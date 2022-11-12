Wolves vs Arsenal FC live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal can ensure they sit top of the Premier League at Christmas with a win away at Wolves later today.

While Manchester City are in action hours earlier, Mikel Arteta’s side have the luxury of a simple equation.

No matter what happens at the Etihad Stadium, three points at Molineux would keep the Gunners in pole position.

In years gone by, a trip to Wolves would have proven something of a banana skin for Arsenal, but how things have changed these days. Not only are the north London giants relentlessly consistent this season, their opposition have been amongst the worst teams in the League.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.