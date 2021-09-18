Wolves vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Follow all the action as Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Bruno Lage’s side finally kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 victory away at Watford last weekend, ending a run of three straight defeats. Wolves had been handed a tough start with Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United as their opening games of the season - all of which were decided by a single goal. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves can grow in confidence following their victory at Vicarage Road as they have played well so far but been wasteful in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side have made a positive start to life in the Premier League with five points from their first four matches. It would have been easy for the Bees’ level to drop off after that sensational opening day victory over Arsenal. But they battled to draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, before being sucker-punched at the death by Brighton last weekend. Brentford will have to overcome the weight of history, though, having failed to beat Wolves in their last four attempts in the Championship. Follow all the action live below:

Read More

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste pleased to press on following ‘low days’

Wolves boss Bruno Lage refuses to put pressure on Hwang Hee-chan

Conor Coady admits first Wolves win was ‘massively needed’

Wolves vs Brentford

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:41 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Brentford score! Ajer drives the ball down the right wing before leaving it for Canos. He slips a through ball into the right side of the box where Bryan Mbeumo has made the run. He collects the ball and squares it to Toney who coolly slots the ball into the bottom corner. Then the offside flag goes up and replays show Mbeumo was miles offside so the goal doesn’t stand.

Story continues

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:39 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Lovely work from Adama Traore. Saiss pushes high up the pitch and flicks the ball into space to the left of the box. Traore collects the loose ball and dinks past Kristoffer Ajey before following it into the box. He pulls it back to Raul Jimenez but Ivan Toney gets a block in and the attack dies down.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! An early sighter for Marcal. Ruben Neves receives the ball in midfield and fires a diagonal pass out to Marcal on the left wing. The wingback cuts inside and attempts to curl a shot into the far top corner but his aim isn’t great and the effort goes wide.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:34 , Michael Jones

4 mins: Canos floats the free kick into the box himself but Jose Sa decides early that he’s coming out to claim the ball. He dives into the packed penalty area and plucks the ball safely out of the air.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Adama Traore attempts to weave his way through Brentford’s half but he’s got three men surrounding him and eventually loses the ball. It’s passed up to Sergi Canos who drives down the right side for Brentford. He takes the ball into Wolves’ half but gets cleaned out by Romain Saiss. Free kick to Brentford.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Brentford get the game started with a pass back to David Raya. He boots it long trying to pick out Ivan Toney on the left edge of Wolves’ box but the striker is beaten in the air by Max Kilman who wins possession for Wolves.

Here come the teams

12:27 , Michael Jones

Teh teams make their way out onto the pitch at Molineux. England’s Conor Coady leads out the home side. This should be a close contest and the opening goal may decide the winner.

Kick off is up next.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:22 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off. The warm ups are over and the we’re almost ready to go at Molineux. Who’s coming out on top today? Can Wolves make it back-to-back league victories? Or will Brentford earn their first top-flight away win since 1947?

Wolves vs Brentford

12:16 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s most recent top-flight away win was 2-1 at Leeds United in April 1947. It’s a long time wait for supporters, can the Bees get that victory today?

Brentford’s six goals in all competitions this season have been scored by six different players. Thomas Frank will be hoping that Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney can replicate their form from last season sooner rather than later.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:11 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage’s side attempted 69 shots before scoring their first goal of the season last Saturday via an own goal by Watford’s Francisco Sierralta.

They are third behind Liverpool and Manchester City for most shots taken this season despite only scoring two goals.

Wolves are averaging 17.8 shots and five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, more than in any other campaign in the division.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:07 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s 15-match unbeaten league run was ended by Brighton last weekend and the Bees are hoping to bounce back against Wolves today.

A clean sheet would ensure Brentford become the first side since Everton in 1992 to only concede twice in their first five matches in the Premier League.

But, at the other end of the pitch only Norwich have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than the nine by Brentford.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Brentford

12:03 , Michael Jones

Their 2-0 win at Watford last weekend ended a run of six straight league defeats for Wolves. However, they could lose a fourth consecutive home league fixture for the first time in nearly five years if Brentford are victorious today.

Wolves’ eight Premier League home defeats in 2021 is the most among the division’s current teams.

(Getty Images)

Bruno Lage on turning performances into points

11:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves boss, Bruno Lage, has been pleased with his team’s performances this season but they have only won one game out of the four they’ve played. The biggest for Lage is trying to turn those good performances into points. He said:

“It’s very important. I believe the work we are doing in the weekend, comes in the way we are training, but it has to come from them. If the players don’t want, then we cannot work miracles. The main point is that the players want to work and they want to train in the way we are playing, and the performance comes because we are training well.

“I never saw a team during the week that didn’t do the right things. The consequences of what we did during the games comes from training during the week. That’s the one thing I don’t compromise on from anyone.

“We start the first two or three days, we work on the little things we have to improve, and in the end, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the things we have to do to win the next match. The next game is the most important for us, we need to do it like we did last week.

“We have been working with these guys five or six weeks, so after Watford, we don’t change anything. We come to training with the same ambition – when you are winning, you continue to improve things, you want to improve things.

“We want the players to arrive in the position to create more chances, we want to press in a different way, we want to improve every time. Every time after a game, during the week we try to improve. The next step is to have a good week of training and continue with the same process, continue to grow up as a team.”

Thomas Frank on Wolves

11:55 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, spoke in the build-up to the game about Wolves, their quality and how he plans to handle the game. He said:

“Defensively we need to be good; we need to press well, low and high. Wolves’ biggest threat for me is their half and big transitions with the massive pace of [Adama] Traore, [Francisco] Trincao, and [Raul] Jimenez. Their two midfielders are fantastic on the ball. Those transitions are where we need to be bang on if we want to get anything from the game.

“We are going to Wolves who are a very good side and are well established in the Premier League. I faced them as an Assistant Manager four years ago and I thought they were brilliant under Nuno. Bruno Lage has kept the momentum going.

“They only have one win from four but, for me, looking through the four matches, they were closer to winning two of the three matches than losing them. Against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, all top six teams I would say, they performed very well and were very unlucky.

“They are massive favourites but we believe in ourselves. I believe that we can go and get something if we hit a high performance level. We have been very consistent in our performances so far. That makes me believe that we can continue to do some great stuff.”

Wolves vs Brentford

11:51 , Michael Jones

Wolves are unbeaten in the last four league meetings between the teams. Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-0 win at Molineux in January 2018.

Brentford’s solitary victory in five away league games against Wolves this century came in the Championship in October 2015, they’ve also drawn once and lost three times away from home.

None of the 10 top-flight meetings between these teams have been drawn, with both sides recording five wins apiece.

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

11:47 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is not worried by his side’s lack of goals and insisted “we’re not Manchester City or Chelsea”.

The newly-promoted Bees have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with five points from their opening four matches.

However, they have scored only one goal in their last three games and managed just nine shots on target so far, pushing strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo into the spotlight.

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

Wolves vs Brentford - Team news

11:42 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage names an unchanged Wolves team for the fourth game in a row. Wolves have been pretty consistent over the course of the season but fell short in their first three games where they lost by one goal to nil. Last time they responded with a 2-0 victory over Watford and the manager will hope they record their second win of the season today.

Brentford are in a similar position. Thomas Frank’s side have been really solid defensively only conceding two goals in their four games so far. Last time out though Leandro Trossard found a way through in the 90th minute to give Brighton the win but Frank doesn’t see that defeat as a reason to change things up.

Wolves vs Brentford - Team news

11:31 , Michael Jones

Both teams are unchanged.

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Adama

Brentford XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨



No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021

Wolves vs Brentford - Recent results

11:26 , Michael Jones

Wolves ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Watford last weekend. Francisco Sierralta scored a second half own-goal to put the visitors in front before Hwang Hee-chan came off the bench to add a second and give Wolves their first goal of the season and their first win. They come into this game in 13th place and could move into the top ten with a victory against Brentford in today’s early kick off.

Brentford start the day 10th place after having got their first Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day. Since then, they’ve notched up two draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but their progress was halted last time out. Leandro Trossard scored in the 90th minute for Brighton to give the Seagulls a 1-0 victory and inflict a first defeat on Brentford in the league.

Early team news

11:22 , Michael Jones

Wolves have no major concerns and are expected to name an unchanged team for the fourth game in a row.

Possible inclusions could be Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan who both came off the bench against Watford with the latter scoring his debut goal for the club.

Josh Dasilva is still absent for Brentford with no signs of him returning anytime soon. However, Frank Onyenka returned from a coronavirus enforced absence in Brentford’s last game versus Brighton and is in contention to start for the Bees today.

Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux

11:19 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wolves host Brentford in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off.

Bruno Lage’s side got off the mark with a 2-0 win over Watford last weekend and will be hoping to build on that momentum. Meanwhile, Brentford have taken to the top-flight in great style, taking five points from their opening four games, including that tremendous opening day victory against Arsenal.