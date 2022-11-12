Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wolves vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal look to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League going into the World Cup break as they travel to face Wolves tonight. The Gunners already know they will spend Christmas at the summit after Manchester City’s shock defeat to Brentford, and the focus is now on extending that advantage.

Mikel Arteta’s side were poor in midweek when losing to Brighton in the Carabao Cup, though made ten changes for that match. The Gunners are expected to welcome back the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to the starting lineup, and will hope that brings a return to winning ways.

As for Wolves, new boss Julen Lopetegui has not yet taken over but will be watching on and the players will be keen to impress. Sitting bottom of the table going into this match, Wolves have one last chance to move out of the relegation zone before the six-week break. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Wolves vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Molineux

How to watch: Sky Sports

Wolves team news: Costa suspended

Arsenal team news: Stars should return

Evening Standard prediction

Wolves team news

17:32 , Matt Verri

Diego Costa is once again suspended after being sent off for a headbutt against Brentford, though Nelson Semedo is available again for the hosts after his recent red card.

Jonny is a slight doubt after picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup win over Leeds, while Matheus Nunes faces a race to overcome a shoulder injury. Chiquinho, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic are all out.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

17:23 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage following the conclusion of Newcastle’s home match against Chelsea.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:13 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Arsenal!

The Gunners will spent Christmas five points clear at the top of the table if they win tonight, after Manchester City’s defeat to Brentford earlier today. Quite the incentive!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT from Molineux.