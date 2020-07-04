Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE stream and what TV channel: Where to watch Premier League action today

Getty Images

Arsenal travel to Wolves targeting a fourth straight victory across all competitions.

Despite disappointing results against Manchester City and Brighton immediately after the restart, the Gunners have now rediscovered their winning habit and know victory will propel them to within touching distance of the Champions League spots.

Hosts Wolves could move up to fourth with a win if other results going their way.

Here's how you can follow all the action...

Date, time and venue

Arsenal vs Wolves is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The match will be behind closed doors at Molineux with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: Wolves vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports' Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99, or a three-month pass on offer for £25.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.