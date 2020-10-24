Wolves v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have an excellent recent record at Molineux, they are unbeaten there since 2003, and this might not be a bad time for another visit, since Wolves have yet to hit top gear. On the other hand, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have shown signs of progress after winning their past two matches and facing a team who have looked defensively vulnerable could be the chance their attack needs to really click. Newcastle could find themselves leaving Wolverhampton on the back of a hiding. Paul Doyle
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Molineux
Last season Wolves 1 Newcastle 1
Odds H 11-13 A 22-5 D 13-5
Referee Lee Mason
This season G2 Y4 R0 2 cards/game
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Hoever, Saïss, Vitinha, Silva, Podence, Buur, Silva, Moutinho, Otasowie
Doubtful Moutinho (match fitness), Podence (match fitness)
Injured Jonny (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y4 R0
Form WLLWW
Leading scorer Jiménez 3
NEWCASTLE
Subs from Gillespie, Schär, Manquillo, Carroll, Fraser, S Longstaff, Almirón, Yedlin, Murphy, Atsu, M Longstaff, Dummett, Clark
Doubtful Darlow (knock), Hayden (hamstring)
Injured Dubravka (calf, Dec), Gayle (knee, unknown), Ritchie (shoulder, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y12 R0
Form WLDWL
Leading scorer Wilson 4