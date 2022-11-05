Wolves vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:33 , admin
Roberto De Zerbi will be looking to make it two wins in a row after notching his first Premier League victory last weekend, beating Chelsea 4-1. Sitting in eighth position at the start of play today, Brighton have recent form to rely on, as the Seagulls have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Wolves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:33 , admin
The lowest scorers in the Premier League, Wolves will need a win if they wish to finish the weekend outside of the relegation places, with only Nottingham Forest below them in the table. Despite the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as coach, Steve Davis will oversee this fixture; tasked with solving the problem at striker with both Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic injured and Diego Costa suspended.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:32 , admin
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion!
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
All smiles before the warm up. 😁✌️ pic.twitter.com/DJaJTZmGKY
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
👊 @rubendsneves_ pic.twitter.com/EVVtfLffH5
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
🇮🇪👋 pic.twitter.com/OXQgTcgCQu
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
Checking in for #WOLBHA 👋 pic.twitter.com/xm4qAOOU6K
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
Pascal's pre-match thoughts... 🎥💬 pic.twitter.com/0T0VXvEGTd
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
Join us now for today's Matchday Live Extra!
Andy Thompson and Lee Naylor join @MikeyBurrows to preview #WOLBHA, and there's a special guest appearance from @GuillemBalague to discuss the appointment of Julen Lopetegui.
🎙️💻 https://t.co/t0BmpTSibq
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
#WOLBHA pic.twitter.com/BXg4PGrKLM
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our starting XI is unchanged to face @Wolves this afternoon. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WNjT311obP
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:00 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
3⃣ Three changes.
➡️ Moutinho, Guedes & Hwang into the XI.
How we line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC.
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/UdH79Vpk4x
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
The boys are in the building. 👊🏠 pic.twitter.com/4FUbGhoRBo
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 5, 2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
14:30 , admin
Home 🏟 pic.twitter.com/Zbn5F5YPgN
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022