Wolves v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have an excellent recent record at Molineux, they are unbeaten there since 2003, and this might not be a bad time for another visit, since Wolves have yet to hit top gear. On the other hand, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have shown signs of progress after winning their past two matches and facing a team who have looked defensively vulnerable could be the chance their attack needs to really click. Newcastle could find themselves leaving Wolverhampton on the back of a hiding. Paul Doyle

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Molineux

Last season Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Odds H 11-13 A 22-5 D 13-5

Referee Lee Mason

This season G2 Y4 R0 2 cards/game

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Hoever, Saïss, Vitinha, Silva, Podence, Buur, Silva, Moutinho, Otasowie

Doubtful Moutinho (match fitness), Podence (match fitness)

Injured Jonny (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y4 R0

Form WLLWW

Leading scorer Jiménez 3

NEWCASTLE

Subs from Gillespie, Schär, Manquillo, Carroll, Fraser, S Longstaff, Almirón, Yedlin, Murphy, Atsu, M Longstaff, Dummett, Clark

Doubtful Darlow (knock), Hayden (hamstring)

Injured Dubravka (calf, Dec), Gayle (knee, unknown), Ritchie (shoulder, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y12 R0

Form WLDWL

Leading scorer Wilson 4