps as many as a dozen players before the end of the transfer window as they try to whittle down their senior playing group.

Enzo Maresca tells Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell to leave or ‘struggle’ at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling training at home amid bitter Chelsea fallout – as Pedro Neto takes shirt number

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One player who will not be involved today is Raheem Sterling, who has been training on his own since last week after Chelsea made it clear that the England international is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Chelsea have already left Sterling out of their two matchday squads this year.

Sterling training at home amid bitter Chelsea fallout – as Neto takes shirt number

Wolves vs Chelsea - early team news

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gary O’Neil confirmed on Friday that Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with Matheus Cunha ready for “more minutes” after appearing off the bench against Arsenal. Nelson Semedo featured for the club’s U21s on Friday as he builds up his fitness while suspended.

Enzo Maresca made nine changes for the Conference League play-off win over Servette, but is likely to return to a similar side to the one beaten by Manchester City. Reece James remains suspended and is also dealing with a hamstring issue; Ben Chiwell and Raheem Sterling are among those training away from the first-team squad having been told they are surplus to requirements.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea

Friday 23 August 2024 15:36 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Wolves vs Chelsea.

The Blues are still looking to get off the mark in the Premier League following an opening-day defeat to Manchester City, while some of their fans remain aggrieved at the signing of home favourites like Conor Gallagher.

Enzo Maresca is still finalising his first-team squad, but some players, including Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell have already been told they are not part of the new manager’s plans this season.