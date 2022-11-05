Wolves vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

A general view of Molineux (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

Roberto De Zerbi will be looking to make it two wins in a row after notching his first Premier League victory last weekend, beating Chelsea 4-1. Sitting in eighth position at the start of play today, Brighton have recent form to rely on, as the Seagulls have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Wolves.

The lowest scorers in the Premier League, Wolves will need a win if they wish to finish the weekend outside of the relegation places, with only Nottingham Forest below them in the table. Despite the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as coach, Steve Davis will oversee this fixture; tasked with solving the problem at striker with both Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic injured and Diego Costa suspended.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion!

