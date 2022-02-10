Wolves vs Arsenal: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

After what seems like an age, Arsenal return to action tonight as they take on Wolves in the Premier League, looking to take advantage of slip-ups by Manchester United and Tottenham in the top four race.

Bruno Lage’s side, one of the most impressive in the league thus far, sit only two points off Arsenal and remain an outside bet of qualifying for the Champions League.

A tight defensive unit, the home team will surely fancy their chances of keeping a relatively blunt Gunners team out and, should Arsenal struggle for goals, their lack of activity last month will only come under further scrutiny.

A win, however, would be a statement of intent in the battle for the top four after a difficult period.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off today, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host the match.

Where to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 1 Extra.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute by updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Wolves vs Arsenal team news

For Arsenal, both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are available again after their recent bans, affording Arteta more options in midfield. Mohamed Elneny, however, is unlikely to feature given his recent exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel Arteta hopes Takehiro Tomiyasu can shake off a recurring injury to make the game.

“He’s there. He had a recurring injury in the same place so we have to be careful with him, but he’s been training hard. Let’s see if he’s available or not,” said Arteta.

Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao are back for Wolves. Jonny (knee) and Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) face late fitness tests, but Pedro Neto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) are out.

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

While Arsenal have largely made great strides under Arteta this season, the lack of goals are a real problem. For that reason, it’d be foolish to write Wolves off.

Wolves to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Arsenal wins: 58